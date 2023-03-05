#27: Fam Mirza: Overcoming Adversity, Impacting Lives, and Creating Successful Brands
Joining us on the Clever Investor Show today is Fam Mirza. On the Clever Investor Show, Cody welcomes Fam Mirza who talks about the importance of making money matter, financially taking care of oneself and one's family, and setting a better financial standard. Fam shares his inspiring story of growing up in the slums of India with limited resources and how he overcame adversity by adapting to his environment. He also talks about the success of www.focusinstitute.com RareJerseys.com and how they got Nelly to wear their jersey at the Super Bowl. Cody emphasizes the importance of attention to detail, while Fam shares the benefits of gratitude and building strong relationships. Fam also shares his experience working with Young Money, and talks about the creation of the One Face watch, which had a mirror face and was connected to various NGOs. Lastly, they discuss entrepreneurship and mentorship, including the importance of finding good mentors and being a mentor. About Fam: Fam Mirza is a prominent figure in the world of entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Fam is widely recognized for his successful ventures in a range of industries, including consumer retail, apparel, tech, biotechnology, and music. He has created numerous successful brands and advised and invested in various companies that have generated over 100 Million in revenue, with two recent IPOs on the stock market. However, it's not just his business success that sets Fam apart. He is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly as the founder of the 1:Face watch movement. Through this brand, he partnered with NGOs to fund greenhouses, water wells, and treatment projects across the globe, impacting the lives of millions. Fam's investment philosophy emphasizes the importance of investing in the team behind a product, rather than just the product itself. His expertise and passion have helped him achieve great success in both business and philanthropy, making him a truly inspirational figure. --- HIGHLIGHTS: Fam Mirza shares his inspiring story of growing up in poverty in India and how he overcame adversity by adapting to his environment. Fam discusses the importance of making money matter, financially taking care of oneself and one's family, and setting a better financial standard. The success story of www.focusinstitute.com The company gained popularity after Nelly wore their jersey at the Super Bowl. The importance of impacting lives rather than just making money and how touching a particular amount of lives makes a business successful. The creation of the One Face watch The importance of finding good mentors and the benefits of being a mentor. --- SOCIAL MEDIA: Website URL: www.focusinstitute.com Fam Mirza IG 👉 https://www.instagram.com/iamfam/?hl=en Fam Mirza Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/iamfam?lang=en Fam Mirza FB 👉 https://www.facebook.com/FAMSPEAKS/ Fam Mirza TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@fammirza --- TIME STAMPS: 00:00 - Prelude 00:16 - Introduction to Fam Mirza 01:56 - Success mixed with love, purpose, and impact 03:23 - Adapting to the environment 04:38 - Growing up in one of the worst places to grow up 06:57 - Learning from Mike Jordan and Reggie 08:44 - FOCUS is the number one skill set to have in life 11:42 - How Fam Mirza got started in the sports industry 12:47 - Creating a custom house for two teams 13:54 - Success is not about money, it's about impacting the world 18:09 - How much money they made from their first venture 18:36 - Biggest lessons learned from the process 20:39 - Transitioning to designing custom hip hop apparel 23:13 - The best DM Fam has ever received 31:46 - Pomodoro Technique and Eisenhower matrix 34:49 - Being adaptable to the change in the world 35:33 - How many companies Mirza has been involved in 37:34 - Culture and culture building and brand architecture 42:22 - How they ended up throwing parties with Puff Daddy 44:46 - Curate, Cultivate, and Foster 46:09 - One face watches, changing the world 47:27 - How to quantify the impact of one watch 50:45 - Success is the ability to go from one failure to the next 52:53 - The five elements of a successful company 1:01:03 - What percentage of the American consumer is prophylactic? 1:05:37 - The proven methodology of dollar beard 1:06:13 - Scalability is key, put the right people team in place 1:10:54 - END --- Sponsors: Visit www.clevercapitalfund.com to get started on your real estate journey with Cody Sperber Don’t forget to subscribe to The Clever Investor Show Podcast!