In this explosive episode, we uncover how the pharmaceutical industry spends billions lobbying lawmakers, shaping policies, and protecting profits—often at the expense of public health. From campaign contributions to behind-the-scenes influence, we follow the money to reveal how Big Pharma keeps a grip on Washington. Follow the pills. Follow the payoffs.

This report explains what debanking is, the role of regulators like the CFPB, how Operation Choke Point laid the foundation, and why ESG, DEI, and even the beginnings of a social credit system now threaten every American citizen.

In this episode of The Craig Bushon Show, we dig into the truth behind the viral "55 million work visas" claim and reveal the real numbers, the hidden dangers, and what it means for America's future. We break down Temporary Protected Status, the CHNV parole program, and how executive shortcuts have quietly reshaped our labor force without citizen consent. Most importantly, we explain what President Trump is doing right now—rolling back endless "temporary" programs, halting parole pipelines, and forcing Congress to take responsibility for immigration law. This isn't just about work visas—it's about whether America remains a Republic where the people decide.

America is changing right in front of our eyes. Things that were once unthinkable—things that would've been laughed off the stage—are suddenly being debated on the evening news. What was fringe yesterday is mainstream today, and tomorrow it's law, backed by government power.

The national debate over guns usually plays out in predictable soundbites. Politicians rail about "gun violence," activists chant slogans, and cable news cycles the same tragedies over and over. But one of the most important realities is rarely discussed: how often ordinary, law-abiding Americans carrying a firearm stop violent crime.

About Craig Bushon Show

Craig Bushon Show: Bold Talk for a Brave AmericaThe Craig Bushon Show delivers unapologetic, truth-driven commentary on the pressing issues of our time. Hosted by Craig Bushon, a seasoned media voice with a fearless approach, this show cuts through the noise with clarity, conviction, and courage. Whether it’s politics, culture, or current events, Craig speaks with a boldness that informs and empowers listeners who are tired of the mainstream narrative.Each episode features dynamic monologues, insightful interviews, and sharp analysis, offering audiences a mix of perspective and purpose. Craig dives deep into topics others won’t touch, holding the powerful accountable and spotlighting voices that matter. His goal: to challenge conventional wisdom, ignite critical thinking, and energize Americans to engage with truth.Whether you’re a freedom-loving patriot or just hungry for honest conversation, the Craig Bushon Show is your go-to for fearless media. It’s more than a podcast—it’s a movement for informed citizens and unapologetic truth-seekers ready to take a stand.DISCLAIMER: Some elements of this podcast may include AI-generated content, such as cover thumbnail images, show descriptions and some background audio.