  • #28: TJ Tijani: How He Earned 7 Figures Through AirBnB Properties
    In this episode of the Clever Investor Show, TJ shares his journey from being an engineer in the oil industry to becoming a successful real estate investor with 32 properties. He discusses different ways to make money in the Airbnb space and reveals his secrets to success, such as prioritizing education and building a strong personal brand. TJ emphasizes the importance of consistency in wholesaling and highlights the significance of marketing skills. He explores the world of short-term rentals and explains how he combined buying, fixing, and renting with property arbitrage to scale his business. About TJ Tijani: TJ's portfolio of STR properties acquired through ownership and rental arbitrage is nothing short of awe-inspiring. But that's just the tip of the iceberg! His ingenious business model has set the stage for transforming medium-sized value-add apartments into mind-blowing boutique hotels. Prepare to have your mind blown! When it comes to finance, business, and real estate, TJ's knowledge is an unstoppable force. With an unwavering passion, he is dedicated to helping individuals like you pave their path to unprecedented financial independence through the extraordinary realm of real estate. --- HIGHLIGHTS: Different ways to make money in the Airbnb space: landlord hosting, rental arbitrage, and co-hosting. Secrets to TJ's success: education, building a personal brand, and consistency. The importance of marketing and sales skills and transition from wholesaling to investing in rental properties and property arbitrage. TJ's goal of creating boutique hotels and branded accommodations. Practical strategies for pricing, guest communication, and using tools like Hospitable and Guesty. Importance of theming in short-term rentals and examples of successful themed properties. Common mistakes in the Airbnb industry and the use of specialized software for guest screening and insurance. The significance of confidence and effective communication in securing rental arbitrage deals. The power of persistence and mentorship in achieving success. Importance of not negotiating with one's own goals and the connection between health and productivity. Creative financing strategies in real estate, including lease purchase and lease options. --- SOCIAL MEDIA: Website URL: https://strroadmap.com/ / https://rentalmerch.com/ Tj Tijani IG 👉 https://www.instagram.com/tjtijani/ --- TIME STAMPS: 00:00 - Prelude 00:11 - Introduction to TJ Tijani 02:34 - The evolution of TJ into real estate investing 04:08 - Three ways to get into the Airbnb business 06:24 - How he got into the real estate game 08:33 - Becoming the best salesman in the store 11:03 - TJ’s first real estate deal 13:16 - The challenge of wholesaling short-term rentals 15:01 - Three buckets of sellers 16:28 - Sales persuasion and influence skills 17:32 -  The skill you got to develop is Motivational Interviewing 19:31 - The jump from hustler wholesaling to full-time real estate investing 22:11 - Boutique hotels and flagship branded hotels 24:52 - Core pieces that people need for a successful short-term rental business 26:33 - Consistency and consistency 27:32 - How to get into the space for one 28:18 - Maintenance issues for landlords 29:33 - Things to do at the beginning of the journey 31:44 - Communication is vitally important in real estate 33:09 - Tools for guests communication 33:59 - How important is it to emphasize design and themes 34:33 - Theme with intention and purpose 37:20 - How people screw up on the Airbnb side of things 38:53 - Background checks and additional insurance policies 39:16 - Pricing factors into the type of guest 41:19 - The importance of having a script for finding a tenant and the perfect tenant business plan for landlords 42:22- How to get into the arbitrage space 43:27 - Read scripts 45:07 - Two sides of Cody's personality battled each other 46:08 - Three strikes and analysis paralysis 47:03 - Cody goes into a cemetery to role-play reading scripts 48:30 - A great mentor allows Cody to discover the truth 50:17 - Keep going and don't discount the quiet work 51:21 - TJ while doing rental arbitrage heavy 52:30 - You can't discount the quiet work for one 53:19 - Mentorship is a cheat code to success 54:24 - The importance of mentorship in the real estate industry 55:27 - Mentorship is not just about money 56:51 - How TJ thinks about money now and how he pays for things 58:58 - The story of a coach and Olympic runner 01:02:33 - Every new level has a new devil 01:03:46 - One of the biggest issues that you have is you don't have enough wins 01:05:29 - The biggest issue with self-negotiating 01:06:32 - The direct connection between health and wealth 01:07:17 - The importance of networking and community 01:0809 - Credit financing is one of the best places to be in real estate 01:10:06 - The goal should be ownership 01:11:16 - Overpaying for a property three times over asking 01:14:03 - Property acquisition is a skill   Sponsors: Visit www.clevercapitalfund.com to get started on your real estate journey with Cody Sperber Don’t forget to subscribe to The Clever Investor Show Podcast!    
