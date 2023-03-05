Get Yo Ass Up! With Tony The Closer

Welcome to Get Yo Ass Up Podcast with Tony The Closer, where we inspire and motivate you to never give up on your dreams. Tony is a former NFL athlete who was c... More
Scam Busters Pt. 2: TonyTheCloser Dives Deeper into Greg Parker's Deceit
Welcome to another jaw-dropping episode of The Get Yo Ass Up Podcast's Big Bizzness Expose series, where we pull back the curtain on scammers while empowering you with the knowledge to unlock financial freedom! Join our hilariously candid host, TonyTheCloser, as he navigates through the murky waters of shady business practices and guides you towards a brighter future. In this episode, TonyTheCloser takes you on an unforgettable ride, sharing his unfiltered insights on leaving your hometown for better opportunities, improving your credit score, and the risky world of Credit Privacy Numbers (CPNs). With his signature wit, he uncovers the life-changing potential of land ownership and explains the mindset shift needed for entrepreneurship. Brace yourself for a brutally honest discussion on street mentality, the importance of taking advice, and finding satisfaction in success. But wait, there's more! TonyTheCloser keeps you entertained as he dishes out the dirt on American spending habits, the money-making potential of TikTok and YouTube, and the dark side of scams and theft. With his inimitable sense of humor, he explores the delicate balance between being humble and flaunting your hard-earned wealth. You won't want to miss this rollercoaster of an episode packed with laughs, life lessons, and priceless advice to help you achieve financial freedom. Tune in now and join TonyTheCloser as he exposes scammers and unlocks the secrets to building generational wealth. Get ready to laugh, learn, and level up your financial game!
5/3/2023
1:03:27
Scam Busters: Unmasking Fraudsters with TonyTheCloser -The Greg Parker Edition
Welcome to the Get Yo Ass Up Podcast, where TonyTheCloser takes you on a wild ride through the Big Bizzness Expose series, unmasking scammers and their deceitful tactics with unapologetic wit and humor. Tony fearlessly tackles the dark world of frauds, shady online personas, and financial misadventures in this eye-opening and hilarious series. In the Big Bizzness Expose series, you'll join TonyTheCloser as he exposes scammers and their shenanigans, from the notorious Mr. Green Dot to the pitfalls of unmanageable debt. Brace yourself for gut-busting laughs and jaw-dropping revelations as Tony shares his experiences, raw emotions, and comical stories, all while shedding light on the importance of financial success and personal growth. With a perfect blend of wit, wisdom, and laugh-out-loud moments, the Get Yo Ass Up Podcast's Big Bizzness Expose series is the audio adventure you can't miss. Subscribe now and let TonyTheCloser guide you through the twists and turns of life, exposing scammers and leaving you in stitches along the way!
5/3/2023
1:03:13
Fight Night Shocker: Gervonta 'Tank' Davis KO's Ryan Garcia, Tony's $2,500 Bet Loss & Fight Analysis
On this thrilling episode of the Get Yo Ass Up! Podcast, host Tony "The Closer" Robinson takes you through one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year—Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Ryan Garcia. Join us as we break down the shocking knockout, discuss the intense rivalry between the two fighters, and relive the costly moment Tony lost his bet with NFL legend Edgerrin James. Don't miss this action-packed episode as we explore the unforgettable night that left boxing fans in awe.
5/3/2023
15:27
The BigBizzness Exposé: One Investor's Harrowing $100,000 Experience with Greg 'Big Business' Parker
In the high-stakes world of real estate investing, joining exclusive groups like "The Billionaire Boys Club" might seem like a surefire path to success. In this eye-opening episode, Tony speaks with an investor who lost $100,000 after investing in Greg Parker's "Billionaire Boys Club." As the victim shares his story, he reveals that other victims have reached out with strikingly similar accounts of how Parker scammed them in the same manner. Join Tony as we explore the consequences of misplaced trust, discussing: The costly gamble: The investor's experience of losing $100,000 with Greg Parker and The Billionaire Boys Club Connecting the dots: How the victim discovered other investors with similar tales of deception The dark side of elite clubs: The Importance of thorough vetting and due diligence in the real estate industry Learning from experience: How victims can recover from financial loss and rebuild trust in the investing world Protecting your investments: Tips and strategies for avoiding scams and identifying dishonest individuals in exclusive circles. The power of sharing stories: Raising awareness to protect others from falling prey to unscrupulous operators This episode is essential listening for real estate investors, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in learning from the experiences of others to protect themselves from potential scams and the hidden dangers of exclusive investment clubs. Benefit from the insights shared by the victims and equip yourself with the knowledge necessary to navigate the challenging terrain of real estate investing. Don't forget to subscribe, leave a 5-star review, and share with your friends and family. Stay connected with Tony The Closer on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter by searching his handle or following the links in the show notes. Your support and feedback are essential, so please reach out, engage, and share your thoughts. Stay motivated, keep pushing forward, embrace the grind, and Get Yo Ass Up! Keep an eye out for more valuable content in upcoming episodes of the Surviving Greg "BigBizzness" Parker series on the GetYoAss Up Podcast.
5/3/2023
1:02:27
Erase That Repo! 5 Proven Tips to Remove a Repossession from Your Credit Report
Are you ready to tackle that pesky repossession on your credit report? In this episode of Get Yo Ass Up! with Tony "The Closer" Robinson, Tony shares 5 proven tips to help you erase a repossession from your credit report and get back on track to financial freedom. Tune in as Tony dives into the world of credit repair, offering valuable insights and actionable steps to clean up your credit, boost your score, and transform your financial future. But that's not all—Tony also shares how starting your day with Good Mornin, the detox and gut performance drink by Project AD, can help improve your overall well-being. With its powerful blend of apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, l-glutamine, and aloe vera juice, Good Mornin is designed to support gut health, cleanse the digestive tract, and reduce bloating. Feel refreshed and energized as you tackle your credit repair journey, and experience the benefits of improved digestion and gut health. Don't miss this opportunity to learn about both credit repair and Good Mornin, and start taking control of your financial and physical well-being today!
Welcome to Get Yo Ass Up Podcast with Tony The Closer, where we inspire and motivate you to never give up on your dreams. Tony is a former NFL athlete who was cut from the team and turned his life around by becoming one of the top salesmen in the world. He overcame personal setbacks such as going to jail and being bankrupt to achieve incredible success, and he's here to share his hard-earned insights and lessons with you.
On this podcast, we feature celebrity guests, successful entrepreneurs, and Tony's network to give you real-world advice on how to achieve success in all aspects of life. Whether you're looking to build a successful business, achieve financial freedom, or simply need some motivation to keep pushing forward, Tony and his guests have got you covered.
Join us for inspiring conversations and insights that will help you Get Yo Ass Up and achieve your dreams. So hit that subscribe button and never miss an episode of Get Yo Ass Up Podcast with Tony The Closer!