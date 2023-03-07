Episode 0098 - Eric Johnson's Ah Via Musicom (Part 1)

In episode number 98 of The Classic Rock Album-By-Album Podcast, hosts Chris Karson and Organic Director Alexander Ryan try to figure out what the heck an Ah Via Musicom is. Not only that, wjhat language is this? Does the album feature the stylized Charvel guitar on the cover prominently? Well you'd think so, but then again this is Eric Johnson. And is that an English accent I hear? Ahh the Cliffs of Dover... so many mysteries to be solved. Check it out this time on The Classic Rock Album-By-Album Podcast!