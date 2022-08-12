The Dane County Podcast is a monthly program hosted by County Executive Joe Parisi that takes listeners on a tour of everything Dane County government has to of... More
Available Episodes
Building Bridges | Dane County's School Based Mental Health Teams
On this episode of The Dane County Podcast, Joe sits down with Trish Grant and Nura Capriglione to discuss Building Bridges—Dane County's school based mental health teams.The Building Bridges program provides short-term wraparound style case management and service coordination for 4K-9 students who are experiencing mental health challenges within their school setting and require additional supports. Services are voluntary and involve both the student and their parents/guardians.Learn More:The Dane County Podcast | https://thedanecountypodcast.buzzsprout.com/Youth Mental Health Services | https://www.danecountyhumanservices.org/Behavioral-Health/Child-and-Youth-TreatmentBuilding Bridges Yearly Measures | https://www.danecountyhumanservices.org/documents/pdf/Reports/RPT2022---Building-Bridges-FINAL.pdf
5/31/2023
46:52
How To Go Green & Save Money Under The Inflation Reduction Act
On this episode of The Dane County Podcast, Joe sits down with Kathy Kuntz, Director of the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change, and Heather Allen, Policy Advisor at RENEW Wisconsin, to celebrate Earth Month. Together, the three discuss Dane County government achieving 100% renewable energy status at county facilities—the first county in Wisconsin and only the fourth county in the nation to do so. They also share how everyone can go green and save money under the Inflation Reduction Act.Learn More:How You Can Take Advantage of the IRA -- https://daneclimateaction.org/what-you-can-do/federal-fundinghttps://www.renewwisconsin.org/inflation-reduction-act-breakdown/Rewiring America’s website to help identify tax credits and up-front discounts --https://www.rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculatorFor Dane County residents interested in going solar --http://madisunsolar.com/RENEW Wisconsin’s programs to help non-profits go solar and purchase electric vehicles --https://www.renewwisconsin.org/solar-energy/https://www.renewwisconsin.org/electric-vehicles/
4/27/2023
41:11
The Urban League of Greater Madison with Dr. Ruben Anthony
On this episode of The Dane County Podcast, County Executive Parisi sits down with Dr. Ruben Anthony, President & CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. Together, they discuss the Black Business Hub and Dane County's ongoing partnerships with the Urban League.Learn more about the Urban League of Greater Madison below:https://ulgm.org/
3/29/2023
44:39
Housing Access & Affordability with Casey Becker
On this episode of The Dane County Podcast, Joe sits down with Casey Becker, Division Administrator of Dane County Housing Access & Affordability. The two discuss efforts to address homelessness, the Affordable Housing Development Fund, community partnerships, and much more.Learn More:The Division of Housing Access and Affordability administers federal and county-funded partnerships with community agencies to prevent and end homelessness, increase access to and development of affordable housing, and support economic and workforce development efforts.Division of Housing Access & Affordability Website: https://www.danecountyhumanservices.org/Economic-Aid-Healthcare-Housing-and-Jobs/Housing-Access-and-Affordability
1/26/2023
43:05
Addressing the Opiate & Fentanyl Epidemics
On this episode of The Dane County Podcast, Joe sits down with Charles Tubbs, Department Director of Dane County Emergency Management, and Cheryl Wittke, Executive Director of Safe Communities Madison-Dane County. Together, the three discuss the ongoing opiate and fentanyl epidemics, as well as the ways Dane County is working to address the crisis and support those beginning the path of addiction treatment/recovery.The Behavioral Health Resource Center (BHRC) is a voluntary person and family centered service designed to help all Dane County residents access behavioral health services in Dane County, regardless of insurance status, financial status, age, identity, ability or legal status. The BHRC assists Dane County residents from all ages, backgrounds and walks of life. BHRC services are consumer led and consumer driven, meaning that the individual and family is the expert regarding their needs.BHRC staff are available to help connect you to resources for your mental health and/or substance use needs:Phone | (608) 267-2244 Email | [email protected] | https://danebhrc.org/Other Links:Safe Communities Madison-Dane County | https://safercommunity.net/Dane County Emergency Management | https://em.countyofdane.com/
The Dane County Podcast is a monthly program hosted by County Executive Joe Parisi that takes listeners on a tour of everything Dane County government has to offer. Dane County provides services from A to Z, whether it be the Dane County Regional Airport or the Henry Vilas Zoo. Joe wants to give everyone the opportunity to hear firsthand how the people of Dane County government work to preserve beloved natural resources, keep roads clear of ice and snow, cast a strong social safety net, combat climate change, and much more. Throughout the series, County Executive Parisi will talk to department directors and local leaders about ongoing initiatives and partnerships that allow Dane County government to improve the community and address residents’ needs. So — sit back, relax, and pop in those headphones as Joe guides you through the many ongoing efforts that collectively make the “Dane County Way” possible.