Finding Your Inner Serenity With Jessica Alba

Welcome to The Cool Mom Code Podcast with Lizzy Mathis, where we're cracking the code on modern motherhood with a dash of style and a whole lot of heart! Join your host Lizzy Mathis in an unfiltered conversation with none other than the powerhouse mama of 3, actress, Founder of The Honest Company, and Co-Host & Executive Producer of the exciting new home renovation show, Honest Renovations - the incredible Jessica Alba! In our premiere episode, these two dynamic best friends dive deep into the joys and challenges of navigating motherhood at various life stages. From diapers to board meetings, tantrums to executive decisions, they've got the insider scoop on it all. But it's not just about business and parenting – they're also exploring their personal spiritual journeys and the profound ways they show up for each other. Get ready for candid stories, genuine laughter, and heartfelt advice as Lizzy and Jessica unravel the secrets of balancing careers, relationships, and the ever-evolving adventure of being cool moms. Whether you're a fellow mom, a dad looking to understand, or anyone captivated by the world of entertainment and entrepreneurship, The Cool Mom Code Podcast is your VIP pass to insightful conversations that promise to inspire, entertain, and maybe even redefine your own coolness factor. Tune in and join the cool mom crew! Make sure to subscribe, rate, review and follow us on Instagram: @thecoolmomcodepodcast @thecoolmomco @lizzymathis.