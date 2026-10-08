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138 episodes
Ep. 138 - Elementary Homeschooling: How Much Independence Should Kids Really Have? | Smooth Days Part 210/08/2026 | 37 mins.Your child did long division perfectly on Monday — so why are they staring at the same problems like they’re written in a foreign language today? In Part 2 of the Smooth Homeschool Days series, homeschool expert Christy-Faith explains what kids in 3rd through 6th grade are really ready for, how much independence they can handle, and how to raise the bar without losing the relationship.
🎁 Free Resource: Sample Homeschool Schedules
Wondering how much school is really enough? See what real homeschool days look like with my free sample schedules.
👉 Free Download
In this episode, you’ll learn:
What’s developing in the brain between ages 8 and 11 — and why abstract math can feel impossible
Attention span by age for assigned work (and the video game myth)
How much independent work is realistic at ages 8–9 vs. 10–11
Why skills seem to vanish overnight — and why unevenness is not regression
The math anxiety loop: how worry freezes working memory
The golden rule for frustrating lessons: two explanations, then stop
The 3 academic hinges of the elementary years and grade-by-grade expectations
The correction-to-connection ratio and how to batch your corrections
Sponsors:
BJU Press Homeschool
✔ Flexible curriculum to fit your family’s needs
✔ Biblical worldview and critical thinking built in
✔ Hands-on learning for every grade level
👉 View Samples
CTC Math
✔ Get 50% off my favorite online math program
✔ Adaptive lessons so kids build confidence at their own pace
✔ Teaching, grading, and testing — all done for you!
👉 Free Trial
👉 Get 50% Off
LearningRx
✔ Backed by 35 years of research
✔ Real long-term help with ADHD and dyslexia
✔ Strengthens attention, memory, reading, writing, and math
Use code HOME50 for $50 off your cognitive skills assessment
👉 Get $50 Off Your Cognitive Skills Assessment
Summit Healthshare
✔ Save 40–60% vs. traditional health insurance
✔ See any doctor — no networks, no permission slips
✔ Free labs, office visits, prescriptions on select plans
👉 View Health Plans and Savings
Resources mentioned:
Smooth Homeschool Days Part 1 (Ep. 137) — The early years: pre-K to 2nd grade
Homeschool Rising — Christy-Faith’s book, including the chapter on deschooling
The Christy-Faith List — Find homeschool-friendly businesses and providers
Thrive Homeschool Community — Christy-Faith’s membership community for homeschool moms
⭐ New to homeschooling? Start with Episode 101 — the New Homeschooler Series is the best place to begin.
Connect with Christy-Faith:
Instagram: @christy_faith_
TikTok: @christy_faith
Website: christy-faith.com
Book: Homeschool Rising
🎧 Love the show? Follow, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you listen — it helps more homeschool families find us!
(00:00) - Welcome to Smooth Homeschool Days Part 2
(01:01) - The Math Meltdown Every Mom Knows
(01:47) - How This 4-Part Series Works
(03:08) - What’s Developing in Kids Ages 8 to 11
(03:51) - Concrete Thinking: Why Worksheets Feel Harder
(05:12) - Attention Span by Age for Assigned Work
(06:48) - Working Memory: Why Writing It Down Helps
(11:23) - The Great Myth of Independent Work
(12:34) - How Much Independent Work Is Realistic by Age
(13:58) - Why Skills Vanish Overnight
(16:27) - The Emotional Life of Elementary Kids
(18:21) - Shame, Comparison, and “Are You Mad at Me?”
(21:05) - The Math Anxiety Loop
(25:26) - The Golden Rule: Two Explanations, Then Stop
(27:11) - The 3 Academic Hinges
(29:16) - Grade-by-Grade Expectations: 3rd to 6th
(32:33) - The Correction-to-Connection Ratio
(33:27) - Routine and Batching Your Corrections
(35:59) - Dignity Around Mistakes
(36:25) - Final Thoughts: Protect the Relationship
Ep. 137 - How to Homeschool Pre-K to 2nd Grade Without Constant Battles | Focus, Behavior & Meltdowns | Smooth Days Part 110/01/2026 | 46 mins.Is your five-year-old refusing to do their letters, or is your seven-year-old melting down over a single phonics page? In Part 1 of the Smooth Homeschool Days series, homeschool expert Christy-Faith explains why most of what looks like a behavior problem in kids ages 4 to 7 is really brain development — and how to homeschool pre-K to 2nd grade without constant battles.
