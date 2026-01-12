In 2020, I became obsessed with purging and it changed everything. In this episode, I'm sharing 15 areas of your life and home that you can purge to feel lighter as we enter 2026.We'll cover everything from kids' toys and artwork to your camera roll, email inbox, closet, and even who you follow on Instagram. I'm also sharing the two main methods that have stuck with me from Marie Kondo and The Minimalists, plus my favorite organizing hack: the go-back basket strategy.Here's the truth: less stuff = more brain space, less putting back day in and day out, and more freedom. What if we actually DO have the time to workout, go on a walk, and meal prep, but so much of our time is spent managing all our crap that it FEELS like we don't have the time?If I had to choose 3 things from this list that have impacted me the most, it's #4, #5, and #10 on this list.Download the free purging checklist HERE. Join us in the app workouts HERE. Link to the blog post HERE. Sarah's Day storage strategy - it's not letting me link directly to this particular post for some reason, but HERE is her page, and it's the recent post with her in a red workout set with clear storage boxes in the background!@hanashappyhome - the home design inspo account I mentioned