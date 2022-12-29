Welcome to The CouRage and Nadeshot Show where 100 Thieves CEO Matt "Nadeshot" Haag and Jack "CouRageJD" Dunlop bring on some of the top names in entertainment ... More
#88 - Nadeshot Weighs In On CDL's Mishandling of Warzone 2
For this very special episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot set up shop in Miami Beach during the F1 Miami Grand Prix! They talk meeting Daniel Ricciardo, Matt's new wardrobe style, Jack's dive into UEFN game creation, and more! Subscribe for more! — https://www.youtube.com/@100thievescast Listen to all of our podcasts on any audio platform! — https://linktr.ee/100thievescast
5/8/2023
57:50
#87 - The reason WHY the 100 Thieves Content House is ENDING
On this episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot talk about Nadeshot's bachelor party and wedding vows, the rise in their CS:GO inventory value, XDefiant's effect on Call of Duty, and get into why the 100 Thieves Content House is finally coming to a close. Subscribe for more! — www.youtube.com/@100thievescast Listen to all of our podcasts on any audio platform! — https://linktr.ee/100thievescast
5/6/2023
1:02:51
#86 - CouRage & Nadeshot React to Fortnite Creative 2.0
On this episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot talk about Fortnite changing the game for creators, the future of a 100 Thieves Counter Strike team, Ninja being a DOG, and more!
4/3/2023
53:27
#85 - Nadeshot Reacts to Scump's Retirement
On the first episode of 2023 for The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot talk about Scump's retirement, how OpTic's new CDL roster looks, the decline of Warzone 2, and more!
1/18/2023
55:42
#84 - Nadeshot & CouRage Talk Everything WRONG with Call of Duty!
On the last episode of 2022 for The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot debate over Wazone 2's waning view count for creators, why they hope call of Duty will flop, Riot Game's new fighting game, World of Warcraft addiction, and more!
