In this week’s episode of The County Compass, County Manager Scott Johnson sits down with Public Relations Director Cassidy Harris to talk about how Columbia County communicates and why reaching residents takes more than one platform.

From social media and videos on the county website, emergency notifications, and beyond, the goal is simple: meet residents where they are with accurate, timely information that’s easy to find.

Scott and Cassidy talk about how communication has changed over time, the lessons learned along the way, what shapes the county’s day-to-day communication and what happens behind the scenes to get information from county departments to the people who need it.

At the end of the day, good communication isn’t just about putting information put there. It’s about making sure you can find it, understand it and know what to do with it.