The long-running Diablo Podcast. In-depth discussion on Blizzard’s ARPG franchise with key members of the Diablo community. More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
After the Server Slam COVID Edition – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep29
The team are back after the Server Slam to discuss everything from the Battle Pass to how Diablo 4 has shaped up so far.
The post After the Server Slam COVID Edition – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep29 appeared first on PureDiablo.
5/21/2023
1:07:43
Before the Server Slam – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep28
The server slam kicks off this week so we're here to discuss that and much more in this latest show.
The post Before the Server Slam – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep28 appeared first on PureDiablo.
5/9/2023
1:00:00
April Dev Stream Analysis – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep27
This week the team discuss and analyse the Aptil developer stream tackling everything from PvP to dungeons.
The post April Dev Stream Analysis – Diablo Podcast / Vidcast Ep27 appeared first on PureDiablo.
4/21/2023
1:33:16
Diablo Podcast / Vidcast – Jay Wilson Talks Diablo Dev and new Studio
Jay Wilson makes his second appearance on the Diablo Podcast/Vidcast to talk about Diablo 3, Diablo 4, and his new game studio.
The post Diablo Podcast / Vidcast – Jay Wilson Talks Diablo Dev and new Studio appeared first on PureDiablo.
In this special Diablo podcast, the team looks at all the Diablo lore and also examines and debates what we know about the Diablo 4 lore so far.
The post Diablo 4 Lore Discussion – Vidcast / Podcast Episode 25 appeared first on PureDiablo.