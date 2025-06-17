Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationThe Company of Dads Podcast
The Company of Dads Podcast
The Company of Dads Podcast

Paul Sullivan
EducationKids & Family
The Company of Dads Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • EP92: What Does Care At Work Look Like?
    Interview with Blessing Adesiyan / Workplace Challenger, Founder of MH WorkLifeHOSTED BY PAUL SULLIVANBlessing Adesiyan is at the forefront of changing how workplaces think about care for workers. A chemical engineer by training who held senior roles at companies like BASF, Dupont, and Cargill, Blessing shared some thoughts about being a working mother and invited people on social media for coffee. What she thought would be a small gathering of like-minded moms back in 2018 turned into a gathering that overwhelmed a local coffee shop. That was the beginning of a movement that has gained speed during the pandemic. Now with MH WorkLife, she is reimagining the care infrastructure at companies and for employees. Listen to how she's doing it and what you can learn.---Get our free newsletter covering all things fatherhood delivered straight to your inbox: https://thecompanyofdads.com/thedad/
    --------  
    42:26

About The Company of Dads Podcast

Paul Sullivan, former NY Times columnist, explores the lives, stories, joys, and challenges of Lead Dads – fathers who lead in raising children, supporting their partner, and balancing their career. New episode drops every Tuesday.
EducationKids & FamilySociety & CultureParentingRelationshipsSelf-Improvement

The Company of Dads Podcast: Podcasts in Family

