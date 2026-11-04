On the very first episode of Freedom Through Justice, Dan Bilzerian picks apart the true beliefs of Jake Lang in this fiery informal debate moderated by Jake Shields. Is Jake Lang being authentic when he proclaims himself to be a pro-White Christian, or is he motivated by his ethnic jewish background when he attacks Muslims?



Dan and Lang discuss everything from the genocide in Palestine, the Iran war, Lang's January 6th imprisonment, the legacy of Donald Trump, the replacement of Whites in America, whether Islam is the main problem we face, Ben Shapiro's support of the Noahide laws, and much more.



00:00 Dan Bilzerian Official Podcast Launch!

01:24 Jake Lang Background Story

05:24 White Replacement, Who is to Blame?

07:03 J6 Detention and Activism

10:25 Israel, Iran, and Muslim debate

15:49 The Talmud Question

24:20 Trump: 5D Chess or Traitor?

40:36 Who is to Blame for Cultural Decay?

43:12 Trump Corruption Debate

47:54 Has Trump Made America Great?

51:08 Deportation and Citizenship Tests

01:01:14 The Culture War

01:10:07 Are All Whites the Same?

01:10:53 Israel And Apartheid Debate

01:14:58 Noahide Laws And Theology

01:20:22 Neocons And 9/11 Claims

01:26:54 Borders, Immigration, and AIPAC

01:48:08 Religion and Culture

01:49:32 Trump: Hero or Villain?

01:51:52 Is the Iran War for Israel?

01:55:28 Rigged Elections Yet Trump Won in 2024?

02:10:43 Is There a Political Solution?



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