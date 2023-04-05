The Deep Dive with the Dallas County Public Defender's Office facilitates meaningful conversations and promotes awareness regarding the justice system and other... More
An Introduction to County Government Part II
In our two-part special, Chief Public Defender Lynn Richardson interviews Commissioner John Wiley Price and County Administrator Darryl Martin to learn more about the ins and outs of county government and how they both got their start in public service. We take a deep dive into the collaborative process of county government, efforts to create a positive work environment, and the intersection of county government and the justice system.
5/4/2023
24:39
An Introduction to County Government Part I
About The Deep Dive with the Dallas County Public Defender's Office
The Deep Dive with the Dallas County Public Defender's Office facilitates meaningful conversations and promotes awareness regarding the justice system and other related hot topics in the community. Our goal is to educate, inform, and expose listeners to how the justice system works, and in doing so, help break the barriers that lack of information can create. We are eager to introduce information on a variety of topics from legal professionals, government officials, community organizers, social service providers and citizens navigating their way through life in the Metroplex.