Episode 018: Keeping Calm in a Crisis with Ryan Holiday

What can we learn from ancient civilizations that can help us make better decisions today? Ryan Holiday, bestselling author and host of The Daily Stoic Podcast, joins your host, Dr. Joe Sweeney, Executive Director of the Alliance for Decision Education, to talk about how Stoic philosophy can help us become more strategic decision-makers. Ryan and Joe discuss the critical role composure played in the Cuban Missile Crisis, how adopting an outside view can help navigate public relations disasters, and, how although we don’t control what happens to us, we can control how we respond. Ryan also explains how even mighty emperors struggled to get out of bed in the morning. Then he shares motivating insights to help us stop hitting the snooze button and take on the day ahead.