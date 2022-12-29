Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The CouRage and Nadeshot Show in the App
Listen to The CouRage and Nadeshot Show in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
The CouRage and Nadeshot Show

The CouRage and Nadeshot Show

Podcast The CouRage and Nadeshot Show
Podcast The CouRage and Nadeshot Show

The CouRage and Nadeshot Show

100 Thieves
add
Welcome to The CouRage and Nadeshot Show where 100 Thieves CEO Matt "Nadeshot" Haag and Jack "CouRageJD" Dunlop bring on some of the top names in entertainment ... More
LeisureVideo Games
Welcome to The CouRage and Nadeshot Show where 100 Thieves CEO Matt "Nadeshot" Haag and Jack "CouRageJD" Dunlop bring on some of the top names in entertainment ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 88
  • #88 - Nadeshot Weighs In On CDL's Mishandling of Warzone 2
    For this very special episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot set up shop in Miami Beach during the F1 Miami Grand Prix! They talk meeting Daniel Ricciardo, Matt's new wardrobe style, Jack's dive into UEFN game creation, and more!   Subscribe for more! — https://www.youtube.com/@100thievescast Listen to all of our podcasts on any audio platform! — https://linktr.ee/100thievescast
    5/8/2023
    57:50
  • #87 - The reason WHY the 100 Thieves Content House is ENDING
    On this episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot talk about Nadeshot's bachelor party and wedding vows, the rise in their CS:GO inventory value, XDefiant's effect on Call of Duty, and get into why the 100 Thieves Content House is finally coming to a close. Subscribe for more! — www.youtube.com/@100thievescast Listen to all of our podcasts on any audio platform! — https://linktr.ee/100thievescast
    5/6/2023
    1:02:51
  • #86 - CouRage & Nadeshot React to Fortnite Creative 2.0
    On this episode of The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot talk about Fortnite changing the game for creators, the future of a 100 Thieves Counter Strike team, Ninja being a DOG, and more!
    4/3/2023
    53:27
  • #85 - Nadeshot Reacts to Scump's Retirement
    On the first episode of 2023 for The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot talk about Scump's retirement, how OpTic's new CDL roster looks, the decline of Warzone 2, and more!
    1/18/2023
    55:42
  • #84 - Nadeshot & CouRage Talk Everything WRONG with Call of Duty!
    On the last episode of 2022 for The CouRage & Nadeshot Show, CouRage & Nadeshot debate over Wazone 2's waning view count for creators, why they hope call of Duty will flop, Riot Game's new fighting game, World of Warcraft addiction, and more!
    12/29/2022
    44:05

More Leisure podcasts

About The CouRage and Nadeshot Show

Welcome to The CouRage and Nadeshot Show where 100 Thieves CEO Matt "Nadeshot" Haag and Jack "CouRageJD" Dunlop bring on some of the top names in entertainment to talk about the latest in pop culture, gaming, and whatever else comes to their minds. ------ New episodes every other Thursday ------ Watch the video versions of the podcasts: https://youtube.com/channel/UCm63ADlzvTyQWAzTzCHxa6A?sub_confirmation=1
Podcast website

Listen to The CouRage and Nadeshot Show, Cubicorn Games Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The CouRage and Nadeshot Show

The CouRage and Nadeshot Show

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The CouRage and Nadeshot Show: Podcasts in Family