Evening Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant. Psalms: 4, 7 Acts 26:1–23 Canticle: Magnificat Follow along Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979). Resources The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.) Stay connected Join our Listener Community on Facebook. Support this ministry The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry. Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20 One-time gift: Any amount Thank you for your support. Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.

Compline (Night Prayer) from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant. Follow along Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979). Resources The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.) Stay connected Join our Listener Community on Facebook. Support this ministry The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry. Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20 One-time gift: Any amount Thank you for your support. Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.

Morning Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant. Psalms: 5, 6 Jonah 1:1–17a Canticle 13: Benedictus es Luke 8:40–56 Canticle 18: Dignus es Follow along Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979). Resources The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.) Stay connected Join our Listener Community on Facebook. Support this ministry The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry. Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20 One-time gift: Any amount Thank you for your support. Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.

Evening Prayer from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant. Psalms: 10, 11 Acts 26:24—27:8 Canticle: Magnificat Follow along Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979). Resources The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.) Stay connected Join our Listener Community on Facebook. Support this ministry The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry. Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20 One-time gift: Any amount Thank you for your support. Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.

Compline (Night Prayer) from the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, sung in Gregorian chant. Follow along Morning Prayer begins on page 75, Evening Prayer on page 115, and Compline on page 127 of The Book of Common Prayer (1979). Resources The Book of Common Prayer · The Hymnal 1982 · The Plainsong Psalter (As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.) Stay connected Join our Listener Community on Facebook. Support this ministry The Daily Office Chanted is offered free of charge and without advertising. If it has become part of your daily prayer, please consider supporting the ministry. Monthly: $5 · $10 · $20 One-time gift: Any amount Thank you for your support. Scripture readings are from the NRSV Bible, copyright © 1989 National Council of the Churches of Christ in the United States of America. Used by permission.

About The Daily Office Chanted

About The Daily Office Chanted

About The Daily Office Chanted