6: Icebreaker
12/19/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
Island Hopping closer to their final destination, Rachel and the crew visit Bird Island, Deception Island, travel through stunning channels and bash through sea ice before Glaciated mountains tower above us. Of course all this is shot through with Secret Santa plans and emergency crafting with medical items from the onboard hospital before we celebrate Christmas in the most remote region of the world.
5: We're Very Nearly There
12/17/2025 | 32 mins.
Rachel and the crew of the RRS. James Clark Ross cross the antarctic convergence and the ship celebrates her (are all ships 'she's?) 30th birthday, and at last Rachel sees mountains looming on the horizon.
4: Crossing the Line
12/03/2025 | 26 mins.
How do you beg to King Neptune for leniency? As the J.C.R. crosses the equator on its final voyage down south old sea faring traditions take hold. We meet Mandy, the Third engineer about the J.C.R. who teaches us more about how the ship works below decks. And Rachel adds another meteorological string to her bow and yet another responsibility on her shoulders!
3: The J.C.R.
11/19/2025 | 31 mins.
Can you cure sea sickness with a potato? The James Clark Ross begins her final voyage. With all of the staff having to travel by ship Rachel is thrown into the world of the scientists going down south, or FIDS (The Falkland Island Dependents) and the ship's crew.
2: Quarantine
11/05/2025 | 28 mins.
Having bid farewell to her family Rachel begins her role making sure Antarctica and the isolated teams down south can remain safe and Covid free in quarantine. While there she finds out more about the incredible history of Polar Medicine, from unlikely drugs, to operating on your own body, and the exceptional work Polar science has done for our world. --- Presented by Dr. Rachel Varnam and Dr. Jenna Plank. The series is produced by Rachel Varnam and John Wakefield. The Executive Producers are Claire Broughton and Laura Varnam. The Studio Engineer was Alex O’Donovan. Follow Rachel’s adventure on Instagram @coldestshiftpod --- With thanks to the British Antarctic Survey and the British Antarctic Survey Medical Unit. Learn more about their crucial work at www.bas.ac.uk -- With thanks to Falkland Island Television for their kind permission to use a section of their report on the JCR – Visit them at www.fitv.co.fk Thanks to Arone Dyer for organizing the use of her Dronechoir in this podcast, and to PEOPLE Festival and Michelberger Music for enabling its documentation. Thanks as well to Brassland Projects / Duchamp Inc for encouraging the use of the piece. For more information visit aronedyer.com, brassland.org, and michelbergermusic.com. All additional music blue dot sessions - www.sessions.blue Today Programme Audio – credit - BBC Radio 4, presented by Nick Robinson and Martha Kearney - 5th November 2020. Image credit - Rachel Varnam. --- ‘The Coldest Shift’ is a Hat Trick Podcast.
The Coldest Shift