🎁 Free Resource: Sample Homeschool Schedules
Wondering how much school is really enough? See what real homeschool days look like with my free sample schedules.
👉 Free Download
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Why most “behavior problems” in kids ages 4–7 are really brain development
Attention span by age — how long young kids can really focus on assigned work
Why a 4-year-old can only hold about two pieces of information at once (and how to give instructions that stick)
The “yesterday vs. today” problem — and what’s really behind it
Why young kids need to move while they learn, plus the “upside-down kid” test
Co-regulation: why young kids can’t calm themselves down yet
Refusal vs. meltdown — a 60-second protocol and the 3 types of meltdowns
How long to homeschool each day from pre-K to 2nd grade
Sponsors:
BJU Press Homeschool
✔ Flexible curriculum to fit your family’s needs
✔ Biblical worldview and critical thinking built in
✔ Hands-on learning for every grade level
👉 View Samples
CTC Math
✔ Get 50% off my favorite online math program
✔ Adaptive lessons so kids build confidence at their own pace
✔ Teaching, grading, and testing — all done for you!
👉 Free Trial
👉 Get 50% Off
LearningRx
✔ Backed by 35 years of research
✔ Real long-term help with ADHD and dyslexia
✔ Strengthens attention, memory, reading, writing, and math
Use code HOME50 for $50 off your cognitive skills assessment
👉 Get $50 Off Your Cognitive Skills Assessment
Summit Healthshare
✔ Save 40–60% vs. traditional health insurance
✔ See any doctor — no networks, no permission slips
✔ Free labs, office visits, prescriptions on select plans
👉 View Health Plans and Savings
Resources mentioned:
The Christy-Faith List — Find homeschool-friendly businesses and providers
Thrive Homeschool Community — Christy-Faith’s membership community for homeschool moms
Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University — Research on executive function, including attention, working memory, and self-control
Wiley Blevins — Early literacy expert and author of A Fresh Look at Phonics
⭐ New to homeschooling? Start with Episode 101 — the New Homeschooler Series is the best place to begin.
Connect with Christy-Faith:
Instagram: @christy_faith_
TikTok: @christy_faith
Website: christy-faith.com
Book: Homeschool Rising
🎧 Love the show? Follow, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you listen — it helps more homeschool families find us!
(00:00) - Welcome to the Smooth Homeschool Days Series
(01:30) - When “Bad Behavior” Is Really Biology
(03:52) - The 3 Brain Pillars Under Construction
(04:25) - Attention Span by Age for Assigned Work
(06:47) - Working Memory: Give One Step at a Time
(09:47) - Inhibitory Control and the Yesterday vs. Today Problem
(14:24) - Why Young Kids Need to Move While They Learn
(19:34) - Co-Regulation: Why Kids Can’t Calm Down Alone
(23:08) - The 3 Biggest Predictors of Self-Regulation
(26:13) - Refusal vs. Meltdown: Know the Difference
(28:02) - The 60-Second Protocol for Refusals
(32:09) - The 3 Types of Meltdowns
(36:19) - From Behavior Cop to Behavior Detective
(41:58) - How Much School Pre-K to 2nd Grade Really Needs
(44:03) - Mastery Over Exposure
(44:37) - Final Thought: Grace for Your Kids and Yourself
Ep. 136 - Christian Marriage Advice: How to Repair, Reconnect & Grow Together // Debra Fileta09/24/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Why do so many Christian marriages struggle even when both spouses truly love each other? Homeschool expert Christy-Faith sits down with licensed professional counselor Debra Fileta to talk about her new book, Relationship Skills, and the four seasons every marriage passes through. Healthy marriages aren't found — they're built.
🎁 Free Resource: My Curriculum Recommendations
I spill the tea! No paid sponsorship placements! Grab the list, by subject, of the most reputable homeschool programs on the market (in my opinion).
