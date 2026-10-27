Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
55 episodes
- What does it take to help someone leave the only world they’ve ever known?
In this episode of The Cult on the Cape, we share voices from Rock Harbor Truth’s Stand for Truth in Eastham. Kristin Hoffman talks about helping several young people escape the Community of Jesus, and survivor John Catlin shares his own story.
Bonnie closes with a call to action for everyone who believes survivors deserve to be heard—and that those still inside deserve support when they’re ready to leave.
Listen, share, and stand with us. 💙 www.rockharbortruth.org
- Building a Life, Losing Myself: Elizabeth Alina’s Story (Part 3)
What happens when you leave the world you grew up in and try to build a life of your own—but discover that leaving doesn't mean leaving everything behind?
In Part 3 of Elizabeth Alina’s story, Elizabeth talks about moving to North Carolina, starting her own business, and making a tremendous amount of money, even as she struggled to manage the success she had worked so hard to achieve.
Behind the accomplishments, her life was becoming increasingly difficult. Hospitalizationsfor a digestive disorder and the end of her marriage marked painful chapters in a journey that was about much more than starting over somewhere new.
Elizabeth’s story reminds us that building an outwardly successful life doesn't automatically resolve the struggles we carry with us. The effects of our past can follow us into our relationships, our health, and our understanding of ourselves.
Join us for the next chapter of Elizabeth’s deeply personal journey as she navigates success, illness, divorce, and the complicated work of building a life beyond the world in which she was raised.
The Cult on the Cape is brought to you by Rock Harbor Truth, a survivor-led nonprofit dedicated to education, advocacy, and support for those harmed by high-control systems.
- The Ocean I Swam In: Elizabeth Alina’s Story
Elizabeth Alina’s earliest memories are memories of growing up inside the Community of Jesus.
She remembers sleeping in a basement as a small child. Being taught, in ways she didn’t yet understand, that something was wrong with her. Learning to feel shame around her body, her thoughts, her emotions, and even her desire for connection with her own mother.
As Elizabeth puts it, “That’s the ocean I swam in.”
In this deeply personal conversation, Elizabeth takes us through her childhood and adolescence inside the Community of Jesus—from her earliest memories, through the homes and families she was moved between, the constant scrutiny and “light sessions,” escalating anxiety and obsessive thoughts, and the gradual erosion of her confidence and sense of self.
For years, Elizabeth believed what she was experiencing was guilt. She didn’t understand that the overwhelming fear, insomnia, obsessive thoughts, and anxiety were symptoms of something else. She simply knew that she was always trying to figure out what she was doing wrong.
This is Part One of Elizabeth’s story.
It is a story about childhood, shame, control, family, and what happens when a child grows up believing that the very things that make her human are evidence that something is wrong with her.
The Cult on the Cape is a podcast of Rock Harbor Truth, a survivor-led nonprofit working to bring light to the experiences of those harmed by high-control systems.
Listen. Learn. Share. And help us continue telling the stories that have been silenced for decades.
- What happens when survivors tell their stories—and a community chooses to listen?
On September 20th, over 100 people gathered at First Parish Brewster Unitarian Universalist Church as Shawn DeLude, Tim DeLude, and Bonnie Zampino shared their personal stories of growing up inside the Community of Jesus.
Introduced by Susan Smith of First Parish Brewster UU, the event explored our experiences within a high-control religious community and the Community of Jesus’ presence and reach in Brewster, including through the performing arts.
This is the live audio from that evening.
Three survivors. One room. Nearly 100 people listening.
This is Voices of Truth.
More True Crime podcasts
Trending True Crime podcasts
About The Cult on the Cape
This is podcast about the Community of Jesus in Orleans, Massachusetts and its affiliated boarding school, Grenville Christian College. Join us as we talk to survivors who lived inside this system, survived it, escaped it, and are now telling the truth of what happened to them.Podcast website
Listen to The Cult on the Cape, MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Cult on the Cape
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.