Bix 7 Chat with Michelle and Laura

Tune in to this episode of The Davenport Pulse as hosts sit down with Quad City Times Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring and Operations Director Laura Torgerud. Learn more about the history of the Bix, what it takes to plan an event this size, what’s new this year, and all of the fun things to expect this year in celebration of the 50th annual race. Interested in getting involved or running? Learn more: https://bix7.com/