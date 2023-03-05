#26: Community Building, Creative Financing, and AI Insights with Veena Jetti and Pace Morby

In this episode, Cody Sperber welcomes two real estate industry experts, Veena Jetti and Pace Morby, where they discuss multifamily properties, interest rates, and the impact of the economy on commercial loans. They also share insights on community building and creative financing in real estate, emphasizing the importance of creativity in real estate deals and managing multifamily assets. Pace talks about the different ways to make money in real estate and delves into the "Foursquare Strategy Matrix", which categorizes different methods of real estate investing based on the outcome they produce and the amount of money needed. They also discuss the challenges of finding potential deals and the importance of having an unfair advantage in the market by being an early adopter of new technologies, such as AI. Veena and Pace also discuss personal branding and community building in the real estate industry, highlighting the benefits of being part of a group where members can share knowledge and build relationships. They touch on the topic of multifamily real estate, discussing how to find good deals and the benefits of assuming loans with low-interest rates. Additionally, they talk about AI and its impact on the future, a rare medical diagnosis made possible by AI, and the importance of raising funds in the right way and having legitimate paperwork to avoid legal troubles. Overall, this podcast offers valuable insights into personal branding, community building, and real estate investing. About Veena: Veena Jetti is a founding partner of Vive Funds, a commercial real estate firm that specializes in conservative opportunities for investors. She has a degree in Finance from the University of Illinois and over a decade of real estate experience with $1B+ in assets. Veena is a panelist and speaker for various podcasts and conferences due to her diverse background. She is also a passionate philanthropist and founder of a national non-profit organization. She received the Politico Woman of the Year award for her aid in a grassroots Hurricane Harvey disaster response and continues to help companies and charitable organizations develop better disaster recovery protocols. About Pace: Pace Morby is a successful real estate investor and social media influencer who co-founded Dixon Golf and managed Arcadia Energy before shifting his focus to real estate. He owns a company called Subto which teaches investors how to acquire properties using creative financing. His mentorship program provides training and weekly coaching calls with him to help students close deals. He is very active on social media and his wife is a licensed real estate agent for KeyGlee. Pace also has a TV show called “Triple Digit Flip” with Jamil Damji where they flip distressed properties in the Phoenix area for triple-digit profits. --- HIGHLIGHTS: Veena and Morby discuss multifamily properties, interest rates, and the impact of the economy on commercial loans, as well as community building and creative financing in real estate. The importance of creativity in real estate deals, managing multifamily assets Understanding financial goals and capabilities before investing in real estate. "My Foursquare strategy matrix," which categorizes different methods of real estate investing The importance of having an unfair advantage in the market, such as being an early adopter of new technologies like email marketing and AI. The importance of personal branding and community building in the real estate industry How to find good deals and the benefits of assuming loans with low-interest rates. AI and its impact on the future and the importance of raising funds in the right way and taking necessary precautions to avoid legal troubles. --- TIME STAMPS: 00:00 - Prelude 00:17 - Meet Veena and Pace 02:14 - The king of community building and Queen of Multifamily 02:43 - What's going on with multifamily? 03:20 - Houston apartment owner loses 3200 units to foreclosure 04:30 - Building values are falling, interest rates are rising and rent growth is slowing 5:57 - Real estate tourists and creative finance 06:42 - 34% of all single-family homes are owned free and clear 07:17 - The seller who owned corner stores and grocery stores 08:59 - Selling the property for $16.9 million and getting $0 down 10:08 - Closing escrow until 2023 10:57 - In real estate, there is no money problem 11:30 - The ultimate way to structure a deal 13:07 - The challenges of buying a multi-family property 14:47 - Loss of equity in single-family homes 16:03 - Fears about equity in multifamily properties. 16:49 - Two ways to buy a piece of real estate 17:47 - Three levers in a mortgage 20:45 - How to use equity without refinancing 21:45 - 53% of every mortgage in the United States was created after 2020 23:00 - The four-square strategy matrix 24:24 - The reason why real estate is so challenging is because they don't have a mentor 25:29 - Becoming financially independent 26:29 - Creating a personality style matrix for transaction coordinators 28:23 - Wholesale is a great gateway drug 29:43 - How Ai is going to disrupt the real estate space 30:37 - The biggest problem in the wholesale business 31:16 - AI can't make calls yet, but voice implementation is coming 32:49 - Using machine learning to cut lead cost 33:41 - Using big data to whittle people into buckets 34:36 - How to use big data to find property records 37:02 - The unfair advantage of being an early adopter 37:56 - The unfair advantage of email marketing 39:07 - The competitive advantage of AI starting in 2020 41:09 - Multi-family is a different game than single-family 41:55 - How to get involved in AI 43:43 - AI vs chat gpt 45:02 - The first step to building a personal brand 45:38 - A personal brand is your calling card 46:38 - Early to the party, but now it's all about the impact 47:20 - How to craft the conversation 48:26 - The power of ai and social media 49:25 - Building a personal brand is crucial 51:28 - The problem with people nowadays is that they are entitled 52:18 - How to find a good deal? 53:13 - Why banks are re-loaning money at a higher interest rate 54:16 - Foreclosures in the multifamily space 54:55 - Why real estate tours made it hard to buy real estate 57:10 - Multi-family is sensitive to the NOI and cap rate 58:18 - Favorite markets to invest in 1:01:57 - The impact AI will have in the future 1:04:31 - Raising money in the current landscape 1:06:04 - The first step to raising capital 1:08:01 - Reach out to your securities attorney first 1:10:56 - Growth is not linear, it is exponential 1:11:13 - People are paying to learn about real estate 1:12:26 - What an accredited investor is 1:13:12 - One of the biggest mistakes Cody made 1:15:16 - An investor that went through a divorce 1:17:34 - Spousal consent is important 1:19:16 - Advice for new investors 1:20:39 - Consistency and investing in yourself 1:24:13 - Veena's social media accounts 1:25:07 - Take extreme ownership from that day forward