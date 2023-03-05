Welcome to Get Yo Ass Up Podcast with Tony The Closer, where we inspire and motivate you to never give up on your dreams. Tony is a former NFL athlete who was c... More

About Get Yo Ass Up! With Tony The Closer

Welcome to Get Yo Ass Up Podcast with Tony The Closer, where we inspire and motivate you to never give up on your dreams. Tony is a former NFL athlete who was cut from the team and turned his life around by becoming one of the top salesmen in the world. He overcame personal setbacks such as going to jail and being bankrupt to achieve incredible success, and he's here to share his hard-earned insights and lessons with you. On this podcast, we feature celebrity guests, successful entrepreneurs, and Tony's network to give you real-world advice on how to achieve success in all aspects of life. Whether you're looking to build a successful business, achieve financial freedom, or simply need some motivation to keep pushing forward, Tony and his guests have got you covered. Join us for inspiring conversations and insights that will help you Get Yo Ass Up and achieve your dreams. So hit that subscribe button and never miss an episode of Get Yo Ass Up Podcast with Tony The Closer!