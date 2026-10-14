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- Compline (Night Prayer) from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.
Follow along
Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).
Resources
The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
(As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)
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The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.
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One-time gift: Any amount
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Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
- Evening Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.
Psalms: 10, 11
Acts 26:24—27:8
Canticle: Magnificat
Follow along
Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).
Resources
The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
(As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)
Stay connected
Join our Listener Community on Facebook.
Support this ministry
The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.
Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20
One-time gift: Any amount
Thank you for your support.
Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
- Morning Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.
Psalms: 5, 6
Jonah 1:1–17a
Canticle 13: Benedictus es
Luke 8:40–56
Canticle 18: Dignus es
Follow along
Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).
Resources
The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
(As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)
Stay connected
Join our Listener Community on Facebook.
Support this ministry
The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.
Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20
One-time gift: Any amount
Thank you for your support.
Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
- Compline (Night Prayer) from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.
Follow along
Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).
Resources
The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
(As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)
Stay connected
Join our Listener Community on Facebook.
Support this ministry
The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.
Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20
One-time gift: Any amount
Thank you for your support.
Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
- Evening Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant.
Psalms: 4, 7
Acts 26:1–23
Canticle: Magnificat
Follow along
Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979).
Resources
The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter
(As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.)
Stay connected
Join our Listener Community on Facebook.
Support this ministry
The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry.
Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20
One-time gift: Any amount
Thank you for your support.
Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.
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About The Daily Office Chanted
The Daily Office Chanted offers Morning Prayer, Evening Prayer, and Compline every day, sung according to the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church in the ancient tradition of Gregorian chant. For centuries, Gregorian chant has given voice to Christian prayer. As the saying traditionally attributed to St. Augustine puts it, Qui cantat, bis orat (“He who sings, prays twice”)—a beautiful expression of how music can lift and deepen our prayers. The Daily Offices are sung by Scott Dettra, with service music drawn from The Hymnal 1982, psalms from The Plainsong Psalter, and Scripture readings from the NRSV. Links to these resources may be found in each episode’s show notes. The Daily Office Chanted is a listener-supported devotional ministry, offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry. Donation links are available in each episode’s show notes.Podcast website
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