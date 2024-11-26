Kick off the holiday season by shopping local during Small Business Saturday! Tune in to this episode of The Davenport Pulse to learn more about Airbrushed Sunless! Located at 419 Brady Street, this custom airbrush tanning and boutique has made it their mission to provide a welcoming experience for everyBODY. Listen to Lindsey’s story as she opens up and shares her journey on how she got to where she is today. It’s inspiring!
22:04
File of Life | Lieutenant Zach Soliz
Listen to the latest episode of The Davenport Pulse as Lieutenant Zach Soliz discusses File of Life – a medical history card stored in a red, magnetized pouch that can be stuck on the refrigerator. It gives first responders access to a patient’s medical history in the event of an emergency. The form includes information about a patient’s allergies, medications, contact persons, and more.
14:16
Third Annual Haunted Tales of Davenport with Amy Driskill
Amy Driskill, Davenport Public Library Archivist and resident scary storyteller, joins us for an annual episode of haunted tales! Get into the Halloween spirit while listening to this chilling chat.
33:54
"Listen with the Best!" | Bix 7 Chat with Michelle and Laura
Tune in to this episode of The Davenport Pulse as hosts sit down with Quad City Times Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring and Operations Director Laura Torgerud. Learn more about the history of the Bix, what it takes to plan an event this size, what’s new this year, and all of the fun things to expect this year in celebration of the 50th annual race. Interested in getting involved or running? Learn more: https://bix7.com/
25:45
Davenport Police Department | Explorer Program
The Explorer Program establishes awareness and highlights the complexities of police services in an environment that allows youth of the program to take initiative in becoming responsible leaders in our community. Learn more about The Davenport Police Department Explorer Program as Lieutenant Nick Shorten dives into specifics and shares what he hopes Explorers gain throughout their experience. If you or someone you know is interested in joining, tune in to this episode for details on upcoming opportunities!
Welcome to the Davenport Pulse, a podcast aimed at connecting citizens to their local government. Together we will explore important issues impacting our neighborhoods and community, through conversations with residents, city staff, and elected officials. Davenport is the urban pulse at the heart of the Quad Cities, rich in history and character, where folks with a Midwest mentality plant personal and professional roots. Come explore with us the people, places, and programs that make Davenport home.