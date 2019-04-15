An eight-part mystery story. Recordings have surfaced of ten people that are locked into the same space together. We don’t know where they are, or if they'll ge... More
Leaving Corvat
To keep you entertained until the next batch of DECA TAPES leaks, Lex Noteboom made a completely new audio drama podcast. It's called Leaving Corvat and it will be a wild multi-season adventure, that's starting today. Check out the trailer HERE or look for 'Leaving Corvat' wherever you listen to podcasts, to start your wild ride through the bizarre world of Corvat. ‘They call me Sleeper. I worked the same brain dead job, at the same fast food place, all of my life. And I’ve always lived in the same town. No one that lives in Corvat, ever leaves. Until today. I’m heading into the world, because I don’t want my life to be a countdown anymore. I want it to be an adventure. They say it’s dangerous out there; full of corruption and confusion. But I don’t care. I say bring it. Today, I leave. Today, I’m Leaving Corvat. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/23/2023
1:08
The Puzzle Box: Teaser
The Deca Tapes is written, produced and soundtracked by Lex Noteboom. Lex Noteboom is voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen. Derek is voiced by Eryc Simmerer. Claire is voiced by Addison Peacock. DECA voice by Lisa Hallond. Mastering by Audio Brothers.
2/17/2020
6:42
8: The Mystery Function
The Deca Tapes is created by Lex Noteboom. Artwork by Lex Noteboom & The Furrow & Jurriaan Verdoold. Mastering by Audio Brothers NL. The Mystery Function is voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen. The Docking specialist is voiced by Jonathan Nyberg. The Cleaner is voiced by Nick Messina. The Teacher is voiced by Nadja Freeman. The Cook is voiced by Sarah Ruth. The Doctor is voiced by Nikki Soohoo. The Communicator is voiced by Addison Peacock. The Fixer is voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen. The Farmer is voiced by Leo Wiggins. The Leader is voiced by J. Deca Group Executive is voiced by Buzz Blackburn. Deca Group Voice is voiced by Lisa Hallond.
4/29/2019
32:24
7: The Farmer
The Deca Tapes is created by Lex Noteboom. Artwork by Lex Noteboom & The Furrow & Jurriaan Verdoold. Mastering by Audio Brothers NL. The Farmer is voiced by Leo Wiggins. The Old Farmer is voiced by JW Riddle. The Journalist is voiced by Mark Christiansen. Deca Group Voice is voiced by Lisa Hallond.
4/22/2019
36:08
6: The Fixer
The Deca Tapes is created by Lex Noteboom. Artwork by Lex Noteboom & The Furrow & Jurriaan Verdoold. Mastering by Audio Brothers NL. The Fixer is voiced by Casper Stokhuyzen. Bank Robber is voiced by Jenna Green. The Journalist is voiced by Mark Christiansen. Deca Group Voice is voiced by Lisa Hallond.
