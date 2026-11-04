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The Dan Bilzerian Podcast

Dan Bilzerian
Education
The Dan Bilzerian Podcast
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • The Dan Bilzerian Podcast

    The Dan Bilzerian Podcast Ep 1 - Jake Lang Unfiltered

    11/04/2026 | 2h 17 mins.
    DAN UNFILTERED | Episode 1: Dan Bilzerian and Jake Lang

    No scripts. No censorship. No holding back.

    Dan Bilzerian goes head-to-head with Jake Lang in a heated debate moderated by Jake Shields. From Trump and the Epstein files to Israel, foreign wars, political corruption, and the future of America, nothing is off-limits.Raw conversations. Uncomfortable truths. Zero fucks given.  Watch the full episode and decide for yourself.

    Follow @danbilzerianpodcast for more unfiltered conversations.Optimize your life: https://protocolhrt.com

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-dan-bilzerian-podcast--7514299/support.
  • The Dan Bilzerian Podcast

    Dan Bilzerian Debates Jake Lang on Israel, Islam, and Donald Trump - Dan Bilzerian Podcast Episode 1

    11/02/2026 | 2h 17 mins.
    On the very first episode of Freedom Through Justice, Dan Bilzerian picks apart the true beliefs of Jake Lang in this fiery informal debate moderated by Jake Shields. Is Jake Lang being authentic when he proclaims himself to be a pro-White Christian, or is he motivated by his ethnic jewish background when he attacks Muslims? 

    Dan and Lang discuss everything from the genocide in Palestine, the Iran war, Lang's January 6th imprisonment, the legacy of Donald Trump, the replacement of Whites in America, whether Islam is the main problem we face, Ben Shapiro's support of the Noahide laws, and much more.

    00:00 Dan Bilzerian Official Podcast Launch!
    01:24 Jake Lang Background Story
    05:24 White Replacement, Who is to Blame?
    07:03 J6 Detention and Activism
    10:25 Israel, Iran, and Muslim debate
    15:49 The Talmud Question
    24:20 Trump: 5D Chess or Traitor?
    40:36 Who is to Blame for Cultural Decay?
    43:12 Trump Corruption Debate
    47:54 Has Trump Made America Great?
    51:08 Deportation and Citizenship Tests
    01:01:14 The Culture War
    01:10:07 Are All Whites the Same?
    01:10:53 Israel And Apartheid Debate
    01:14:58 Noahide Laws And Theology
    01:20:22 Neocons And 9/11 Claims
    01:26:54 Borders, Immigration, and AIPAC
    01:48:08 Religion and Culture
    01:49:32 Trump: Hero or Villain? 
    01:51:52 Is the Iran War for Israel?
    01:55:28 Rigged Elections Yet Trump Won in 2024?
    02:10:43 Is There a Political Solution?

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-dan-bilzerian-podcast--7514299/support.
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About The Dan Bilzerian Podcast
The Dan Bilzerian Podcast. Unfiltered conversations, controversial debates, and perspectives you won't hear anywhere else.Dan sits down with fighters, entrepreneurs, influencers, and outspoken personalities to challenge mainstream narratives and discuss politics, business, freedom, culture, and life without limits.No scripts. No censorship. No topics off-limits.New episodes featuring raw conversations and unapologetic opinions.Presented by ProtocolHRT.comBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-dan-bilzerian-podcast--7514299/support.
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