👉 Free Download
In this episode, you'll learn:
Why Christian marriages struggle from a lack of skill, not a lack of love
The difference between a difficult, dysfunctional, and toxic relationship — and when to get professional help
The four seasons of marriage: spring, summer, fall, and winter
Why the goal of Christian marriage isn't just longevity — it's transformation
How to change old patterns by starting with what you bring to the table
The 90-second hack for building emotional intimacy in marriage
How to apologize to your spouse in 3 steps: own it, validate, and share your plan for change
Why marriage repair after conflict can make you stronger — and why there's hope even in winter
Sponsors:
BJU Press Homeschool
✔ Flexible curriculum to fit your family's needs
✔ Biblical worldview and critical thinking built in
✔ Hands-on learning for every grade level
👉 View Samples
CTC Math
✔ Get 50% off my favorite online math program
✔ Adaptive lessons so kids build confidence at their own pace
✔ Teaching, grading, and testing — all done for you!
👉 Free Trial
👉 Get 50% Off
LearningRx
✔ Backed by 35 years of research
✔ Real long-term help with ADHD and dyslexia
✔ Strengthens attention, memory, reading, writing, and math
Use code HOME50 for $50 off your cognitive skills assessment
👉 Get $50 Off Your Cognitive Skills Assessment
Summit Healthshare
✔ Save 40–60% vs. traditional health insurance
✔ See any doctor — no networks, no permission slips
✔ Free labs, office visits, prescriptions on select plans
👉 View Health Plans & Savings
Resources mentioned:
Relationship Skills by Debra Fileta — Debra's newest book on the four seasons of relationships
People Skills by Debra Fileta — a great relationship-skills book for homeschool families
Relationship Skills Quiz — free quiz to find which skills your relationship needs in this season
Talk To Me: The Debra Fileta Podcast
Debra Fileta Counselors Network — faith-forward, clinically trained counselors
The Christy-Faith List — Find homeschool-friendly providers
Thrive Homeschool Community
About our guest:
Debra Fileta is a Licensed Professional Counselor, national speaker, and founder of the Debra Fileta Counselors Network. She is the bestselling author of ten books, including RESET, Soul Care, and her newest book, Relationship Skills. Debra is the host of the popular podcast and nationally syndicated radio show Talk To Me, where she facilitates on-air, authentic counseling-style sessions with notable pastors and leaders.
👉 DebraFileta.com
👉 @DebraFileta on Instagram
Connect with Christy-Faith:
Instagram: @christy_faith_
TikTok: @christy_faith
Website: christy-faith.com
Book: Homeschool Rising
🎧 Love the show? Follow, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you listen — it helps more homeschool families find us!
(00:00) - Introduction
(01:07) - Why the Church Is Ready to Talk About Mental Health
(03:00) - Healthy Marriages Aren't Found, They're Built
(05:13) - Difficult vs. Toxic Relationships: An Important Disclaimer
(08:34) - Is He a Narcissist? When to Get Professional Help
(11:03) - The Four Seasons of Marriage
(15:44) - What Does God Want for Our Marriages?
(23:38) - Spring: Planting New Seeds in Your Marriage
(26:55) - Why Change Starts With You
(29:03) - Summer: The Emotional Intimacy Gap
(31:08) - The 90-Second Connection Hack
(37:08) - Fall: Vulnerability and What Not to Hide From Your Spouse
(42:03) - Rupture and Repair After Conflict
(43:18) - How to Apologize to Your Spouse in 3 Steps
(47:50) - Why Repair Is God's Heart for Relationships
(54:05) - Winter: There Is Hope for a Cold Marriage
(59:17) - Resources From Debra Fileta
- What is a homeschool dad actually supposed to do when his wife is the one teaching? Most homeschool content is written for moms, so dads are left guessing — supportive, but unsure where they fit. Homeschool expert Christy-Faith sits down with Dr. Joe O'Tool, a board-certified functional neurologist and second-generation homeschooler, to answer the question directly: what every homeschool dad needs to know.
🎁 Free Resource: The New Homeschooler's Roadmap
Your free step-by-step companion to this whole journey — all 8 steps, all the links, plus episode playlists organized by your biggest worries. Save it to your desktop — it's your command center.