    5/17/2023
    1:21:41
  • #27: Fam Mirza: Overcoming Adversity, Impacting Lives, and Creating Successful Brands
    Joining us on the Clever Investor Show today is Fam Mirza. On the Clever Investor Show, Cody welcomes Fam Mirza who talks about the importance of making money matter, financially taking care of oneself and one's family, and setting a better financial standard. Fam shares his inspiring story of growing up in the slums of India with limited resources and how he overcame adversity by adapting to his environment. He also talks about the success of www.focusinstitute.com RareJerseys.com and how they got Nelly to wear their jersey at the Super Bowl.  Cody emphasizes the importance of attention to detail, while Fam shares the benefits of gratitude and building strong relationships. Fam also shares his experience working with Young Money, and talks about the creation of the One Face watch, which had a mirror face and was connected to various NGOs. Lastly, they discuss entrepreneurship and mentorship, including the importance of finding good mentors and being a mentor. About Fam: Fam Mirza is a prominent figure in the world of entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Fam is widely recognized for his successful ventures in a range of industries, including consumer retail, apparel, tech, biotechnology, and music. He has created numerous successful brands and advised and invested in various companies that have generated over 100 Million in revenue, with two recent IPOs on the stock market. However, it's not just his business success that sets Fam apart. He is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly as the founder of the 1:Face watch movement. Through this brand, he partnered with NGOs to fund greenhouses, water wells, and treatment projects across the globe, impacting the lives of millions. Fam's investment philosophy emphasizes the importance of investing in the team behind a product, rather than just the product itself. His expertise and passion have helped him achieve great success in both business and philanthropy, making him a truly inspirational figure. --- HIGHLIGHTS: Fam Mirza shares his inspiring story of growing up in poverty in India and how he overcame adversity by adapting to his environment. Fam discusses the importance of making money matter, financially taking care of oneself and one's family, and setting a better financial standard. The success story of www.focusinstitute.com The company gained popularity after Nelly wore their jersey at the Super Bowl. The importance of impacting lives rather than just making money and how touching a particular amount of lives makes a business successful. The creation of the One Face watch The importance of finding good mentors and the benefits of being a mentor. --- SOCIAL MEDIA:     Website URL: www.focusinstitute.com  Fam Mirza IG 👉 https://www.instagram.com/iamfam/?hl=en Fam Mirza Twitter  👉 https://twitter.com/iamfam?lang=en Fam Mirza FB 👉 https://www.facebook.com/FAMSPEAKS/ Fam Mirza TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@fammirza --- TIME STAMPS: 00:00 - Prelude 00:16 - Introduction to Fam Mirza 01:56 - Success mixed with love, purpose, and impact 03:23 - Adapting to the environment 04:38 - Growing up in one of the worst places to grow up 06:57 - Learning from Mike Jordan and Reggie 08:44 - FOCUS is the number one skill set to have in life 11:42 - How Fam Mirza got started in the sports industry 12:47 - Creating a custom house for two teams 13:54 - Success is not about money, it's about impacting the world 18:09 - How much money they made from their first venture 18:36 - Biggest lessons learned from the process 20:39 - Transitioning to designing custom hip hop apparel 23:13 - The best DM Fam has ever received 31:46 - Pomodoro Technique and  Eisenhower matrix 34:49 - Being adaptable to the change in the world 35:33 - How many companies Mirza has been involved in 37:34 - Culture and culture building and brand architecture 42:22 - How they ended up throwing parties with Puff Daddy 44:46 - Curate, Cultivate, and Foster 46:09 - One face watches, changing the world 47:27 - How to quantify the impact of one watch 50:45 - Success is the ability to go from one failure to the next 52:53 - The five elements of a successful company 1:01:03 - What percentage of the American consumer is prophylactic? 1:05:37 - The proven methodology of dollar beard 1:06:13 - Scalability is key, put the right people team in place 1:10:54 - END --- Sponsors: Visit www.clevercapitalfund.com to get started on your real estate journey with Cody Sperber Don’t forget to subscribe to The Clever Investor Show Podcast!
