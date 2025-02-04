The David Avocado Wolfe Podcast

Episode 2: Healing from the Inside Out: Lyme, Fungal Infections & The Herbal Approach with Dr. Noah Lebowitz
In this episode, Dr. Noah Lebowitz, a healthcare practitioner based in Maui, shares insights into natural healing, herbalism, and its role in managing chronic conditions like Lyme disease, fungal infections, viral conditions, and chronic disease. He emphasizes the importance of personalized care, combining herbal treatments with diet changes for better outcomes. Throughout the discussion, Dr. Noah talks about the power of herbs, their role in tackling parasitic issues, and the necessity of removing harmful elements like sugar from one's diet to support healing. David Wolfe encourages people to seek proper consultation to tackle problems that either herbs or diet changes alone can't manage and are best done together.Guest: Dr. Noah Lebowitz, healthcare provider specializing in herbal supplements known to support chronic illnesses such as Lyme disease, fungal infections, and viral conditions.Topics Discussed:Herbalism and the role of herbs in chronic illness management.Several top-tier and hard-to-find herbs and other powerful plants that are used in healing.Importance of quality herbal products: no fillers, binders, or harmful chemicals.Consider dietary changes alongside herbal remedies, particularly in treating fungal and parasitic issues.Dr. Noah's practice in Maui, his approach to personalized herbal treatments, and why small steps can make a significant difference.Key Advice:Combine herbs with dietary changes (e.g., cutting out sugar) for effective healing.Seek personalized guidance to address specific health concerns.Consider consulting with Dr. Noah for more tailored solutions.Plants and Products Mentioned:Mimosa Pudica – Known as a powerful herb for gut health and immune support, it is commonly used in traditional medicine to address parasitic infections, detoxification, and digestive issues.Alaria Seaweed – A rare and potent seaweed considered a top-tier herbal product.Cat's Claw – Known for anti-fungal and immune-boosting properties, especially effective with Pau D'Arco.Artemisia annua – A plant used for its effectiveness as an antiparasitic and antifungal.Melia (Neem Leaf) – Mentioned as a powerful herb.Andrographis – Traditionally used for colds, sore throat, & respiratory infections, as well as being anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective.Other Herbal Products – Dr. Noah's shop offers high-quality, chemical-free products.Contact Details for Dr. Noah:Supreme Nutrition Store: https://bit.ly/supreme-nutritionWebsite: https://www.drnoahlebowitz.com/Instagram: @dr_noahdcLocation: Kula, Maui