06 : How We Paid Off $65,000 in Debt in 2.5 Years on a $76k Income
1/12/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
When I think about our debt payoff story, it really does put a lump in my throat. Not just because of what Erik and I accomplished, but because I think about how we're setting up our future grandkids and great-grandkids to be better off than we are.I think every generation has this desire for their kids to be better off than they were. I know our parents did.Today, I'm sharing the full story of how my husband Erik and I paid off $65,000 in debt in about 2.5 years while making a combined gross income of just $76,000.BLOG POST for today's episodeTOTAL MONEY MAKEOVER bookFINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERSITY courseINSTAGRAM POST from 2021 (about our debt payoff journey)
05 : Purge These 15 Areas of Your Life and Feel Lighter in 2026
1/05/2026 | 35 mins.
In 2020, I became obsessed with purging and it changed everything. In this episode, I'm sharing 15 areas of your life and home that you can purge to feel lighter as we enter 2026.We'll cover everything from kids' toys and artwork to your camera roll, email inbox, closet, and even who you follow on Instagram. I'm also sharing the two main methods that have stuck with me from Marie Kondo and The Minimalists, plus my favorite organizing hack: the go-back basket strategy.Here's the truth: less stuff = more brain space, less putting back day in and day out, and more freedom. What if we actually DO have the time to workout, go on a walk, and meal prep, but so much of our time is spent managing all our crap that it FEELS like we don't have the time?If I had to choose 3 things from this list that have impacted me the most, it's #4, #5, and #10 on this list.Download the free purging checklist HERE. Join us in the app workouts HERE. Link to the blog post HERE. Sarah's Day storage strategy - it's not letting me link directly to this particular post for some reason, but HERE is her page, and it's the recent post with her in a red workout set with clear storage boxes in the background!@hanashappyhome - the home design inspo account I mentioned
04 : New Year Planning (Part 2 - Business)
12/29/2025 | 30 mins.
This is Part 2 of this reflection and planning series. Check out THE BLOG POST for this episode!@THESALESGIRLSOFFICIAL get credit for Part 1 (SWOT Analysis) of this podcast!There are 2 parts to today’s episode, and there are takeaways in here for everyone listening, regardless of whether you run your own business or not. Part 1 is focused more on the operational side of things, and part 2 is focused on the financial side of things. Part 1: Operational Focus - 5 Step ProcessStep 1: SWOT AnalysisStep 2: Brain Dump Your SWOTStep 3: List Your AccomplishmentsStep 4: Create a 3-Year PictureStep 5: Create a 1-Year Plan (based on that 3-year picture)Part 2: Business Financials Focus - 5 Step ProcessStep 1: Review the Previous YearStep 2: Create Spreadsheet for New Year FinancialsStep 3: Project New Year Based on Highs / Lows from Previous YearStep 4: Plan Out When to Launch Offers
03 : New Year Planning (Part 1 - Personal)
12/24/2025 | 22 mins.
This is Part 1 of this reflection and planning series. Part 2 we cover business reflection and planning. Check out THE BLOG POST for this episode!Here's our focus and journal prompt for today's episode:If 2026 was your best year yet, what would have happened to make that true?That girl (December 2026 you) is giving a brain dump to December 2025 you.Everything you planned on doing actually happened, and your dreams came true. December 2026 you is more wise, she has the year of success and wisdom under her belt. In this episode I brainstorm 7 categories with you:Fitness + HealthFamilyPersonal GrowthBudgeting + FinancesFriendshipsHobbiesBusiness + CareerIn the brain dump to our 2025 selves (after everything went according to plan), we are now going to translate that dream into realistic goals. To do that we need:Vision StatementDeeper WhyA Milestone GoalA Habit to get us thereAnd an easy First Step to take
02 : How to Actually Become a Morning Person - 9 Proven Tasks That Make Early Mornings Easier
12/23/2025 | 40 mins.
Want to become a morning person without relying on willpower? In this episode, I break down 9 practical systems that make early mornings easier, calmer, and more consistent. If your mornings feel rushed, chaotic, or constantly derailed by kids, phones, and late nights - this episode is for you.Check out THE BLOG POST for this episode! Download your FREE Habit Tracker HERE to audit your consistency with your morning routine!The FUNNY REEL I mentioned about parenting yourself when it comes to your bed time.