👉 Free Download
In this episode, you'll learn:
What the dad's role in homeschooling actually is when mom is the primary teacher
Why the best homeschool dads lead without micromanaging the day-to-day
What to say to your wife when she has taught the same concept five times and hit a wall
Why a dad's criticism is usually fear talking — and what to do with that fear
The one action step Dr. Joe gives every nervous homeschool dad
Why deschooling matters just as much for dads as it does for moms
The skill that predicts academic success better than intelligence does
How to explain your family's homeschooling to coworkers and friends without apologizing
Sponsors:
BJU Press Homeschool
✔ Flexible curriculum to fit your family's needs
✔ Biblical worldview and critical thinking built in
✔ Hands-on learning for every grade level
👉 View Samples
CTC Math
✔ Get 50% off my favorite online math program
✔ Adaptive lessons so kids build confidence at their own pace
✔ Teaching, grading, and testing — all done for you!
👉 Free Trial
👉 Get 50% Off
Summit Healthshare
✔ Save 40–60% vs. traditional health insurance
✔ See any doctor — no networks, no permission slips
✔ Free labs, office visits, prescriptions on select plans
👉 View Health Plans & Savings
Resources mentioned:
The Stinks — Dr. Joe O'Tool's children's book about getting outside and getting the stink off
Lifestream Clinic — Dr. Joe's functional neurology practice in Ankeny, Iowa
Homeschool Iowa — the state organization Dr. Joe serves on the board of
Homeschool Rising — Christy-Faith's book, including the chapter on deschooling
Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World by David Epstein — the book Dr. Joe references on struggle and long-term learning
The Christy-Faith List — Find homeschool-friendly providers: christy-faiths-list.com
Thrive Homeschool Community
About our guest:
Dr. Joe O'Tool is a board-certified functional neurologist practicing in Ankeny, Iowa, where he works daily with children facing learning, behavior, and development concerns, and with patients experiencing concussion, vertigo, brain fog, and dizziness. He is a second-generation homeschooler who grew up in a family of nine children, and he and his wife, Angie, homeschool their own kids today. He serves on the board of Homeschool Iowa and is the author of the children's book The Stinks. His personal motto is: "Step Up. Change Lives. Inspire Hope."
👉 lifestreamclinic.com
👉 Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn
Connect with Christy-Faith:
Instagram: @christy_faith_
TikTok: @christy_faith
Website: christy-faith.com
Book: Homeschool Rising
🎧 Love the show? Follow, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you listen — it helps more homeschool families find us!
(00:00) - Introduction
(02:03) - Meet Dr. Joe O’Tool
(04:21) - Why His Parents Homeschooled Before It Was Legal
(07:42) - What Homeschooling Did for the Sibling Relationships
(09:20) - The Dad’s Role When Mom Is the Teacher
(10:54) - There’s No One-Size-Fits-All Homeschool Rhythm
(14:55) - Speaking to the Dad Who’s Afraid They’re Behind
(18:39) - What His High School Actually Looked Like
(22:52) - Trade-Offs, Gap Years, and Missing Out
(30:05) - When Mom Is at Her Wits’ End
(33:33) - Dad as Vision Caster, Not Micromanager
(36:14) - When Dad Is Looking Over Her Shoulder
(41:37) - The One Action Step for Every Homeschool Dad
(44:21) - The Skill That Predicts Success Better Than Grades
(45:34) - Stop Teaching Kids to Find the Right Answer
(52:44) - For the Dad Who Feels on the Outside
(53:48) - Know Your Wife, Not the Curriculum
(58:52) - For the Dad Who Feels Like the Only One
(01:04:04) - The Stinks and What’s Next for Dr. Joe
Ep. 134 - Homeschool to Military: Enlistment, ROTC & Service Academies with Natalie Mack (Part 4 of 4)09/10/2026 | 57 mins.Can homeschool graduates actually join the military — and is enlisting the only way in? Homeschool expert Christy-Faith sits down with Natalie Mack, M.Ed., a homeschool consultant, TEDx speaker, and retired military spouse with more than 23 years of homeschooling experience, to map every pathway to service. Enlistment, ROTC, service academies, military colleges, the Guard and Reserves — plus the tier rule that quietly decided how homeschoolers were treated for years.
🎁 Free Resource: My Curriculum Recommendations
I spill the tea! No paid sponsorship placements! Grab the list, by subject, of the most reputable homeschool programs on the market (in my opinion).
