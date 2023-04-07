Dale not Dale Podcast w/Uncle Dale & Von

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dale Mills & Von Schulz
Well, we are podcasters! What has been a simple friendship has manifested itself into a journey of fun, laughs, jokes, and special guests. Listen along with our...
Comedy
  • S2 Episode 52: Red Dirt Country - A Star is Born w/Cody Hibbard
    The boys are back this week with a special guest! Up and coming country music star Cody Hibbard joins the gang. Cody talks about being from Oklahoma farming, to the pipelines welding, and to the place he needed to be, on the stage! Cody chats it up with the boys on his rise to fame and recently signing a deal with Sony Records. Join in on this fun filled journey from Oklahoma to Nashville! Enjoy! Guest: Cody Hibbard Socials: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/codyhibbard_/ Website - https://ffm.bio/codyhibbard Show Intro Music - Dale not Dale Podcast Rap Show Presenter: Good Ranchers - Use our code "DNDPOD" https://www.goodranchers.com/ Episode Sponsor: TruWild - Use our code "DNDPOD" https://truwild.com/ Producer - Audio/Visual: Magnus (John Manigold) - Manigold Multimedia - IG @manigoldmultimedia Art Director - Vittorio Fragale IG @vittorio.fragale Podcast Website - www.dalenotdalepodcast.com
    7/18/2023
    1:57:21
  • S2 Episode 51: Trend Setters w/Ted Raad, Clayton Crum & Jake Time from Trend Companies
    The boys are back this week setting the trend with their new found friends over at Trend. Trend has taken athletes, social media influencers, and brands to the next level! You are in for a treat hearing about collegiate NIL, being trophy husbands, and the influencers influencing! As you may expect by now, it's a giant group just cutting up! Listen to this one, we are starting a Trend! Guest: Ted Raad, Clayton Crum & Jake Timm Socials: Instagram: Ted Raad - https://www.instagram.com/raadted/ Clayton Crum - https://www.instagram.com/claytoncrum47/ Jake Timm - https://www.instagram.com/jake_timm/ Trend Management - https://www.instagram.com/trendmanagement/ Trend Athletes - https://www.instagram.com/trendathletes/ Website: https://www.trendcompanies.com/ Show Intro Music - Dale not Dale Podcast Rap Show Presenter: Good Ranchers - Use our code "DNDPOD" https://www.goodranchers.com/ Producer - Audio/Visual: Magnus (John Manigold) - Manigold Multimedia - IG @manigoldmultimedia Art Director - Vittorio Fragale IG @vittorio.fragale
    7/11/2023
    1:41:01
  • S2 Episode 50: The Dale Convention
    The boys are back this week with another wild idea! Dale and Von have decided to have a convention for all Dales in existence. This convention will be taking place in the sprawling metropolis of Dale, Wisconsin. This convention isn't for the weak, however. There will be no Kyle's or Chad's and definitely no Justin's in attendance! It's simply a Domination by Dales. Sit back, relax, and hear the planning of Dale Day! Show Intro Music - Dale not Dale Podcast Rap Show Presenter: Good Ranchers - Use our code "DNDPOD" https://www.goodranchers.com/ Producer - Audio/Visual: Magnus (John Manigold) - Manigold Multimedia - IG @manigoldmultimedia Art Director - Vittorio Fragale IG @vittorio.fragale
    7/4/2023
    1:19:14
  • S2 Episode 49: Who's Ur Daddy? w/Kyzer & Bronson
    The boys are back this week the boys, really, their boys. Bronson aka Dale Jr, and Kyzer aka Not Dale Jr join this week with a Father's Day special. Dale and Von discuss parenting with non-girlfriend having, baseball obsessed sons! These kids were nervous at first but rocked their first podcast with their podcasting dads like pros! Tune in this week with an offspring version of the Dale NotDale podcast! Show Intro Music - Dale not Dale Podcast Rap Show Presenter: Good Ranchers - Use our code "DNDPOD" https://www.goodranchers.com/ Producer - Audio/Visual: Magnus (John Manigold) - Manigold Multimedia - IG @manigoldmultimedia Art Director - Vittorio Fragale IG @vittorio.fragale
    6/27/2023
    1:20:53
  • S2 Episode 48: Threes Company w/Quinton "Rampage" Jackson
    The boys are back this week with a star studded fight club! Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, ex UFC fighter, and current fight training machine! Rampage sits down with Dale and Von to discuss his new ventures, life in the fight game, and take a couple of haymaker question from the crew! Get ready to enjoy the wildness that Rampage brings….tapping out is not an option!! Guest: Quinton "RAMPAGE" Jackson Socials: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rampage4real/ Show Intro Music - Dale not Dale Podcast Rap Show Presenter: Good Ranchers - Use our code "DNDPOD" https://www.goodranchers.com/ Episode Sponsor: TruWild - Use our code "DNDPOD" https://truwild.com/ Producer - Audio/Visual: Magnus (John Manigold) - Manigold Multimedia - IG @manigoldmultimedia Art Director - Vittorio Fragale IG @vittorio.fragale Podcast Website - www.dalenotdalepodcast.com
    6/20/2023
    1:03:50

About Dale not Dale Podcast w/Uncle Dale & Von

Well, we are podcasters! What has been a simple friendship has manifested itself into a journey of fun, laughs, jokes, and special guests. Listen along with our journey to bring you entertainment with Dale, Americas' Favorite Uncle, and Von, former male model and daytime TV show extra. Podcasts will be published weekly to include a culmination of life events, pop-culture topics, clothing, gadgets and guests. Strap in, Uncle Dale and Von are ready to roll!
