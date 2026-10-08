What is a homeschool dad actually supposed to do when his wife is the one teaching? Most homeschool content is written for moms, so dads are left guessing — supportive, but unsure where they fit. Homeschool expert Christy-Faith sits down with Dr. Joe O'Tool, a board-certified functional neurologist and second-generation homeschooler, to answer the question directly: what every homeschool dad needs to know.

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In this episode, you'll learn:

What the dad's role in homeschooling actually is when mom is the primary teacher

Why the best homeschool dads lead without micromanaging the day-to-day

What to say to your wife when she has taught the same concept five times and hit a wall

Why a dad's criticism is usually fear talking — and what to do with that fear

The one action step Dr. Joe gives every nervous homeschool dad

Why deschooling matters just as much for dads as it does for moms

The skill that predicts academic success better than intelligence does

How to explain your family's homeschooling to coworkers and friends without apologizing

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Resources mentioned:

The Stinks — Dr. Joe O'Tool's children's book about getting outside and getting the stink off

Lifestream Clinic — Dr. Joe's functional neurology practice in Ankeny, Iowa

Homeschool Iowa — the state organization Dr. Joe serves on the board of

Homeschool Rising — Christy-Faith's book, including the chapter on deschooling

Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World by David Epstein — the book Dr. Joe references on struggle and long-term learning

The Christy-Faith List — Find homeschool-friendly providers: christy-faiths-list.com

Thrive Homeschool Community

About our guest:

Dr. Joe O'Tool is a board-certified functional neurologist practicing in Ankeny, Iowa, where he works daily with children facing learning, behavior, and development concerns, and with patients experiencing concussion, vertigo, brain fog, and dizziness. He is a second-generation homeschooler who grew up in a family of nine children, and he and his wife, Angie, homeschool their own kids today. He serves on the board of Homeschool Iowa and is the author of the children's book The Stinks. His personal motto is: "Step Up. Change Lives. Inspire Hope."

👉 lifestreamclinic.com

👉 Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

Connect with Christy-Faith:

Instagram: @christy_faith_

TikTok: @christy_faith

Website: christy-faith.com

Book: Homeschool Rising

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(00:00) - Introduction



(02:03) - Meet Dr. Joe O’Tool



(04:21) - Why His Parents Homeschooled Before It Was Legal



(07:42) - What Homeschooling Did for the Sibling Relationships



(09:20) - The Dad’s Role When Mom Is the Teacher



(10:54) - There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Homeschool Rhythm



(14:55) - Speaking to the Dad Who’s Afraid They’re Behind



(18:39) - What His High School Actually Looked Like



(22:52) - Trade-Offs, Gap Years, and Missing Out



(30:05) - When Mom Is at Her Wits’ End



(33:33) - Dad as Vision Caster, Not Micromanager



(36:14) - When Dad Is Looking Over Her Shoulder



(41:37) - The One Action Step for Every Homeschool Dad



(44:21) - The Skill That Predicts Success Better Than Grades



(45:34) - Stop Teaching Kids to Find the Right Answer



(52:44) - For the Dad Who Feels on the Outside



(53:48) - Know Your Wife, Not the Curriculum



(58:52) - For the Dad Who Feels Like the Only One



(01:04:04) - The Stinks and What’s Next for Dr. Joe