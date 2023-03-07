The Classic Rock Album-By-Album Podcast is the podcast that endeavors to review, dissect and discuss rock albums and to answer the burning question... Is it a c...
Episode 0099 - The Who's Live At Leeds (Part 2)
This is Part deux of CRABA's Live At Leeds. You probably want to start with Part 1, but it's okay if you start here too.
7/3/2023
2:07:37
Episode 0099 - The Who's Live At Leeds (Part 1)
In episode number 99 of The Classic Rock Album-By-Album Podcast, hosts Chris Karson and Organic Director fraser "Frasman" Moffatt reflect on the subtle tones and muted playing found on Live At Leeds by none other than The Who. Where is Keith Moon Hi-Hat? And a whole discourse on Live Albums. All found out this time on The Classic Rock Album-By-Album Podcast!
6/26/2023
1:29:43
Episode 0098 - Eric Johnson's Ah Via Musicom (Part 2)
The second part of Eric Johnson's Ah Via Musicom
6/7/2023
1:50:03
Episode 0098 - Eric Johnson's Ah Via Musicom (Part 1)
In episode number 98 of The Classic Rock Album-By-Album Podcast, hosts Chris Karson and Organic Director Alexander Ryan try to figure out what the heck an Ah Via Musicom is. Not only that, wjhat language is this? Does the album feature the stylized Charvel guitar on the cover prominently? Well you'd think so, but then again this is Eric Johnson. And is that an English accent I hear? Ahh the Cliffs of Dover... so many mysteries to be solved. Check it out this time on The Classic Rock Album-By-Album Podcast!