    5/10/2023
    1:10:54
  • #26: Community Building, Creative Financing, and AI Insights with Veena Jetti and Pace Morby
    In this episode, Cody Sperber welcomes two real estate industry experts, Veena Jetti and Pace Morby, where they discuss multifamily properties, interest rates, and the impact of the economy on commercial loans. They also share insights on community building and creative financing in real estate, emphasizing the importance of creativity in real estate deals and managing multifamily assets. Pace talks about the different ways to make money in real estate and delves into the "Foursquare Strategy Matrix", which categorizes different methods of real estate investing based on the outcome they produce and the amount of money needed. They also discuss the challenges of finding potential deals and the importance of having an unfair advantage in the market by being an early adopter of new technologies, such as AI. Veena and Pace also discuss personal branding and community building in the real estate industry, highlighting the benefits of being part of a group where members can share knowledge and build relationships. They touch on the topic of multifamily real estate, discussing how to find good deals and the benefits of assuming loans with low-interest rates. Additionally, they talk about AI and its impact on the future, a rare medical diagnosis made possible by AI, and the importance of raising funds in the right way and having legitimate paperwork to avoid legal troubles. Overall, this podcast offers valuable insights into personal branding, community building, and real estate investing. About Veena: Veena Jetti is a founding partner of Vive Funds, a commercial real estate firm that specializes in conservative opportunities for investors. She has a degree in Finance from the University of Illinois and over a decade of real estate experience with $1B+ in assets. Veena is a panelist and speaker for various podcasts and conferences due to her diverse background. She is also a passionate philanthropist and founder of a national non-profit organization. She received the Politico Woman of the Year award for her aid in a grassroots Hurricane Harvey disaster response and continues to help companies and charitable organizations develop better disaster recovery protocols. About Pace: Pace Morby is a successful real estate investor and social media influencer who co-founded Dixon Golf and managed Arcadia Energy before shifting his focus to real estate. He owns a company called Subto which teaches investors how to acquire properties using creative financing. His mentorship program provides training and weekly coaching calls with him to help students close deals. He is very active on social media and his wife is a licensed real estate agent for KeyGlee. Pace also has a TV show called “Triple Digit Flip” with Jamil Damji where they flip distressed properties in the Phoenix area for triple-digit profits. --- HIGHLIGHTS: Veena and Morby discuss multifamily properties, interest rates, and the impact of the economy on commercial loans, as well as community building and creative financing in real estate. The importance of creativity in real estate deals, managing multifamily assets Understanding financial goals and capabilities before investing in real estate. "My Foursquare strategy matrix," which categorizes different methods of real estate investing The importance of having an unfair advantage in the market, such as being an early adopter of new technologies like email marketing and AI. The importance of personal branding and community building in the real estate industry How to find good deals and the benefits of assuming loans with low-interest rates. AI and its impact on the future and the importance of raising funds in the right way and taking necessary precautions to avoid legal troubles. --- SOCIAL MEDIA: Veena Jetti FB 👉 https://www.facebook.com/theveenajetti/ Veena Jetti IG 👉 https://www.instagram.com/veenajetti/ Pace Morby IG 👉 https://www.instagram.com/pacemorby/ Pace Morby TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@pacemorby  --- TIME STAMPS: 00:00 - Prelude 00:17 - Meet Veena and Pace 02:14 -  The king of community building and Queen of Multifamily 02:43 - What’s going on with multifamily? 