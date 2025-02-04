Powered by RND
The David Avocado Wolfe Podcast

Welcome to my Podcast! While the situation is urgent, but the Best Future Ever is still within reach. Each week, I share vital updates, transformative health insights, and content to awaken and inspire.
  • Episode 4: Freedom Through Farming: Curtis Stone’s Secrets to Off-Grid Success
    In this latest episode of the David Avocado Wolfe Podcast, guest Curtis Stone and David discuss the transformative benefits of living off the land. Together, they explore the idea of holistic living, where work on the homestead has long-term, meaningful benefits, both practically and spiritually. In addition to these benefits of off-grid living, they touch on the importance of teaching children practical skills and giving them a connection to their food and environment. David and Curtis emphasize the importance of sovereignty, self-sufficiency, and connection to the earth, viewing this lifestyle as a path to greater fulfillment compared to the disconnected nature of city living.Podcast Episode 4 - Living Off the Land: Sovereignty, Fulfillment, and Self-SufficiencyIn this episode, we dive deep into the philosophy of living off the land, exploring the empowerment, spiritual fulfillment, and practical benefits that come with homesteading. Our guests share their experiences and insights on how transitioning from city life to a self-sustaining, homesteading lifestyle can offer a sense of connection, freedom, and purpose that urban environments can't match.Key Points:The Fulfillment of Homesteading:* The speakers share how living on the land offers fulfillment and satisfaction that urban life cannot provide, with a deep connection to the work done on the homestead.* Working the land, such as chopping firewood or growing food, offers long-term benefits and builds a strong connection to the earth and one’s family.Spiritual and Practical Empowerment:* Homesteading is more than just physical labor—it's a spiritual practice that nurtures the soul, providing peace and purpose.* Living off the land fosters a strong sense of agency over your resources and affairs, as opposed to city life, where much of your labor is extracted by external systems.Teaching Children Through Homesteading:* The importance of involving children in daily homesteading activities, from cooking to gardening, to create a hands-on connection with nature and self-sufficiency.* The speakers emphasize the lasting impact on children’s development by teaching them practical skills and helping them understand where their food comes from.Sovereignty and Freedom:* Living off the land is a way to reclaim sovereignty and self-governance, free from bureaucratic systems and external control.* The speakers discuss their understanding of legal sovereignty and how they navigate the "matrix" of legalities to preserve freedom on their homestead.Sustainability and Permaculture:* The guests advocate for permaculture principles, where design and planning on the land not only provide for today’s needs but create long-term sustainability and resilience.* Innovations like a solar sauna and thoughtful land design demonstrate how a homestead can provide for both physical and spiritual well-being.Nature as Medicine and Food:* The speakers point out how everything needed for health and nourishment can be found on the land, highlighting the powerful connection between nature and our well-being.The Personal and Collective Future:* The speakers encourage others to consider a homesteading lifestyle, where sustainable living and personal sovereignty are at the core. They highlight the need for individuals and families to start this journey now to create a more fulfilling, self-sufficient future.Links & Resources:Curtis Stone: https://freedomfarmers.com/experts/curtis-stone/Freedom Farmers:https://freedomfarmers.com/Homestead Property Course: http://bit.ly/dream-homestead-course This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit davidavocadowolfe.substack.com/subscribe
  • Episode 3: Revitalizing Health with Real Salt with Michael Sileck and Baja Gold
    In this episode, the discussion centers around the benefits of Baja Gold sea salt and its essential role in human and animal health. Guest Michael Silek emphasizes the importance of unrefined mineral-rich sea salt over conventional table salt, highlighting its potential to improve immune function, reduce allergies, and support overall well-being. David and Michael discuss how minerals play a crucial role in bodily functions, the necessity of salt for both humans and animals, and the growing awareness of high-quality sea salts. Additionally, the conversation touches on the business growth of Baja Gold, testimonials from athletes and health professionals, and the importance of proper salt intake for breastfeeding mothers and young children.Show Notes:Episode Title: The Power of Baja Gold – Minerals, Health & WellnessGuest: Michael Sileck, Baja Gold Sea SaltTopics Covered:The importance of unrefined, mineral-rich sea saltHow proper salt intake benefits immune function, allergies, and energy levelsThe difference between table salt and high-quality sea saltsBaja Gold’s role in supporting athletes, wellness advocates, and holistic health professionalsThe necessity of salt for animals and humans, even in inland areasPersonal experiences and testimonials on the benefits of Baja GoldGrowth of the Baja Gold brand and increasing public awareness of real saltKey Takeaways:Unrefined sea salt contains over 90 essential minerals that support bodily functionsProper salt intake can help with asthma, allergies, and autoimmune issuesUnlike processed table salt, mineral-rich salt can reduce sugar cravings and improve performanceAthletes and holistic health experts advocate for Baja Gold’s benefitsBreastfeeding mothers and young children particularly need high-quality minerals for developmentResources Mentioned:Baja Gold Sea Salt: https://shop.davidwolfe.com/products/baja-gold-mineral-sea-saltBaja Gold Website: https://bajagoldsaltco.com/Final Thoughts:Michael Sileck shares insights on the impact of real sea salt on health, the success of Baja Gold, and the importance of returning to natural, mineral-rich nutrition. Listeners are encouraged to explore the benefits of unrefined salt for themselves and their families. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit davidavocadowolfe.substack.com/subscribe
