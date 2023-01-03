NAFCU Credit Union Policy Podcast

Top Advocacy Concerns and Industry Trends with NAFCU President & CEO Dan Berger

Join NAFCU’s President and CEO, Dan Berger, for an in-depth discussion of the top issues and questions facing the credit union industry today. Learn how your participation and feedback to NAFCU’s advocacy teams can provide invaluable ammunition to engage with regulators and lawmakers to encourage helpful clarifications and ensure parity while fighting off burdensome and costly new requirements. Key Takeaways: Hear how NAFCU is working to differentiate the credit union industry in light of recent turmoil in the banking sector following the failure of several regional banks. Learn about NAFCU’s priorities for legislation to provide a framework for digital assets, including stablecoins. Get the inside scoop on NAFCU’s approach to responding to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts and continuing to advocate for reform of the Bureau. Dan Berger first joined NAFCU in 2006 and helped turn the association into the premiere advocate for the credit union industry. Since becoming president and CEO in 2013, Berger, who is also an author, economist, and one of Washington's top lobbyists, is credited with bringing national attention to key policy issues, while ensuring NAFCU's members meet policymakers at the highest levels of government. A well-known figure with political and financial press, Berger has been listed as one of the most influential lobbyists in Washington by The Hill newspaper every year since 2002. He is a recurring guest on Fox Business and has appeared on CNBC and CNN. He is also regularly quoted in national and financial news outlets such as Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and Bloomberg. Berger is an outdoor enthusiast and enjoys spending time with his wife, Aimee, and daughter, Shelby.