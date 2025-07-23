Summer Book Recommendations & Where To Start If You Want To Read☀️📚
A BOOK EPISODE!! FINALLY! Do we have any fellow book lovers listening?! This episode is for you! We share our top 3 favorite reads of 2025 and discuss what reading for fun has done for us and how it’s enriched our lives.
1:02:47
Everything We Got Wrong In Our 20s: Getting Married, Mental Health, and Saving Money
In today’s episode we’re opening up about mistakes we made and failures we grew from in our 20s. We touch on dating, finances, health, marriage and much more!
1:07:54
Opinions You Didn’t Ask For (Our Hot Takes)
This episode is sponsored by Shopify! Sign up for your $1 per month trial and start selling today at http://www.shopify.com/cimorelli Today we are sharing some of our hot takes on controversial topics! Which ones do you agree or disagree with?To see the full episode, join our PATREON
52:33
Our Biggest Dating Mistakes and Regrets (So You Can Avoid Them)
This episode is sponsored by Shopify! Sign up for your $1 per month trial and start selling today at http://www.shopify.com/cimorelli Between the four of us, we’ve had decades of dating experience to draw from. We’ve learned a LOT over the years and today we are sharing some of our greatest lessons and mistakes with you!To see the full episode, join our Patreon!
49:58
Explaining Our Most Recent Google Searches…
In today’s episode, we will be sharing some of our recent Google searches with you guys. From Ransom Canyon to health trends to celebrity relationships we are revealing it all!
Over the past eleven years, pop music favorites and social media sensations Cimorelli have developed a massive following based on their family-style harmonies, big personalities and strong messages of hope, self-worth and vulnerability.
Join Christina, Katherine, Lisa, Amy, and Lauren Cimorelli for this lively, candid, and hilarious roundtable discussion on relationships, love and life.