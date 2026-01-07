Don Leonard on ICE Raids, Dark Money, & Why Democracy Is at Risk | The Culture Codex Podcast #010
1/06/2026 | 53 mins.
In Episode #010 of The Culture Codex, we sit down with Don Leonard, Ohio State University professor, father, and Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, for a candid conversation about democracy, power, and what it means to actually fight back in this moment.Together, we explore what pushed Leonard from academia into electoral politics, the growing threat of legalized corruption, and how dark money, gerrymandering, and billionaire influence have hollowed out American democracy. Leonard breaks down why overturning Citizens United is essential, how money distorts political accountability, and why credibility, not fundraising totals, will decide the future of the Democratic Party.This episode also confronts the reality of ICE raids in Ohio. Leonard shares what he’s hearing directly from communities on the ground, why these actions represent a dangerous federal overreach, and how fear is being weaponized against immigrants, refugees, and even U.S. citizens. We discuss due process, civil vs. criminal law, and what state and local leaders can, and must do to protect their residents.
Allison Russo on Gerrymandering, Power, & Why Ohio Feels Broken | The Culture Codex Podcast #009
12/29/2025 | 54 mins.
In Episode #009 of The Culture Codex, we sit down with Ohio State Representative and Secretary of State candidate Allison Russo for a wide-ranging conversation on democracy, power, and the systems shaping Ohio’s political future.Together, we explore Russo’s journey from growing up in rural Mississippi to flipping a Republican district in Ohio, what it means to govern in a supermajority environment, and how politicians can still fight for constituents inside a rigged system. We dig into gerrymandering, redistricting failures, voter suppression tactics, and why trust in elections is being intentionally eroded.This episode also tackles the less-discussed role of the Secretary of State, from protecting voting access and election transparency to supporting small businesses, workers, and civic participation across Ohio.A candid, grounded discussion about leadership, accountability, and what it really takes to defend democracy at the state level.
Jesse Smith on Ink Master, AI’s Future in Art, & Small Business | The Culture Codex Podcast #008
12/10/2025 | 36 mins.
In Episode #008 of The Culture Codex, we sit down with world-renowned tattoo artist Jesse Smith, known for his surreal creatures, vibrant worlds, and unforgettable run on Ink Master.Together we explore how graffiti shaped his early style, how reality TV changed his approach to art, and how AI is reshaping the creative landscape. Jesse opens up about the real economics of running a tattoo shop, the challenges facing small businesses, and the pressures artists feel in an increasingly algorithm-driven world.This episode dives deep into artistry, autonomy, politics, and the future of creative work through the lens of someone who’s been at the top of the industry for decades.
Michael Huemer on Political Myths, Biases, and Democratic Threats | The Culture Codex Podcast #007
11/24/2025 | 53 mins.
"Thinking" is under attack, and philosopher Michael Huemer breaks down what’s real, what’s myth, and what’s dangerously misunderstood in American politics.In Episode #007, Patrick and Devin sit down with Huemer to unpack:• How bias, emotion, and misinformation warp our political judgment• Why so much “science” fails to replicate — and how bad research misleads the public• The truth about implicit bias, stereotype threat, and the limits of social psychology• How regulation, licensing, and housing policy actually work behind the scenes• Why Trump’s fake elector scheme was a historic threat to democracy• What rational discourse looks like in an era of extremism and disinformationAs left-leaning people, we ask Huemer where it counts — especially on economics, regulation, and the "narratives" that shape American political divides.But we also believe real progress requires honest, difficult conversations… even when they push us outside our comfort zone.If we want a healthier political culture, one grounded in facts, reason, and democratic norms, it starts with talking to people across ideological lines without compromising our values.
Amy Acton on Housing, Healthcare, Polarization, & Hope for Ohio | The Culture Codex Podcast #006
10/28/2025 | 43 mins.
Ohio’s future is on the ballot, and Dr. Amy Acton lays out how to fix what’s broken.In Episode #006, Devin and Patrick sit down with Amy to unpack:- How we combat political violence & rebuild trust- What’s driving the housing and healthcare affordability crisis- Why smarter public health systems save lives- The role compassion must play in modern politicsIf we want a state, and country, where every family can thrive, it starts with leadership rooted in service, not power.Follow The Culture Codex:https://instagram.com/theculturecodexhttps://tiktok.com/@theculturecodexhttps://theculturecodexpodcast.com
The Culture Codex Podcast