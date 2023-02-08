Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Common Room Podcast
Hallie
HI I'M HALLIE! HUFFLEPUFF, ENNEAGRAM 4 AND YOUR FANGIRL BFF!! Let's talk about books and feelings and pop culture forever!!!!!!!SHOP TCR: HTTP://THECOMMONROOMSH...
ArtsFashion & Beauty
Available Episodes

  • BOOKSTAGRAM RENAISSANCE
    7/29/2023
    43:18
  • BUT WOULD A MILLIONAIRE DO THAT???
    WE'RE BACK!!!!! XOXOXO THANK U FOR LISTENING 
    5/27/2023
    45:27
  • ERAS TOUR AND THE MEANING OF LIFE
    I am so sorry that this episode is going up late this week! I surprised visited my mom in Washington over the weekend and am getting caught up on the pod now!!! :) :) THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR LISTENING TO MY ERAS RANT AND THEN DISCOVERING THE MEANING OF LIFE WITH ME!! I LOVE IT HERE!!!! Your answers were beautiful, inspiring and magical. I am so grateful to get to read your goals and thoughts on life. DID U KNOW THAT U ARE THE BEST & MOST AMAZING GIRLIES IN THE WORLD!?!?!xoxoxoxoxoHallie 
    4/3/2023
    44:48
  • TAYLOR SWIFT IS MY MOTHER (the taylor tag)
    SDLFKJSLDKFJ I CANNOT BELIEVE ERAS TOUR IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING. HLEP ME!!!!!! Thank you so much for listening! Here is the tag I used for this podcast!!! https://www.shoutjohn.co.uk/2015/10/taylor-swift-tag-swiftie-tag.htmlShop The Common Room: http://thecommonroomshop.com 
    3/18/2023
    23:58
  • DISNEY TAG
    THE DISNEY ERA HAS SWEPT ITS WAY INTO THE PODCAST!!!! I love it here!!! Here is the tag I used with some strange questions lololol https://wisledge.com/disney-tag-questions/THANK YOU FOR LISTENING!Shop The Common Room: http://thecommonroomshop.comxoxoxoxoHal 
    3/11/2023
    37:03

About The Common Room Podcast

HI I'M HALLIE! HUFFLEPUFF, ENNEAGRAM 4 AND YOUR FANGIRL BFF!! Let's talk about books and feelings and pop culture forever!!!!!!!SHOP TCR: HTTP://THECOMMONROOMSHOP.COM
The Common Room Podcast: Podcasts in Family