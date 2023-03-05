The Crucible - The JRTC Experience Podcast

The Joint Readiness Training Center is the premier crucible training experience. We prepare units to fight and win in the most complex environments against worl... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
S02 Ep 05 – Reunion with the Devil Brigade (1/82 ABN) After Two Iterations at the Joint Readiness Training Center w/COL Kleisner
The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the tenth episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by the Commander of Ops Group (COG), COL Matthew Hardman. Today’s guest is a repeat offender on the podcast, the commander of 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, COL Theodore Kleisner. Established during the fierce fighting in the Italian campaigns of World War II, 1/82 was employed in multiple brush wars throughout the Cold War as well as in Operation Desert Storm and later as part of Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo before deploying in support of the Global War on Terror. They have the Hollywood call-sign of “Devil and the motto of “Strike and Hold.”
In this episode they discuss some of the trends from the Devil Brigade completing two iterations at the Joint Readiness Training Center with the majority of the leadership throughout the entire process. Also discussed are some lessons learned as well as the points of friction that were identified as the Devil Brigade transitioned from planning to execution. One of the major topics of discussion were the various nuances to building an effective joint task force that is capable of conducting an airborne joint forcible entry operation into a heavily contested environment and the challenges of moving all the heavy equipment into the Devils’ newly seized battlespace.
This is the sequel to their episode with COL Kleisner and Team Devil that took place at the end of the Leader Training Program, which is part of the training glide-path for their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center.
Part of S02 “If I Would Have Only Known” series.
For additional information and insights from this episode, please checkout our Instagram page @the_jrtc_crucible_podcast
Be sure to follow us on social media to keep up with the latest warfighting TTPs learned through the crucible that is the Joint Readiness Training Center.
Follow us by going to: https://linktr.ee/jrtc and then selecting your preferred podcast format.
5/3/2023
43:22
S02 Ep 04 – Life as a Staff Officer and Preparing Staffs for Succeeding in Large Scale Combat Operations w/CPT Donais & CPT Ondrla
The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the eighth episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by the Commander of Ops Group (COG), COL Matthew Hardman. Today’s guests are both brigade staff with 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). CPT Pamela Donais is the Chief of Plans and CPT Nickolas Ondrla is the Brigade Training Officer with the S-3 operations staff section. 1/101 ABN has a long and illustrious history dating back to trench-warfare in WWI to glider assaults during WWII to air mobile warfare in Vietnam and then air assault operations in Operation Desert Storm and the Global War on Terror. They are easily identified by the clubs (not shamrocks) patches on their helmets dating back to preparation for the invasion of France in World War II and have the Hollywood call-sign of “Bastogne.”
In this episode they discuss life as a brigade staff officer and the preparation glide-path to coming to the Combat Training Centers. Special attention is placed on the common points-of-friction within brigade and battalion staffs as they transition to operating in a large-scale combat operations environment against a peer opposing force. An interesting note, the Bastogne Brigade flew more tactical unmanned aerial systems missions than any other unit over the last five years and conducted more rotary-wing sling-load tactical resupply missions than all the other units combined for the last year. Additionally, they discuss the importance of planning and how the Leader Training Program prior to their rotation allowed them to get multiple iterations / repetitions while conducting multi-echelon planning cycles.
Part of S02 “If I Would Have Only Known” series.
For additional information and insights from this episode, please checkout our Instagram page @the_jrtc_crucible_podcast
Be sure to follow us on social media to keep up with the latest warfighting TTPs learned through the crucible that is the Joint Readiness Training Center.
Follow us by going to: https://linktr.ee/jrtc
Again, we’d like to thank our guests for participating. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch your podcasts — and be sure to stay tuned for more in the near future.
“The Crucible – The JRTC Experience” is a product of the Joint Readiness Training Center.
4/27/2023
42:12
S02 Ep 03 – Preparing Brigade Combat Teams for Success in Large Scale Combat Operations w/COL Sharp
The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the eighth episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by the Commander of Ops Group (COG), COL Matthew Hardman. Today’s guest is the commander of 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), COL Kevin Sharp. 1/101 ABN has an extensive and illustrious history dating back to trench-warfare in the Moselle River valley in 1917 and became one of the original members of the 101st Airborne in 1942 as their glider infantry regiment. They are easily identified by the clubs (not shamrocks) patches on their helmets dating back to preparation for the invasion of France in World War II and has the Hollywood call-sign of “Bastogne.”
