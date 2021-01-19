When 16-year-old Sabrina cracks the cryptic Parallax, she’s recruited to track down a serial killer... who might not be from this world. Starring Anya Chalotra ...
Welcome to Restart
“Camp Restart” is a video games detox centre where parents send their troubled teenagers to overcome addiction to technology… At least that’s what the brochure says. Mind-bending thriller starring Armin Karima, Jon Gabrus and Lillete Dubey, from creators Brett Neichin and John Scott Dryden.
10/12/2022
2:17
10. The End of the Beginning
Family visit from another planet.
A fiction podcast starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo about finding a killer whilst finding yourself…
Cast:
Sabrina -Anya Chalotra
Benny – Chance Perdomo
Fergus – Samuel Adewunmi
Harry – Enzo Cilenti
Lynn – Leanne Best
Mr Ahmed – Nabil Elouahabi
Isabella – Hera Hilmar
Efrat – Olivia Popica
Ken – Akie Kotabe
Other parts: Carl Prekopp, George Georgiou, Hugo Dryden, Clare Corbett, Kerry Shale
Production Team:
Written & Created by Brett Neichin with additional writing by Janina Matthewson
Script editing by Mike Walker
Music by Benbrick and Mark Henry Phillips
Editing & Sound Design by Steve Bond
Sound Assistant, Makashe Ogbon
Assistant Producer, Eleanor Mein
Trails by Jack Soper
Produced by Emma Hearn
Director and Executive Producer, John Scott Dryden
Commissioning Editor, Jason Phipps
Commissioning Producers: Rachel Simpson, Ella Woods and Eli Sessions
Recorded at Sonica Studios, London
The Cipher is a Goldhawk Production commissioned by BBC Sounds.
1/26/2021
33:41
9. Rising Sun
Greatest Hits, Worst Enemies.
A fiction podcast starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo about finding a killer whilst finding yourself…
Cast:
Sabrina – Anya Chalotra
Benny – Chance Perdomo
Fergus – Samuel Adewunmi
Dr Aoki – George Takei
Isabella – Hera Hilmar
Lynn – Leanne Best
Mr Ahmed – Nabil Elouahabi
Japanese Girl – Chloe Okada-Howells
1/19/2021
34:10
8. Automata
Crash landing on Robot Island.
A fiction podcast starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo about finding a killer whilst finding yourself…
Cast:
Sabrina -Anya Chalotra
Benny – Chance Perdomo
Lynn – Leanne Best
Mr Ahmed – Nabil Elouahabi
Dr Usman – Cyril Nri
1/12/2021
27:21
7. Black Beach
Aliens in Iceland. And Bobby Fischer.
A fiction podcast starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo about finding a killer whilst finding yourself…
Cast:
Sabrina -Anya Chalotra
Benny – Chance Perdomo
Fergus – Samuel Adewunmi
Vincent – Dave McRae
Other parts: George Georgiou, Carl Prekopp, Nina Yndis, Stephen Mitchell, Clare Corbett
