Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentThe City of Firsts Podcast- City of Danville, Kentucky
Listen to The City of Firsts Podcast- City of Danville, Kentucky in the App
Listen to The City of Firsts Podcast- City of Danville, Kentucky in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The City of Firsts Podcast- City of Danville, Kentucky

Podcast The City of Firsts Podcast- City of Danville, Kentucky
Josh Morgan & Melanie Crossfield
City Engineer, Josh Morgan, and Community Liaison, Melanie Crossfield explore important topics impacting the citizens of Danville, Kentucky. Learn more about pr...
GovernmentNewsEducation

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Traffic Safety & Planning in the City of Danville, Kentucky
    City Engineer, Josh Morgan, and Community Liaison, Melanie Crossfield discuss the City of Danville's Vision Zero Safety Action Plan, and what that means for roadways users. Take a closer look at City projects and initiatives aimed at eliminating serious traffic accidents and protecting drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in the City of Danville, Kentucky. Most importantly, learn how to report potholes or other issues on City streets.View Vision Zero Safety Action PlanReport Issues
    --------  
    39:03

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The City of Firsts Podcast- City of Danville, Kentucky

City Engineer, Josh Morgan, and Community Liaison, Melanie Crossfield explore important topics impacting the citizens of Danville, Kentucky. Learn more about projects, programs and events in the City of Firsts!
Podcast website

Listen to The City of Firsts Podcast- City of Danville, Kentucky, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/15/2025 - 12:51:31 AM