Having bid farewell to her family Rachel begins her role making sure Antarctica and the isolated teams down south can remain safe and Covid free in quarantine. While there she finds out more about the incredible history of Polar Medicine, from unlikely drugs, to operating on your own body, and the exceptional work Polar science has done for our world.