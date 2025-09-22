Open app
Arts
The Clone Conspiracy Podcast
The Clone Conspiracy Podcast
Scott Free
Arts
Leisure
Latest episode
Available Episodes
4 of 4
Episode 3 - Shut Up, You Old Bag!
Peter is going crazy! Aunt May gets a visitor! Gwen 2.0! Ben Reilly finally shows up! A cliffhanger! All this and more!
--------
19:49
--------
19:49
Episode 2 - Peter Parker's Red Boots & A Busted Charles Bronson Impersonator
The 1970s Clone Saga begins! The first appearance of the Punisher! Peter Parker - fashionista! Excelsior!
--------
18:30
--------
18:30
Episode 1 - The Night The Silver Age Died!
Episode 1, ft. a trip back to the 1970s for a look at the start of the FIRST Clone Saga. Stay off the Brooklyn Bridge, kids.
--------
18:55
--------
18:55
Episode 0 - Session Zero
The saga of telling the saga of Ben Reilly begins here! Spider-Man! The Scarlet Spider! One man making a lot of Dungeons & Dragons references! Excelsior, sensational webheads!
--------
15:56
--------
15:56
About The Clone Conspiracy Podcast
A deep dive into the history of Spider-Man’s infamous Clone Saga and pop culture’s most famous clone, Ben Reilly (aka the Scarlet Spider). Hosted by the Sensational Scott Free!
Arts
Leisure
