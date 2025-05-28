Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Christ Chapel Parenting Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Christ Chapel Parenting Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Christ Chapel Parenting Podcast

Christ Chapel Bible Church
Religion & SpiritualityKids & FamilyParenting
The Christ Chapel Parenting Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Back to School
    In this episode we talk to Jeremy Black, South HSM Pastor, and Jessica Beaulieu, our Student Events Coordinator, about setting how important it is to be spiritually prepared for school and how to set the right family rhythms this coming school year.
    --------  
    31:13
  • Friendship 101
    In this episode Corbin Garner, West HSM Pastor, and Beth Oliver, Fort Worth Kids’ Minister talk about how kids are wired for friendship and how important it is to help them find worth in Christ more than their friends.
    --------  
    33:30
  • Navigating Social Media
    In this episode Audrey Spiller and Dawna Shortes, Fort Worth and South HSM Girls’ Directors talk about the various struggles that come from social media engagement and share some truths every teen needs to embrace to combat unhealthy messages.
    --------  
    36:33
  • Discipleship in Everyday Life
    In this episode Ethan Wagner, West Campus Associate Pastor, and Ashlee Ganim, West Campus Kids Minister, talk about the importance prioritizing faith with your child between Sundays.
    --------  
    26:47
  • Parenting and Faith
    In this episode Micah Barnum, South Campus Pastor, and Matt Lantz, West Campus Pastor, discuss how parenting tests our own faith and the importance of prioritizing your own faith as you disciple your children.
    --------  
    32:35

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Christ Chapel Parenting Podcast

In every season, whether you're celebrating milestones or facing challenges, we want to encourage and equip you to live and lead like Jesus in your home. Parenting in a Christ-centered home is a beautiful opportunity to reflect Jesus—by showing grace, speaking truth, offering forgiveness and living out faith in the everyday moments that matter most. Whether you're looking for biblical wisdom, practical tools or simply someone to pray with, join us for a conversation on these topics and more.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityKids & FamilyParenting

Listen to The Christ Chapel Parenting Podcast, The Briefing with Albert Mohler and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Christ Chapel Parenting Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 3:05:06 AM