  • Episode 2: Healing from the Inside Out: Lyme, Fungal Infections & The Herbal Approach with Dr. Noah Lebowitz
    In this episode, Dr. Noah Lebowitz, a healthcare practitioner based in Maui, shares insights into natural healing, herbalism, and its role in managing chronic conditions like Lyme disease, fungal infections, viral conditions, and chronic disease. He emphasizes the importance of personalized care, combining herbal treatments with diet changes for better outcomes. Throughout the discussion, Dr. Noah talks about the power of herbs, their role in tackling parasitic issues, and the necessity of removing harmful elements like sugar from one's diet to support healing. David Wolfe encourages people to seek proper consultation to tackle problems that either herbs or diet changes alone can't manage and are best done together.Guest: Dr. Noah Lebowitz, healthcare provider specializing in herbal supplements known to support chronic illnesses such as Lyme disease, fungal infections, and viral conditions.Topics Discussed:Herbalism and the role of herbs in chronic illness management.Several top-tier and hard-to-find herbs and other powerful plants that are used in healing.Importance of quality herbal products: no fillers, binders, or harmful chemicals.Consider dietary changes alongside herbal remedies, particularly in treating fungal and parasitic issues.Dr. Noah’s practice in Maui, his approach to personalized herbal treatments, and why small steps can make a significant difference.Key Advice:Combine herbs with dietary changes (e.g., cutting out sugar) for effective healing.Seek personalized guidance to address specific health concerns.Consider consulting with Dr. Noah for more tailored solutions.Plants and Products Mentioned:Mimosa Pudica – Known as a powerful herb for gut health and immune support, it is commonly used in traditional medicine to address parasitic infections, detoxification, and digestive issues.Alaria Seaweed – A rare and potent seaweed considered a top-tier herbal product.Cat’s Claw – Known for anti-fungal and immune-boosting properties, especially effective with Pau D'Arco.Artemisia annua – A plant used for its effectiveness as an antiparasitic and antifungal.Melia (Neem Leaf) – Mentioned as a powerful herb.Andrographis – Traditionally used for colds, sore throat, & respiratory infections, as well as being anti-inflammatory and hepatoprotective.Other Herbal Products – Dr. Noah’s shop offers high-quality, chemical-free products.Contact Details for Dr. Noah:Supreme Nutrition Store: https://bit.ly/supreme-nutritionWebsite: https://www.drnoahlebowitz.com/Instagram: @dr_noahdcLocation: Kula, Maui This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit davidavocadowolfe.substack.com/subscribe
  • Episode 1: Welcome to My Podcast!
    Introduction: A New Podcast Reset Wolfe’s return to podcasting after years in radio and media. The mission: to go deeper into key topics with fresh perspectives. The Power of Raw Foods & Superfoods The importance of incorporating foods from diverse ecosystems. The balance of opposites in nature, exemplified by Chaga & Reishi mushrooms.The necessity of fiber and color-rich foods in the diet. The Sacred Relationship with Nature The necessity of growing or foraging what you consume. The spiritual and health benefits of working with the land. The energetic exchange between different ecosystems and how it influences food quality. Medical Freedom & Decentralized Health Choices The dangers of medical communism and centralized control. The need for bodily sovereignty and freedom in healthcare choices. Discussion on peptides, personalized supplements, and self-experimentation. Adventures, Ancient Sites, and Global Herbalism Wolfe shares stories from Egypt, Peru, and Greece. The deep connection between ancient civilizations and their herbal knowledge. How sacred sites hold forgotten wisdom about human longevity. The Role of Astrology in Health & Consciousness The influence of planetary movements on human well-being. The effects of the moon on crime rates and mental health. The scientific basis of astrological influences. Community Engagement & Future Topics How listeners can contribute to shaping future episodes. Invitation to join his Substack and social media channels. The overarching theme: reclaiming health sovereignty through knowledge and practice.  Final Thoughts: This episode serves as an introduction to David Avocado Wolfe’s revitalized approach to health, wellness, and freedom. Expect deep dives into herbalism, sacred wisdom, detoxification, and personal empowerment in upcoming episodes.👉 Join the conversation! Share your thoughts and questions at davidavocadowolfe.substack.com.Links & Resources:Wolfe University: https://university.davidwolfe.com/David Wolfe's Store: https://shop.davidwolfe.com/Products Mentioned:Chaga MushroomReishi MushroomKohlbitr Activated CharcoalCacao ProductsLearn more about NoniLand Farm:Down On The Farm: Gifts From NoniLandNoniLand Honey: The Taste of Paradise This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit davidavocadowolfe.substack.com/subscribe
Welcome to my Podcast! While the situation is urgent, but the Best Future Ever is still within reach. Each week, I share vital updates, transformative health insights, and content to awaken and inspire. Get ready for truth and deep insights! davidavocadowolfe.substack.com