In this episode they discuss some of the things that the Bastogne Brigade would have liked to have known prior to the start of their rotation as well as some of the keys to success they embodied. Specifically, Bastogne’s training glidepath that focused on re-honing their squads and platoons to be able to fire and maneuver during large scale combat operations while their staffs conducted concurrent deliberate planning for future operations. Additionally, they address being able to sustain the fight and how light infantry needs to plan to close the last 100 meters to their units for tactical resupply.
Part of S02 “If I Would Have Only Known” series.
4/19/2023
42:14
S01 Ep 02 – Long Term Trends at Echelon within the Brigade Combat Team w/BG(R) Lehr
The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the seventh episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by the Commander of Ops Group (COG), COL Matthew Hardman. Today’s guest is the senior mentor at the Leader Training Program at the JRTC, BG(R) Jon Lehr. Coach Lehr was previously the JRTC COG from 2008 to 2010 and his last posting on active duty was as the commander of Joint Task Force North from 2013 to 2015. During his numerous times as part of the JRTC Team, he has seen the Army transition from air-land battle to counter-insurgency operations during mission readiness exercises to full-spectrum operations to unified land operations and now to large scale combat operations across multiple domains with decisive action.
He has been with the Leader Training Program for the last five years. The Leaders Training Program at the JRTC is a ten-day planning conference providing commanders and staff an opportunity to hone their military decision-making process skills and systems. The program is facilitated by retired, senior military planning coaches giving units best practices and lessons learned from previous iterations.
In this episode they discuss the various long-term trends at echelon within a brigade combat team and some recommendations to rectify some of the deficiencies.
Part of S01 “The Leader’s Laboratory” series.
For additional information and insights from this episode, please checkout our Instagram page @the_jrtc_crucible_podcast
Be sure to follow us on social media to keep up with the latest warfighting TTPs learned through the crucible that is the Joint Readiness Training Center.
Follow us by going to: https://linktr.ee/jrtc
Again, we’d like to thank our guests for participating. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch your podcasts — and be sure to stay tuned for more in the near future.
“The Crucible – The JRTC Experience” is a product of the Joint Readiness Training Center.
4/12/2023
50:39
S03 Ep 01 - Warfighting as a Ranger w/CSM Masters & MSG Bailey
The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the fifth episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by the Commander of Ops Group (COG), COL Matthew Hardman. Today’s guests are the command sergeant major of 3rdBattalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, CSM Christopher Masters and the operations sergeant major, MSG Patrick Bailey. 3/75 RGR has a distinguished record since the battalion’s formation in 1984 but can trace its lineage back to Roger’s Rangers during the French and Indian War and later back to the creation of 3rdBattalion during the North African Campaign of World War II.
It was during D-Day of WWII that their unofficial motto of “Rangers Lead the Way” as they spearheaded the landing on Dog White Sector. Keeping with their heritage of often finding themselves alone, behind enemy lines, their official Regimental motto is “Sua Sponte” or “Of Their Own Accord.” Known as the world’s premier light infantry fighting force, Ranger Regiment specializes in joint special operations raids and joint forcible entry operations deep inside enemy territory in support of our country's policies and objectives.
In this episode they discuss the employment of light infantry warfighters in large scale combat operations and training for combat on the modern battlefield.
Part of S03 “Lightfighter Lessons” series.
For additional information and insights from this episode, please checkout our Instagram page @the_jrtc_crucible_podcast
Be sure to follow us on social media to keep up with the latest warfighting TTPs learned through the crucible that is the Joint Readiness Training Center.
Follow us by going to: https://linktr.ee/jrtc
Again, we’d like to thank our guests for participating. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch your podcasts — and be sure to stay tuned for more in the near future.
“The Crucible – The JRTC Experience” is a product of the Joint Readiness Training Center.
The Joint Readiness Training Center is the premier crucible training experience. We prepare units to fight and win in the most complex environments against world-class opposing forces. We are America’s leadership laboratory.
This podcast isn’t an academic review of historical vignettes or political-science analysis of current events. This is a podcast about warfighting and the skillsets necessary for America’s Army to fight and win on the modern battlefield.