03:20 - Houston apartment owner loses 3200 units to foreclosure 04:30 - Building values are falling, interest rates are rising and rent growth is slowing 5:57 - Real estate tourists and creative finance 06:42 - 34% of all single-family homes are owned free and clear 07:17 - The seller who owned corner stores and grocery stores 08:59 - Selling the property for $16.9 million and getting $0 down 10:08 - Closing escrow until 2023 10:57 - In real estate, there is no money problem 11:30 - The ultimate way to structure a deal 13:07 - The challenges of buying a multi-family property 14:47 - Loss of equity in single-family homes 16:03 - Fears about equity in multifamily properties. 16:49 - Two ways to buy a piece of real estate 17:47 - Three levers in a mortgage 20:45 - How to use equity without refinancing 21:45 - 53% of every mortgage in the United States was created after 2020 23:00 - The four-square strategy matrix 24:24 -  The reason why real estate is so challenging is because they don't have a mentor 25:29 - Becoming financially independent 26:29 - Creating a personality style matrix for transaction coordinators 28:23 - Wholesale is a great gateway drug 29:43 - How Ai is going to disrupt the real estate space 30:37 - The biggest problem in the wholesale business 31:16 - AI can't make calls yet, but voice implementation is coming 32:49 - Using machine learning to cut lead cost 33:41 - Using big data to whittle people into buckets 34:36 - How to use big data to find property records 37:02 - The unfair advantage of being an early adopter 37:56 - The unfair advantage of email marketing 39:07 - The competitive advantage of AI starting in 2020 41:09 - Multi-family is a different game than single-family 41:55 - How to get involved in AI 43:43 - AI vs chat gpt 45:02 - The first step to building a personal brand 45:38 - A personal brand is your calling card  46:38 - Early to the party, but now it's all about the impact 47:20 - How to craft the conversation 48:26 - The power of ai and social media 49:25 - Building a personal brand is crucial 51:28 - The problem with people nowadays is that they are entitled 52:18 - How to find a good deal? 53:13 - Why banks are re-loaning money at a higher interest rate 54:16 - Foreclosures in the multifamily space 54:55 - Why real estate tours made it hard to buy real estate 57:10 - Multi-family is sensitive to the NOI and cap rate 58:18 - Favorite markets to invest in 1:01:57 - The impact AI will have in the future 1:04:31 - Raising money in the current landscape 1:06:04 - The first step to raising capital 1:08:01 - Reach out to your securities attorney first 1:10:56 - Growth is not linear, it is exponential 1:11:13 - People are paying to learn about real estate 1:12:26 - What an accredited investor is 1:13:12 - One of the biggest mistakes Cody made 1:15:16 - An investor that went through a divorce 1:17:34 - Spousal consent is important 1:19:16 - Advice for new investors 1:20:39 - Consistency and investing in yourself 1:24:13 - Veena’s social media accounts 1:25:07 - Take extreme ownership from that day forward 1:26:47 -  Real estate success kit  1:27:17 - END --- Sponsors: Visit www.clevercapitalfund.com to get started on your real estate journey with Cody Sperber Don’t forget to subscribe to The Clever Investor Show Podcast!
    5/3/2023
    1:27:17
  • #25: Jen Gottlieb
    Joining us on the Clever Investor Show today is the one and only Jen Gottlieb. In this podcast episode, Jen Gottlieb shares her journey as a speaker and offers advice on how to overcome imposter syndrome and analysis paralysis. She emphasizes the importance of taking action, being vulnerable and authentic, and realizing when a dream or goal is not aligned with one's true desires. Jen also discusses the challenges of starting a business with a partner and the importance of credibility and PR for entrepreneurs and offers advice on knowing when to speak out and when to keep your opinions to yourself.  