An unsuspicious email from IT. A friendly text with a signature misspelling. All looked normal, but they were a hacker’s way in. This is the story from inside a hack: The breach and the aftermath. How it happened, what worked, and what didn’t.

When a state-of-the-art chatbot unexpectedly exposes confidential corporate data, Maria is thrust into action, determined to uncover the underlying cause of this breach. This is the story from inside a hack: the twists and turns, the strategies that worked, and the lessons learned as Maria and her team strive to unraveling the layers of this mysterious incident and safeguard their client’s sensitive information.

In this episode we explore how mild mannered Frank, a barista by day, becomes a threat actor in his off time attacking Olympic Publishing where he has a grudge.

Join us in this episode as we explore the journey of Silverwood Heights, a city on a journey through innovation to transition into a smart city, one that can service its people better. Discover the challenges and security issues they faced along the way, from rapid population growth to the unexpected vulnerabilities of their new smart infrastructure. Tune in to uncover the complexities and triumphs of their transformation.

About The Cybersecurity Tapes

This first-of-its-kind audio drama from Dell explores what it takes to navigate the perilous and shifting terrain of the modern cybersecurity landscape, and how to best prepare yourself for what may be lurking around the next corner. Whether you're a tech professional or simply curious about the security of your personal data, these stories will help strengthen your defenses against a new kind of enemy. One you may not be expecting.