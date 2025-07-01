Powered by RND
the CIO Project
the CIO Project

Howie L Lyke
BusinessTechnology
the CIO Project
  • the CIO Project - Episode #2
    Chief Digital Evangelist, Salesforce.com. Renowned Speaker, and Author of BOUNDLESS and his New BOOK publishing this October 2025, ZDNET Columnist, and weekly Podcast: DisrupTV, VALA AFSHAR, joins us today. This episode is rich with nuggets, from the CIO's role in Gen AI, to the power of the human network, mentorship, technology leadership, and an epic Confession. Don't miss, join us here.
About the CIO Project

the CIO Project: Confessions; Real Talk; Real Tech with real CIOs, CTOs and CISOs from around the globe. Hi, I'm Howie Lyke and I have had the privilege of engaging in IT leadership strategy work with IT leaders for the better part of my close to 40 year IT career. Today I have the privilege of teaming up with my friend and colleague of over 25 years: SVP, CTO & CIO of the Boston Red Sox, and the National Chair of InspireCIO... Brian Shield. Join Brian and I as we sit down, beverage in hand, with IT Industry leaders from around the globe and riff on what's happening in the industry, who's working on what, challenges, confessions, strategy and great stories.
BusinessTechnologyCareers

