The Clone Conspiracy Podcast
Scott Free
  • Episode 3 - Shut Up, You Old Bag!
    Peter is going crazy! Aunt May gets a visitor! Gwen 2.0! Ben Reilly finally shows up! A cliffhanger! All this and more!
    19:49
  • Episode 2 - Peter Parker's Red Boots & A Busted Charles Bronson Impersonator
    The 1970s Clone Saga begins! The first appearance of the Punisher! Peter Parker - fashionista! Excelsior!
    18:30
  • Episode 1 - The Night The Silver Age Died!
    Episode 1, ft. a trip back to the 1970s for a look at the start of the FIRST Clone Saga. Stay off the Brooklyn Bridge, kids.
    18:55
  • Episode 0 - Session Zero
    The saga of telling the saga of Ben Reilly begins here! Spider-Man! The Scarlet Spider! One man making a lot of Dungeons & Dragons references! Excelsior, sensational webheads!
About The Clone Conspiracy Podcast

A deep dive into the history of Spider-Man’s infamous Clone Saga and pop culture’s most famous clone, Ben Reilly (aka the Scarlet Spider). Hosted by the Sensational Scott Free!
