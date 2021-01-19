Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BBC Radio
When 16-year-old Sabrina cracks the cryptic Parallax, she's recruited to track down a serial killer... who might not be from this world. Starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo.
When 16-year-old Sabrina cracks the cryptic Parallax, she’s recruited to track down a serial killer... who might not be from this world. Starring Anya Chalotra ...
  • Welcome to Restart
    “Camp Restart” is a video games detox centre where parents send their troubled teenagers to overcome addiction to technology… At least that’s what the brochure says. Mind-bending thriller starring Armin Karima, Jon Gabrus and Lillete Dubey, from creators Brett Neichin and John Scott Dryden.
    10/12/2022
    2:17
  • 10. The End of the Beginning
    Family visit from another planet. A fiction podcast starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo about finding a killer whilst finding yourself… Cast: Sabrina -Anya Chalotra Benny – Chance Perdomo Fergus – Samuel Adewunmi Harry – Enzo Cilenti Lynn – Leanne Best Mr Ahmed – Nabil Elouahabi Isabella – Hera Hilmar Efrat – Olivia Popica Ken – Akie Kotabe Other parts: Carl Prekopp, George Georgiou, Hugo Dryden, Clare Corbett, Kerry Shale Production Team: Written & Created by Brett Neichin with additional writing by Janina Matthewson Script editing by Mike Walker Music by Benbrick and Mark Henry Phillips Editing & Sound Design by Steve Bond Sound Assistant, Makashe Ogbon Assistant Producer, Eleanor Mein Trails by Jack Soper Produced by Emma Hearn Director and Executive Producer, John Scott Dryden Commissioning Editor, Jason Phipps Commissioning Producers: Rachel Simpson, Ella Woods and Eli Sessions Recorded at Sonica Studios, London The Cipher is a Goldhawk Production commissioned by BBC Sounds.
    1/26/2021
    33:41
  • 9. Rising Sun
    Greatest Hits, Worst Enemies. A fiction podcast starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo about finding a killer whilst finding yourself… Cast: Sabrina – Anya Chalotra Benny – Chance Perdomo Fergus – Samuel Adewunmi Dr Aoki – George Takei Isabella – Hera Hilmar Lynn – Leanne Best Mr Ahmed – Nabil Elouahabi Japanese Girl – Chloe Okada-Howells Production Team: Written & Created by Brett Neichin with additional writing by Janina Matthewson Script editing by Mike Walker Music by Benbrick and Mark Henry Phillips Editing & Sound Design by Steve Bond Sound Assistant, Makashe Ogbon Assistant Producer, Eleanor Mein Trails by Jack Soper Produced by Emma Hearn Director and Executive Producer, John Scott Dryden Commissioning Editor, Jason Phipps Commissioning Producers: Rachel Simpson, Ella Woods and Eli Sessions Recorded at Sonica Studios, London The Cipher is a Goldhawk Production commissioned by BBC Sounds.
    1/19/2021
    34:10
  • 8. Automata
    Crash landing on Robot Island. A fiction podcast starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo about finding a killer whilst finding yourself… Cast: Sabrina -Anya Chalotra Benny – Chance Perdomo Lynn – Leanne Best Mr Ahmed – Nabil Elouahabi Dr Usman – Cyril Nri Production Team: Written & Created by Brett Neichin with additional writing by Janina Matthewson Script editing by Mike Walker Music by Benbrick and Mark Henry Phillips Editing & Sound Design by Steve Bond Sound Assistant, Makashe Ogbon Assistant Producer, Eleanor Mein Trails by Jack Soper Produced by Emma Hearn Director and Executive Producer, John Scott Dryden Commissioning Editor, Jason Phipps Commissioning Producers: Rachel Simpson, Ella Woods and Eli Sessions Recorded at Sonica Studios, London The Cipher is a Goldhawk Production commissioned by BBC Sounds.
    1/12/2021
    27:21
  • 7. Black Beach
    Aliens in Iceland. And Bobby Fischer. A fiction podcast starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo about finding a killer whilst finding yourself… Cast: Sabrina -Anya Chalotra Benny – Chance Perdomo Fergus – Samuel Adewunmi Vincent – Dave McRae Other parts: George Georgiou, Carl Prekopp, Nina Yndis, Stephen Mitchell, Clare Corbett Production Team: Written & Created by Brett Neichin with additional writing by Janina Matthewson Script editing by Mike Walker Music by Benbrick and Mark Henry Phillips Editing & Sound Design by Steve Bond Sound Assistant, Makashe Ogbon Assistant Producer, Eleanor Mein Trails by Jack Soper Produced by Emma Hearn Director and Executive Producer, John Scott Dryden Commissioning Editor, Jason Phipps Commissioning Producers: Rachel Simpson, Ella Woods and Eli Sessions Recorded at Sonica Studios, London The Cipher is a Goldhawk Production commissioned by BBC Sounds.
    1/5/2021
    37:43

About The Cipher

When 16-year-old Sabrina cracks the cryptic Parallax, she’s recruited to track down a serial killer... who might not be from this world. Starring Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo.
