Augmenting Workers – SAP and TeamViewer Deliver Tomorrow Today | Ep 23
In this episode of the Connected Workers podcast, host Andrew Chrostowski delves into the groundbreaking partnership between SAP and TeamViewer, designed to revolutionize the productivity, efficiency and safety of frontline workers. Discover from SAP’s Craig Kindleman and Stephan Braun how SAP’s robust enterprise asset management solutions integrate seamlessly with TeamViewer’s advanced augmented reality and remote […]
48:40
Robots, and Drones, and AI – oh, my! | Ep 22
In this episode of the Connected Workers Podcast, host Andrew Chrostowski delves into the groundbreaking innovations of Energy Robotics with CEO Marc Dassler. Discover how Energy Robotics’ unified platform is revolutionizing high-risk industries by seamlessly integrating diverse robotic systems and data flow for tasks like inspection and monitoring. Learn how their system makes deploying robots […]
55:29
When Technology is Exponentially Accelerating, Get in the Game Early! | Ep 21
In this episode of the Connected Workers podcast, Andrew Chrostowski recaps the technologies introduced over the first twenty episodes. He shares how the various solutions introduced in the series are making a difference in productivity, efficiency, and safety. It emphasizes that in an industrial landscape with exponentially changing technologies, getting in and taking action […]
14:40
Cutting Costs, not Cutting Corners with ARIX Robotic Inspection | Ep 20
This episode explores how ARIX Technologies is revolutionizing safety and efficiency in high-risk operations like oil and gas, chemical plants, and manufacturing through innovative robotic inspection systems. The discussion highlights the evolution of the company, the technology behind their robots, and the significant cost savings and efficiencies enabled by data collection and analysis. The platform […]
43:58
A “First-Person Exploration” of the Future of AI in Oil and Gas – and Beyond | Ep 19
In this episode of the Connected Workers podcast, Andrew Chrostowski and “Grace Grock” discuss the transformative impact of AI and AI agents in the oil and gas industry. They explore how AI enhances worker safety, boosts productivity, and integrates with IoT devices. The conversation covers the challenges of deploying AI in remote areas, the future […]