Jen shares her hack for overcoming stage fright, which is to envision having a conversation with one person in the audience. Finally, she emphasizes the importance of taking time to respond to people who seek your help. About Jen: Jen Gottlieb is a world-renowned motivational speaker, content creator, and co-founder of Super Connector Media. Her company teaches business owners how to build profitable brands, and Jen mentors and empowers entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. She has helped over 20,000 experts, doctors, coaches, and business owners in the last two years alone through her sold-out events, online courses, and mentorship programs. Jen has been named one of the "Top 50 Speakers in The World" and has shared stages with celebrities and top thought-leaders. Her assertive and uplifting personality makes her a dynamic speaker who easily interacts with any audience. Her highly anticipated first book, published by Hay House, comes out in October 2023. Jen believes that everyone is born with unique potential, and her book will remind and teach everyone how to tap into it. --- HIGHLIGHTS: Jen shares her journey as a speaker, from a small fitness studio audience to speaking in front of 700 fitness professionals at a major conference. She emphasizes the importance of taking action, even if you don't feel ready or don't know where to start, and to avoid letting analysis paralysis and imposter syndrome hold you back. The importance of being vulnerable and authentic, even if it means going live with no makeup or a fancy hairdo. Jen discusses the challenges of starting a business with a partner, specifically the fears and growing pains that come with building a brand together, and the importance of credibility and PR for entrepreneurs. She shares her hack for overcoming stage fright: to think about having a conversation with one person, envisioning them as the only person in the room. The importance of taking time to respond to people who seek your help, as it can have a ripple effect and impact their day in a positive way. --- SOCIAL MEDIA: Website URL: https://jengottlieb.com/ Social Media URL: Jen Gottlieb IG 👉 https://instagram.com/jen_gottlieb?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Jen Gottlieb Twitter  👉https://twitter.com/JenniferLeahG Jen Gottlieb FB 👉https://www.facebook.com/Jenleahgottlieb/ --- TIME STAMPS: 00:00 - Prelude 00:16 - Introducing Jen Gottlieb 01:19 - The Clever Investor Show 02:02 - People are scared to talk about who they are 02:56 - First speaking engagement in a fitness studio 04:39 - The BEST feeling in the world 05:32 - How to overcome imposter syndrome? 06:31 - Clarity follows action, not the other way around! 07:01 - The magical treasure map of action 07:48 - Cody’s worst moment of stage fright 14:45 - Follow-up is important in business and entrepreneurship 15:33 - The power of jealousy and FOMO in business 16:48 - Taking action and BELIEVING in yourself 17:55 - You've got to get the thing in order to realize that it's not what you really want 20:29 - Britney Spears impersonation 23:03 - How the universe came in and gave me a way out 23:44 - Greatest hardships normally turn into the biggest blessings 24:19 - www.CleverCaptialFund.com 24:56 - How Jen finds her way back to who she is? 26:28 - Believing a little more than 51% in yourself 27:06 - Building a successful fitness business 29:55 - Transition from metal girl to fitness Girl 30:28 - Using media to create credibility 31:44 -  Building super connector media together with her now husband Chris 32:33 - The fear of leaving a very successful business 34:05 - What is PR? And why is it important for entrepreneurs to have PR? 34:56 - Credibility markers 35:45 - Hiring a PR company that has connections to these authors and writers  38:45 - Jen’s advice to a client that maybe is has their back against the wall 40:55 - How super connecter media shifted gears from PR to teaching and events 43:53 - How Jen overcame stage fright?  45:18 - What separates great speakers from good speakers 46:22 - If you want to be a speaker, you better RECORD everything! 48:11 - The reason why people get nervous on stage 48:49 - If you're a public speaker, it's not about you! 49:51 - The best way to get over nerves 51:38 - Jen event that's coming up: Build Your Brand Live 54:02 - Everybody started with zero experience 55:04 - How does making money matter? 56:06 - Why time is the most valuable thing to Jen 57:27 - Everybody should be responding to the people that reach out to them 58:58 - Jen’s advice to her 13-year-old self 59:38 - How to support Jen 1:00:44 - Real estate success kit 1:01:14 - END --- Sponsors: Visit www.clevercapitalfund.com to get started on your real estate journey with Cody Sperber Don’t forget to subscribe to The Clever Investor Show Podcast!
