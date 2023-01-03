Welcome to the NAFCU Credit Union Policy Podcast (CUPP) with host Ann Petros, NAFCU’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.
Ann will take you inside what’s ... More
Top Advocacy Concerns and Industry Trends with NAFCU President & CEO Dan Berger
Join NAFCU’s President and CEO, Dan Berger, for an in-depth discussion of the top issues and questions facing the credit union industry today. Learn how your participation and feedback to NAFCU’s advocacy teams can provide invaluable ammunition to engage with regulators and lawmakers to encourage helpful clarifications and ensure parity while fighting off burdensome and costly new requirements.
Key Takeaways:
Hear how NAFCU is working to differentiate the credit union industry in light of recent turmoil in the banking sector following the failure of several regional banks.
Learn about NAFCU’s priorities for legislation to provide a framework for digital assets, including stablecoins.
Get the inside scoop on NAFCU’s approach to responding to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts and continuing to advocate for reform of the Bureau.
Dan Berger first joined NAFCU in 2006 and helped turn the association into the premiere advocate for the credit union industry. Since becoming president and CEO in 2013, Berger, who is also an author, economist, and one of Washington's top lobbyists, is credited with bringing national attention to key policy issues, while ensuring NAFCU's members meet policymakers at the highest levels of government.
A well-known figure with political and financial press, Berger has been listed as one of the most influential lobbyists in Washington by The Hill newspaper every year since 2002. He is a recurring guest on Fox Business and has appeared on CNBC and CNN. He is also regularly quoted in national and financial news outlets such as Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and Bloomberg. Berger is an outdoor enthusiast and enjoys spending time with his wife, Aimee, and daughter, Shelby.
5/10/2023
28:38
Compliance Risk Areas – Fraud in Focus with Dustin DeVore
Join Dustin DeVore, an attorney with Kaufman & Canoles and Chair of their Credit Union team, to discuss the industry's top compliance risk areas today. A recent rise in fraud, especially since the start of the pandemic, has put focus on old and new schemes by fraudsters. Learn how you can protect your credit union and your members.
Key Takeaways:
Hear about top compliance concerns from an industry expert.
Discover the latest in overdraft and NSF lawsuits.
Understand the newest fraud trends related to P2P payment platforms, wire fraud, and elder abuse.
Dustin is a Member in the Kaufman & Canoles Williamsburg office with a diverse commercial and real estate practice representing businesses, real estate developers and individuals. Dustin is Chair of the firm’s Lender Representation Practice Group as well as Chair of the firm’s Credit Union team and works closely with a number of credit unions on regulatory and lending issues and has extensive experience with loan workouts.
4/19/2023
36:09
How Did We Avoid a COVID Mortgage Meltdown? with former FHFA Director Dr. Mark Calabria
Join Dr. Mark Calabria as he discusses his new book, “Shelter from the Storm: How A COVID Mortgage Meltdown Was Averted.” Dr. Calabria explains the challenges that faced the mortgage markets at the beginning of the pandemic and the careful steps and difficult decisions he had to make while leading the agency. His leadership helped to ensure the safety and soundness of the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) and maintain well-functioning markets for mortgage bankers and investors.
Key Takeaways:
Get a peek inside Calabria’s new book, “Shelter from the Storm: How a COVID Mortgage Meltdown Was Averted.”
Learn the details of what happened to mortgage markets in early 2020 and how the FHFA, at the direction of Dr. Calabria, stepped in.
Hear perspectives on the current housing market and what the future may look like for the GSEs.
Dr. Mark A. Calabria is a Senior Advisor to the Cato Institute and author of Shelter from the Storm: How A COVID Mortgage Meltdown Was Averted. He previously served as the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which regulates and supervises Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Home Loan Banks. Before that, Calabria served as Chief Economist to Vice President Mike Pence. He was a senior aide to the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regulatory Affairs in the Office of Housing at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
3/29/2023
1:01:24
Focus Areas for CU Leaders with Former Navy FCU Vice Admiral Cutler Dawson
Hear former President and CEO of Navy Federal Credit Union, Vice Admiral Cutler Dawson discuss top industry challenges, reflections on how credit unions are managing the current economic environment and working with regulators, and ways to engage employees to improve your recruitment and retention efforts.
Key Takeaways:
Hear the top legislative and regulatory issues CU leaders should be focused on today.
Discover ways to effectively manage challenging times.
Hear stories and tips for engaging your employees.
Learn effective ways to recruit and retain staff.
3/1/2023
34:21
Breaking Down Blockchain with Kathy Kraninger
oin former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and now Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Solidus Labs, Kathy Kraninger, for a discussion on blockchain, including questions such as: What is blockchain? How is blockchain currently being used? What should a regulatory framework look like? And how can blockchain be helpful for financial institutions in future use cases?
Key Takeaways:
Understand the basics of blockchain and its various use cases, including cryptocurrency and fractionalized/tokenized real estate transactions.
Learn about the potential for cryptocurrency to facilitate a faster, more secure payments system.
Hear perspectives on the most appropriate regulatory system, including consumer protections, for cryptocurrency.
Bio: Kathleen L. Kraninger:
The Honorable Kathleen L. Kraninger is the Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Solidus Labs where she leads the firm’s regulatory strategy and works to advance market integrity and responsible innovation in digital asset markets. Solidus Labs is the first automated, comprehensive, and testable market surveillance and risk monitoring hub tailored for digital assets.
