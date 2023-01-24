Scott and Tim O'Hara tackle a variety of subjects, from doomsday scenarios to the mysteries of the universe to not only entertain, but educate their listeners. ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 49
The Secrets of Exorcism Unveiled: Protect Yourself from Demonic Forces - DDG E49
Prepare for an eye-opening episode of the Dad's Doomsday Guide podcast as we chat with Catholic exorcist Fr. Carlos Martins. Venture into the mysterious realm of exorcism and demonic forces, uncovering crucial knowledge to shield yourself from spiritual attacks. Explore the intelligence, limitations, and capabilities of angels and demons to torment humanity. This fascinating conversation will leave you astonished and empowered – don't miss this must-listen interview! ► Please check out Fr. Martins podcast, "The Exorcist Files" here: https://www.exorcistfiles.tv/ ******* SUPPORT: ► Join our Patreon for exclusive content and early podcast episodes: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=89414398 ► PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FLFAWZW4EQY5A ► The DDG Home: https://www.dadsdoomsdayguide.com/ LISTEN / SUBSCRIBE: ► Spotify, ► Apple Podcasts ► Stitcher ► Google Play FOLLOW / SUBSCRIBE: ► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y-Slv80po8btVIgz652fQ ► Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoomsdayDads ► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dadsdoomsdayguide ► IG: https://www.instagram.com/sco24/ CONTACT: ► [email protected] ► 213-465-3252
5/16/2023
1:26:50
Mark Boccuzzi: Decoding the Paranormal - Mediums, UFOs, and the Afterlife Explored - DDG E48
Join us in this fascinating episode as we sit down with researcher Mark Boccuzzi to discuss the data and proof behind the reality of mediums, their ability to contact the dead, and the implications for those seeking answers about passed loved ones and the afterlife. Mark's thoughtful insights guide us through a wide range of topics, including psi abilities and UFO sightings. Delve into the paranormal and unravel the mysteries of the unknown with Mark Boccuzzi in this captivating interview! You can learn more about Mark's work by visiting: www.windbridge.org/ You can find Dr. Julie Beischel's latest book "Love and the Afterlife" here: https://a.co/d/hUUMyvt ******* SUPPORT: ► Join our Patreon for exclusive content and early podcast episodes: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=89414398 ► PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FLFAWZW4EQY5A ► The DDG Home: https://www.dadsdoomsdayguide.com/ LISTEN / SUBSCRIBE: ► Spotify, ► Apple Podcasts ► Stitcher ► Google Play FOLLOW / SUBSCRIBE: ► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y-Slv80po8btVIgz652fQ ► Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoomsdayDads ► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dadsdoomsdayguide ► IG: https://www.instagram.com/sco24/ CONTACT: ► [email protected] ► 213-465-3252
5/3/2023
1:33:17
Could Zombies Be Real? Dr. Tara Smith on Pandemics, Superbugs & Apocalyptic Scenarios - DDG E47
In this episode, we have an exciting conversation with Dr. Tara Smith, an experienced epidemiologist, as she discusses pandemics, superbugs, and the possibility of a zombie apocalypse. Delve into topics like COVID-19, humanity-threatening pathogens, antibiotic resistance, global efforts in controlling pandemics, and much more. Don't miss this rare opportunity to learn from an expert in the field of infectious diseases. Subscribe to our podcast for more fascinating conversations with experts in various fields! ******* SUPPORT: ► Join our Patreon for exclusive content and early podcast episodes: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=89414398 ► PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FLFAWZW4EQY5A ► The DDG Home: https://www.dadsdoomsdayguide.com/ LISTEN / SUBSCRIBE: ► Spotify, ► Apple Podcasts ► Stitcher ► Google Play FOLLOW / SUBSCRIBE: ► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y-Slv80po8btVIgz652fQ ► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dadsdoomsdayguide ► IG: https://www.instagram.com/sco24/ ► Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoomsdayDads CONTACT: ► [email protected] ► 213-465-3252
4/11/2023
1:11:19
Dr. Marie Chevrier: Uncovering the Truth About Biological and Chemical Weapons - DDG E46
Join us in this enlightening and informative conversation as we delve into the world of biological and chemical weapons with expert Dr. Marie Chevrier. From the history and development of these weapons to their modern-day impact on global security, we explore it all. Don't miss out on this captivating discussion that promises to uncover the truth about these deadly weapons. We want to thank Dr. Chevrier for being so generous with her time and knowledge. ******* SUPPORT: ► Join our Patreon for exclusive content and early podcast episodes: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=89414398 ► PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FLFAWZW4EQY5A ► The DDG Home: https://www.dadsdoomsdayguide.com/ SUBSCRIBE/LISTEN: ► Spotify, ► iTunes ► Stitcher ► Google Play SUBSCRIBE / FOLLOW: ► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Y-Slv80po8btVIgz652fQ ► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dadsdoomsdayguide ► IG: https://www.instagram.com/sco24/ ► Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoomsdayDads CONTACT: ► [email protected] ► 213-465-3252
3/15/2023
55:15
Msgr. Stephen Rossetti: Diary of an American Exorcist - DDG E45
Welcome back to The DDG everyone! And Happy New Year! Today, Msgr. Stephen Rossetti joins the podcast to discuss whether human beings can see angels and demons, what this gift looks like, and what he has experienced over the years as a Catholic Exorcist. Msgr. Rossetti is the author of the book, Diary of an American Exorcist, which you can find here: ► https://www.amazon.com/Diary-American-Exorcist-Possession-Modern-Day/dp/1644134675 If you'd like to know more about Msgr. Rossetti and his work, please visit: ► https://www.catholicexorcism.org/ ******* Learn. Prepare. Survive. ► SUBSCRIBE/LISTEN: Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play ► SUBSCRIBE/WATCH: Youtube TikTok ► CONTACT: [email protected] / 213-465-3252 ► SOCIAL: TikTok: @dadsdoomsdayguide IG: @sco24, @timohara25
Scott and Tim O'Hara tackle a variety of subjects, from doomsday scenarios to the mysteries of the universe to not only entertain, but educate their listeners. From the eerie and supernatural to everyday dangers, they consult with a wide range of professionals to provide you with the best information they can find. Welcome to The Dad's Doomsday Guide.