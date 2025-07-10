Organized by Baltimore County Tourism, Baltimore County Restaurant Week is one of the County’s most anticipated biannual events. Over 40 restaurants are participating this year. We talk to Tom Yorke, Chief of Destination Marketing for Baltimore County's Department of Economic Workforce and Development on what residents and visitors can expect from this years' experience. Special Guest: Tom Yorke.
Summer Reading Challenge Kick-Off
Summer is here and soon schools will dismiss for the year.
But how do you keep your kids from the “summer slide”… the learning loss some students experience with the freedom from academics.
The Baltimore County Public Library is once again offering a fun solution.
The Summer Reading Challenge!
We speak with Baltimore County Public Library’s Manager for the Youth and Family Engagement department on the programs available for kids this summer. Special Guest: Conni Strittmatter.
Older Americans Month in Baltimore County
May is Older Americans Month, and here in Baltimore County, about 25 percent of our residents are seniors. Baltimore County’s Department of Aging operates 20 senior centers in the county, as well as one virtual center with over 16-thousand active members. We talk to Department of Aging Director Heang Tan about the programs and centers that they operate. Special Guest: Heang Tan.
Celebrating Earth Day
We talk with Dr. Heather Wooldridge from the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public School concerning the Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge. We also sit down with the Department of Environmental Protection & Sustainability to discuss a program they are offering this month. DEPS Forest Stewardship Supervisor Carrie Oberholtzer gives us a preview of their native tree giveaway. Plus, we tell you how you can get a compost bin or rain barrel from the Department of Public Works and Transportation. Special Guests: Carrie Oberholtzer and Dr. Heather Wooldridge.
Black History Museums in Baltimore County
In honor of Black History Month, we visit three museums in Baltimore County dedicated to perserving Black HIstory. The Benjamin Banneker Park & Muesum is 142-acre museum and park in Catonsville, Maryland. It honors the life of Benjamin Banneker, a self-taught astronomer, mathematician, and surveyor who was born free in 1731. The Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball inside the Baltimore County Public Library in Owings Mills holds a vast collection of memoribilia and features programs to promote the culture, history, ideals, and impact of the Negro Leagues and their players. The Turner Station History Center inside the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center in Dundalk contains exhibits that reflect the powerful heritage and spirit of a proud African American community and its residents who thrived through faith, family, education, and hard work.
