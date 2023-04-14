Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Diablo Podcast

The Diablo Podcast
PureDiablo
The long-running Diablo Podcast. In-depth discussion on Blizzard's ARPG franchise with key members of the Diablo community.
  • After the Server Slam COVID Edition – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep29
    The team are back after the Server Slam to discuss everything from the Battle Pass to how Diablo 4 has shaped up so far. The post After the Server Slam COVID Edition – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep29 appeared first on PureDiablo.
    5/21/2023
    1:07:43
  • Before the Server Slam – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep28
    The server slam kicks off this week so we're here to discuss that and much more in this latest show. The post Before the Server Slam – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep28 appeared first on PureDiablo.
    5/9/2023
    1:00:00
  • April Dev Stream Analysis – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep27
    This week the team discuss and analyse the Aptil developer stream tackling everything from PvP to dungeons. The post April Dev Stream Analysis – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep27 appeared first on PureDiablo.
    4/21/2023
    1:33:16
  • Diablo Podcast / Vidcast – Jay Wilson Talks Diablo Dev and new Studio
    Jay Wilson makes his second appearance on the Diablo Podcast/Vidcast to talk about Diablo 3, Diablo 4, and his new game studio. The post Diablo Podcast / Vidcast – Jay Wilson Talks Diablo Dev and new Studio appeared first on PureDiablo.
    4/14/2023
    1:09:07
  • Diablo 4 Lore Discussion – Vidcast / Podcast Episode 25
    In this special Diablo podcast, the team looks at all the Diablo lore and also examines and debates what we know about the Diablo 4 lore so far. The post Diablo 4 Lore Discussion – Vidcast / Podcast Episode 25 appeared first on PureDiablo.
    4/8/2023
    1:46:59

About The Diablo Podcast

The long-running Diablo Podcast. In-depth discussion on Blizzard's ARPG franchise with key members of the Diablo community.
