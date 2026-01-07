"Thinking" is under attack, and philosopher Michael Huemer breaks down what’s real, what’s myth, and what’s dangerously misunderstood in American politics.In Episode #007, Patrick and Devin sit down with Huemer to unpack:• How bias, emotion, and misinformation warp our political judgment• Why so much “science” fails to replicate — and how bad research misleads the public• The truth about implicit bias, stereotype threat, and the limits of social psychology• How regulation, licensing, and housing policy actually work behind the scenes• Why Trump’s fake elector scheme was a historic threat to democracy• What rational discourse looks like in an era of extremism and disinformationAs left-leaning people, we ask Huemer where it counts — especially on economics, regulation, and the "narratives" that shape American political divides.But we also believe real progress requires honest, difficult conversations… even when they push us outside our comfort zone.If we want a healthier political culture, one grounded in facts, reason, and democratic norms, it starts with talking to people across ideological lines without compromising our values.