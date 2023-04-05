Anything Goes

Members of Congress write their own rules — and those rules allow stock trades galore!In this episode of The Continuous Action, host Walt Shaub dives into topic of congressional stock trading, outlining the problems with the practice and asking the question we're all thinking: How is this legal? He's joined by a member of Congress who's leading a bipartisan coalition working to make sure it won't stay legal for long. The fact is, there's no way for us to know what our elected representatives learn in closed-door government briefings, or whether they're profiting from that knowledge. But what we do know is that members of Congress and their immediate families are free to buy and sell stocks while they're in office, and some of them are turning quite a profit. Even if they're all following the rules, the lack of adequate guardrails is enough to shake the public's faith. And it has: at least one poll shows that more than 70% of voters favor banning congressional stock trading. To learn more, Walt talks with Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) about the quest to ban congressional stock trading. Spanberger leads a bipartisan coalition of members, including Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), which is fighting to put a congressional stock trading ban in place. They may not agree on much else, but these dozens of members of Congress agree that time has come to stop the trades.