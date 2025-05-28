In this episode Micah Barnum, South Campus Pastor, and Matt Lantz, West Campus Pastor, discuss how parenting tests our own faith and the importance of prioritizing your own faith as you disciple your children.

In this episode Audrey Spiller and Dawna Shortes, Fort Worth and South HSM Girls’ Directors talk about the various struggles that come from social media engagement and share some truths every teen needs to embrace to combat unhealthy messages.

In this episode Corbin Garner, West HSM Pastor, and Beth Oliver, Fort Worth Kids’ Minister talk about how kids are wired for friendship and how important it is to help them find worth in Christ more than their friends.

In this episode we talk to Jeremy Black, South HSM Pastor, and Jessica Beaulieu, our Student Events Coordinator, about setting how important it is to be spiritually prepared for school and how to set the right family rhythms this coming school year.

About The Christ Chapel Parenting Podcast

In every season, whether you're celebrating milestones or facing challenges, we want to encourage and equip you to live and lead like Jesus in your home. Parenting in a Christ-centered home is a beautiful opportunity to reflect Jesus—by showing grace, speaking truth, offering forgiveness and living out faith in the everyday moments that matter most. Whether you're looking for biblical wisdom, practical tools or simply someone to pray with, join us for a conversation on these topics and more.