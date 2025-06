About The Crimson Hour with Drew Blood

Step into the dimly lit world of The Crimson Hour with Drew Blood, a spine-chilling podcast that weaves Gothic horror, creature features, and haunting procedurals. Hosted by the enigmatic Drew Blood, each episode invites listeners to his "weekend abode"—a mysteriously haunted retreat—where the shadows hold stories of terror, suspense, and the supernatural. With eerie soundscapes, dark humor, and tales from talented authors, this show keeps you on the edge of your seat.