Black History Museums in Baltimore County

In honor of Black History Month, we visit three museums in Baltimore County dedicated to perserving Black HIstory. The Benjamin Banneker Park & Muesum is 142-acre museum and park in Catonsville, Maryland. It honors the life of Benjamin Banneker, a self-taught astronomer, mathematician, and surveyor who was born free in 1731. The Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball inside the Baltimore County Public Library in Owings Mills holds a vast collection of memoribilia and features programs to promote the culture, history, ideals, and impact of the Negro Leagues and their players. The Turner Station History Center inside the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center in Dundalk contains exhibits that reflect the powerful heritage and spirit of a proud African American community and its residents who thrived through faith, family, education, and hard work.