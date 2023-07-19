Welcome to The Deeper Call, a podcast hosted by breathwork teacher, author, and parent Ashley Neese.This show is intended to be a place of refuge where together we can learn, heal, laugh, dream, and open our hearts to the whisperings of our inner callings. Each week we'll explore new ideas and topics to help contextualize our experiences as feeling and breathing interconnected beings. Join us as we ground, grow, and shape a new way forward together.

About The Deeper Call

The Deeper Call is hosted by Ashley Neese, renowned breathwork teacher, author, mother, and land steward. Ashley has spent over a decade working at the intersections of embodiment, transpersonal psychology, and renewal. During this weekly podcast, Ashley shares restorative conversations with people who move and inspire her – intended to contextualize our experiences and re-establish our interconnectedness. You can also expect deep dives into what Ashley is currently grappling with and researching. Together, we will learn how to rest more frequently, breathe more deeply, and orient our nervous systems in new directions that allow us to listen to our deeper callings.