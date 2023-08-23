Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cloud10
Kids & FamilySociety & Culture
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Finding Your Inner Serenity With Jessica Alba
    Welcome to The Cool Mom Code Podcast with Lizzy Mathis, where we're cracking the code on modern motherhood with a dash of style and a whole lot of heart! Join your host Lizzy Mathis in an unfiltered conversation with none other than the powerhouse mama of 3, actress, Founder of The Honest Company, and Co-Host & Executive Producer of the exciting new home renovation show, Honest Renovations - the incredible Jessica Alba! In our premiere episode, these two dynamic best friends dive deep into the joys and challenges of navigating motherhood at various life stages. From diapers to board meetings, tantrums to executive decisions, they've got the insider scoop on it all. But it's not just about business and parenting – they're also exploring their personal spiritual journeys and the profound ways they show up for each other. Get ready for candid stories, genuine laughter, and heartfelt advice as Lizzy and Jessica unravel the secrets of balancing careers, relationships, and the ever-evolving adventure of being cool moms. Whether you're a fellow mom, a dad looking to understand, or anyone captivated by the world of entertainment and entrepreneurship, The Cool Mom Code Podcast is your VIP pass to insightful conversations that promise to inspire, entertain, and maybe even redefine your own coolness factor. Tune in and join the cool mom crew! Make sure to subscribe, rate, review and follow us on Instagram: @thecoolmomcodepodcast @thecoolmomco @lizzymathis.
    8/23/2023
    37:41
  • Welcome to The Cool Mom Code Podcast
    Host (and cool mom) Lizzy Mathis invites some of the coolest and most influential moms around to have candid convos about their journey before kids and after: how has motherhood impacted, elevated, or even imploded their relationships, career and all the in between. The Cool Mom Code Podcast is all about the modern woman’s life and aims to celebrate women's wins, big and small—because the number one rule for our moms is that a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Lizzy's down-to-earth and inviting nature sets the tone for this light, yet refreshingly earnest new show. Welcome to The Cool Mom Code Podcast, where motherhood is your keycard to the coolest spot in town.
    8/10/2023
    0:58

More Kids & Family podcasts

About The Cool Mom Code Podcast

Host (and cool mom) Lizzy Mathis invites some of the coolest and most influential moms around to have candid convos about their journey before kids and after: how has motherhood impacted, elevated, or even imploded their relationships, career and all the in between. The Cool Mom Code Podcast is all about the modern woman’s life and aims to celebrate women's wins, big and small—because the number one rule for our moms is that a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Lizzy's down-to-earth and inviting nature sets the tone for this light, yet refreshingly earnest new show. Welcome to The Cool Mom Code Podcast, where motherhood is your keycard to the coolest spot in town.
Podcast website