👉 Free Download
In this episode, you'll learn:
The five military pathways open to homeschool graduates, not just enlistment
Why homeschool graduates are now tier one — and what to do if a recruiter says otherwise
What the ASVAB actually measures, and why it isn't only for future service members
How the free ASVAB Career Exploration Program works for any student in 10th grade and up
The option that keeps your student's test scores out of a recruiter's hands
How ROTC scholarships work, and the service obligation that can come with them
What a service academy application really demands, and why you start before ninth grade
Why applying early decision can quietly disqualify a service academy candidate
Sponsors:
BJU Press Homeschool
✔ Flexible curriculum to fit your family's needs
✔ Biblical worldview and critical thinking built in
✔ Hands-on learning for every grade level
👉 View Samples
CTC Math
✔ Get 50% off my favorite online math program
✔ Adaptive lessons so kids build confidence at their own pace
✔ Teaching, grading, and testing — all done for you!
👉 Free Trial
👉 Get 50% Off
LearningRx
✔ Backed by 35 years of research
✔ Real long-term help with ADHD and dyslexia
✔ Strengthens attention, memory, reading, writing, and math
👉 Get $50 Off Your Cognitive Skills Assessment — use code HOME50
True North Homeschool Academy
✔ Cognia-accredited live online and self-paced courses for grades 6–12
✔ Dual degree track or tech & trades diploma
✔ Small classes, college-ready rigor, faith-friendly environment
👉 Explore Courses & Get Started
Summit Healthshare
✔ Save 40–60% vs. traditional health insurance
✔ See any doctor — no networks, no permission slips
✔ Free labs, office visits, prescriptions on select plans
👉 View Health Plans & Savings
Resources mentioned:
March to Success — free ASVAB prep from the U.S. Army: march2success.com
Natalie Mack's website: natalie-mack.com
High School Decisions Bootcamp — use code CHRISTY for a listener discount: natalie-mack.com/high-school-decisions-bootcamp
Natalie's homeschool courses and masterclasses: natalie-mack.com/masterclass
101 Tips for Homeschoolers — Natalie's book: Get the book on Amazon
The Impact of Homeschooling — Natalie's TEDx talk: Watch the TEDx talk
The Christy-Faith List — Find homeschool-friendly providers: christy-faiths-list.com
Thrive Homeschool Community: christy-faith.com/thrive
⭐ This is Part 4, the final episode of a 4-part series with Natalie Mack on homeschooling high school.
Part 1 — How to Homeschool High School With Confidence
Part 2 — Can Homeschoolers Play College Sports? NCAA Eligibility Explained
Part 3 — How to Prepare Your Homeschooler for College
Part 4 — Homeschool to Military (this episode)
About our guest:
Natalie Mack, M.Ed. is the founder of Homeschool Natalie Mack, and a homeschool consultant, TEDx speaker, and author of 101 Tips for Homeschoolers. With more than 23 years of homeschooling experience, she helps families confidently navigate high school, transcripts, college admissions, military service, and other postsecondary pathways. Natalie is passionate about equipping parents with practical guidance so they can make informed decisions.
👉 natalie-mack.com
👉 Instagram: @homeschoolnataliemack
👉 TikTok: @homeschoolnataliemack
👉 Facebook: Homeschool Natalie Mack
👉 YouTube: @homeschoolnataliemack
Connect with Christy-Faith:
Instagram: @christy_faith_
TikTok: @christy_faith
Website: christy-faith.com
Book: Homeschool Rising
🎧 Love the show? Follow, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you listen — it helps more homeschool families find us!
(00:00) - Introduction
(01:14) - The Series So Far
(02:25) - Meet Natalie Mack
(04:45) - A Military Family
(10:36) - Not a Fallback Option
(11:28) - The Five Pathways
(12:32) - Service Academies
(13:41) - Military Colleges
(14:56) - Guard and Reserves
(21:06) - Can Homeschoolers Enlist?
(23:21) - Tier One Explained
(25:59) - Documentation and Transcripts
(28:50) - What Is the ASVAB?
(31:16) - The Free Career Test
(34:11) - Keeping Scores Private
(41:00) - ROTC Scholarships
(43:33) - Service Academy Prep
(47:17) - Don't Bet on One School
(51:57) - Asking Better Questions
(54:21) - Where to Find Natalie
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