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The Daily Office Chanted

Scott Dettra
ChristianityMusic
The Daily Office Chanted
Latest episode

779 episodes

  • The Daily Office Chanted

    Compline — Tuesday, Oct 13

    10/13/2026 | 14 mins.
    Compline (Night Prayer) from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.

     

    Follow along
    Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).

    Resources
    The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
    (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)

    Stay connected
    Join our Listener Community on Facebook.

    Support this ministry
    The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.

    Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20
    One-time gift: Any amount

    Thank you for your support.

    Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
  • The Daily Office Chanted

    Evening Prayer — Tuesday, Oct 13

    10/13/2026 | 18 mins.
    Evening Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.

    Psalms: 10, 11
    Acts 26:24—27:8
    Canticle: Magnificat

     

    Follow along
    Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).

    Resources
    The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
    (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)

    Stay connected
    Join our Listener Community on Facebook.

    Support this ministry
    The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.

    Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20
    One-time gift: Any amount

    Thank you for your support.

    Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
  • The Daily Office Chanted

    Morning Prayer — Tuesday, Oct 13

    10/13/2026 | 23 mins.
    Morning Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.

    Psalms: 5, 6
    Jonah 1:1–17a
    Canticle 13: Benedictus es
    Luke 8:40–56
    Canticle 18: Dignus es

     

    Follow along
    Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).

    Resources
    The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
    (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)

    Stay connected
    Join our Listener Community on Facebook.

    Support this ministry
    The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.

    Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20
    One-time gift: Any amount

    Thank you for your support.

    Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
  • The Daily Office Chanted

    Compline — Monday, Oct 12

    10/12/2026 | 13 mins.
    Compline (Night Prayer) from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.

     

    Follow along
    Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).

    Resources
    The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
    (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)

    Stay connected
    Join our Listener Community on Facebook.

    Support this ministry
    The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.

    Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20
    One-time gift: Any amount

    Thank you for your support.

    Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
  • The Daily Office Chanted

    Evening Prayer — Monday, Oct 12

    10/12/2026 | 19 mins.
    Evening Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.

    Psalms: 4, 7

    Acts 26:1–23

    Canticle: Magnificat

     

    Follow along
    Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).

    Resources
    The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
    (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)

    Stay connected
    Join our Listener Community on Facebook.

    Support this ministry
    The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.

    Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20
    One-time gift: Any amount

    Thank you for your support.

    Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
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About The Daily Office Chanted
The Daily Office Chanted offers Morning Prayer, Evening Prayer, and Compline every day, sung according to the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church in the ancient tradition of Gregorian chant. For centuries, Gregorian chant has given voice to Christian prayer. As the saying traditionally attributed to St. Augustine puts it, Qui cantat, bis orat (“He who sings, prays twice”)—a beautiful expression of how music can lift and deepen our prayers. The Daily Offices are sung by Scott Dettra, with service music drawn from The Hymnal 1982, psalms from The Plainsong Psalter, and Scripture readings from the NRSV. Links to these resources may be found in each episode’s show notes. The Daily Office Chanted is a listener-supported devotional ministry, offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry. Donation links are available in each episode’s show notes.
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