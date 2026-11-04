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2 episodes
- DAN UNFILTERED | Episode 1: Dan Bilzerian and Jake Lang
No scripts. No censorship. No holding back.
Dan Bilzerian goes head-to-head with Jake Lang in a heated debate moderated by Jake Shields. From Trump and the Epstein files to Israel, foreign wars, political corruption, and the future of America, nothing is off-limits.Raw conversations. Uncomfortable truths. Zero fucks given. Watch the full episode and decide for yourself.
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Dan Bilzerian Debates Jake Lang on Israel, Islam, and Donald Trump - Dan Bilzerian Podcast Episode 111/02/2026 | 2h 17 mins.On the very first episode of Freedom Through Justice, Dan Bilzerian picks apart the true beliefs of Jake Lang in this fiery informal debate moderated by Jake Shields. Is Jake Lang being authentic when he proclaims himself to be a pro-White Christian, or is he motivated by his ethnic jewish background when he attacks Muslims?
Dan and Lang discuss everything from the genocide in Palestine, the Iran war, Lang's January 6th imprisonment, the legacy of Donald Trump, the replacement of Whites in America, whether Islam is the main problem we face, Ben Shapiro's support of the Noahide laws, and much more.
00:00 Dan Bilzerian Official Podcast Launch!
01:24 Jake Lang Background Story
05:24 White Replacement, Who is to Blame?
07:03 J6 Detention and Activism
10:25 Israel, Iran, and Muslim debate
15:49 The Talmud Question
24:20 Trump: 5D Chess or Traitor?
40:36 Who is to Blame for Cultural Decay?
43:12 Trump Corruption Debate
47:54 Has Trump Made America Great?
51:08 Deportation and Citizenship Tests
01:01:14 The Culture War
01:10:07 Are All Whites the Same?
01:10:53 Israel And Apartheid Debate
01:14:58 Noahide Laws And Theology
01:20:22 Neocons And 9/11 Claims
01:26:54 Borders, Immigration, and AIPAC
01:48:08 Religion and Culture
01:49:32 Trump: Hero or Villain?
01:51:52 Is the Iran War for Israel?
01:55:28 Rigged Elections Yet Trump Won in 2024?
02:10:43 Is There a Political Solution?
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-dan-bilzerian-podcast--7514299/support.
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About The Dan Bilzerian Podcast
The Dan Bilzerian Podcast. Unfiltered conversations, controversial debates, and perspectives you won't hear anywhere else.Dan sits down with fighters, entrepreneurs, influencers, and outspoken personalities to challenge mainstream narratives and discuss politics, business, freedom, culture, and life without limits.No scripts. No censorship. No topics off-limits.New episodes featuring raw conversations and unapologetic opinions.Presented by ProtocolHRT.comBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-dan-bilzerian-podcast--7514299/support.Podcast website
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