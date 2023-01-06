Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Colin and Samir Show

Podcast The Colin and Samir Show
Colin and Samir
Hey, We’re Colin and Samir, YouTube creators and podcasters that break down the latest news in the creator economy from a creator's perspective. We have a long ... More
Business
  • How Mr Beast made the best YouTube ad we've ever seen
    Today on Creator Support, we're talking about Jimmy's latest upload, how to develop a style on YouTube, and what to leave in stories. Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/colinandsamir
    6/1/2023
    38:29
  • An Unfiltered Conversation with The Try Guys
    We hope you enjoy our conversation with Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys. Originally 4 members, the group now is down to 3 after the very public removal of their co-founder Ned Fulmer for having an affair with an employee at the company.
    5/30/2023
    2:03:44
  • Do anti-thumbnails work on YouTube?
    Today on Creator Support, Colin and Samir talk about thumbnails, the writers strike, and advice for high school students. JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/colinandsamir ASK US A QUESTION: https://bit.ly/publish-creator-support
    5/25/2023
    46:35
  • How much do YouTubers charge for brand deals?
    On this episode of Creator Support, we're answering questions about brand deals -- how to get them, how much to charge and tips for working with brands. Plus, our Discord is live! Join: https://discord.gg/colinandsamir
    5/18/2023
    47:30
  • Why YouTubers do things that don't make sense
    On this episode of Creator Support, we cover The Yard's $250,000 merch drop, how we edit interviews and second channel syndrome.
    5/11/2023
    47:51

About The Colin and Samir Show

Hey, We’re Colin and Samir, YouTube creators and podcasters that break down the latest news in the creator economy from a creator's perspective. We have a long history building communities and brands through digital content. New episodes of The Colin and Samir show go live every Monday on Spotify and YouTube.com/ColinandSamir.