    4/26/2023
    1:01:14
  • #24: Ken McElroy
    Joining us on The Clever Investor Show today is Ken McElroy. Ken McElroy's passion for real estate began during college when he managed an apartment complex to cover his expenses. He was inspired to become a property owner himself and purchased his first investment property soon after. Today, Ken has experienced great success in real estate through his company, MC Companies, having transacted over $1 billion in real estate. He is committed to helping others achieve financial freedom through real estate and shares his expertise through his popular YouTube channel and speaking engagements worldwide.  Ken is the author of several best-selling books, including The ABCs of Real Estate Investing, The Advanced Guide to Real Estate Investing, The ABCs of Property Management, and The Sleeping Giant. He is also a chapter contributor in the newly released Rich Dad book, More Important Than Money: an Entrepreneur’s Team, as the Real Estate Advisor to Robert Kiyosaki of The Rich Dad Company. Ken resides in Scottsdale, Arizona with his family. On the latest episode of the Clever Investor Show, Cody and Ken discuss Ken's journey in real estate, from his blue-collar upbringing to his success as the owner of a $3 billion asset portfolio. Ken emphasizes the importance of gaining a deep understanding of the industry language and lessons learned from his property management experience. They also discuss topics such as making money with multifamily investments and living tax-free. The current state of the real estate market and potential risks and opportunities for investors are also touched upon, as well as the importance of relationships and marketing in acquiring properties.  Ken also shares advice on running an investment firm, scaling a company, and maintaining a strong company culture. Lastly, they touch on the interconnectedness of health, wealth, and joy, being a role model for others, and the value of mentorship and attending live events. The episode offers valuable advice for those interested in real estate investment. If you're interested in real estate investing or want to learn more about Ken's experience, this episode is a must-listen. --- HIGHLIGHTS: Ken's journey in the real estate industry, including his mentorship under Robert Kiyosaki and building a successful portfolio of over $3 billion in assets. The importance of property management for gaining a deeper understanding of the industry's language and what to look for in multifamily investments. Ken's personal experience of a project that ended up being seven and a half million dollars off-budget and the options they had to finance it. The current state of the real estate market and potential risks and opportunities for investors, including the difficulty of finding good deals and the impact of commercial debt. Ken's approach to running his investment firm and managing his team efficiently, including the importance of setting quarterly goals and committing to them. The importance of owning assets like real estate to build financial security and the interconnectedness of health, wealth, and joy. --- SOCIAL MEDIA: Website URL:  👉 KenMcElroy.com LIMITLESS 👉 https://limitlessexpo.com/ Social Media URL: Ken McElroy IG 👉  https://www.instagram.com/kenmcelroyofficial/ Ken McElroy LinkedIn 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/in/kenmcelroyofficial/ Ken McElroy Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/kenmcelroy Ken McElroy FB 👉 https://www.facebook.com/kenmcelroyofficial Ken McElroy YouTube Channel 👉 https://www.youtube.com/@KenMcElroy   --- TIME STAMPS: 00:00 - Prelude 00:15 - Introduction to Ken McElroy 01:24 - Ken Mcelroy’s background 04:32 - How does Ken live tax-free? 06:46 - How he became an entrepreneur 09:21 - How did you get into property management? 13:33 - Starting with property management and raising capital 17:18 - How to choose a property to buy? 20:47 - What we do is, the business plan stands on its OWN! 23:00 -  When I'm looking at a deal, I'm looking at how MUCH the deal PRODUCES 25:07 - How worried are you on the back end of refi? 27:38 - What’s your outlook on commercial space? 31:10 - How do interest rates go up and caps go up? 32:53 - What's your viewpoint on defaulting and new properties entering the market in the next two to three years? 35:41 - How to find good deals? 38:57 - The importance of culture 41:34 - Running an entrepreneur operating system on an entrepreneur platform 48:20 -  What was Ken pissed off about? 50:17 - Hire slow and fire fast 53:17 - Accountability chart 55:00 - You have to make sure that THINGS are really CLEAR and the lines are drawn 55:51 - When you bifurcate some of the things that people do, collaboration doesn't work 57:33 - Looking back at where the system broke down 58:41 - You only really learn through PAIN 01:01:37 - The central bank's digital currency issue 01:05:00 - Building a financial wall around you. 01:08:41 - How to develop a millionaire mindset? 01:11:38 - It's just a matter of understanding currency and stuff 01:14:46 - The importance of thinking bigger and thinking bigger01:15:44 - What advice do you have about splurging? 01:18:11 - How many millionaires have six packs? 01:20:15 - The importance of going deeper into personal development 01:23:15 - Ego is the Enemy 01:24:05 - Being conscious and aware makes you a better leader 01:25:59 - What is Ken focusing on? 01:29:17 - Live events are where there's so much you can LEARN 01:32:32 - What you can do to support them 01:33:29 - END --- Sponsors: Visit www.clevercapitalfund.com to get started on your real estate journey with Cody Sperber Don’t forget to subscribe to The Clever Investor Show Podcast!
    4/19/2023
    1:33:31

