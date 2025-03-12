The City of Firsts Podcast- City of Danville, Kentucky

Traffic Safety & Planning in the City of Danville, Kentucky

City Engineer, Josh Morgan, and Community Liaison, Melanie Crossfield discuss the City of Danville's Vision Zero Safety Action Plan, and what that means for roadways users. Take a closer look at City projects and initiatives aimed at eliminating serious traffic accidents and protecting drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in the City of Danville, Kentucky. Most importantly, learn how to report potholes or other issues on City streets.View Vision Zero Safety Action PlanReport Issues