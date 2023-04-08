Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Chris Terrell Podcast

Chris Terrell
Weight loss stories, motivation, tips, and general conversation around the process of improving our bodies and our minds. I have lost 125 lbs over 2 years and a...
Health & Fitness
Weight loss stories, motivation, tips, and general conversation around the process of improving our bodies and our minds. I have lost 125 lbs over 2 years and a...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 118
  • Common causes of weight gain
    Register for my emotional eating seminar at this link: >>Registration Link<< In this weeks episode of the podcast I want to talk about the various causes of weight gain.  —  - Join the Guild of Champions -  CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE —  Have a question for The Chris Terrell Podcast?  Leave a voicemail at this link: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message  or submit your written question for a chance to be on the show live with Chris Terrell: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3SC92W8  — Additional Support My FREE Facebook Group: The CTC Weight Loss Support Group Learn about the Guild of Champions: Click here to learn more __ 3 ways to support the show Support the show directly: Buy Me a Coffee Share your favorite episode on social media.  Provide a review on your favorite podcasting app. — Free Downloads Download my Journaling Guide today: The Free Guide How to find your why: https://youtu.be/VkQtpSi1Tus — Additional Resources Coaching Website: www.christerrellcoaching.com Free Content: The Goods! My TikTok Channel: @og_chris_terrell Instagram: @OG_Chris_Terrell --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message
    8/11/2023
    23:29
  • 3 things I learned losing 125 lbs.
    - Join the Guild of Champions -  CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE I learned a lot of different lessons as I lost 125 lbs and as I have continued to keep it off.   In this weeks episode of the podcast I want to share 3 valuable lessons in hopes that they will help you on your own journey.  —  Have a question for The Chris Terrell Podcast?  Leave a voicemail at this link: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message  or submit your written question for a chance to be on the show live with Chris Terrell: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3SC92W8  — Additional Support My FREE Facebook Group: The CTC Weight Loss Support Group Learn about the Guild of Champions: Click here to learn more __ 3 ways to support the show Support the show directly: Buy Me a Coffee Share your favorite episode on social media.  Provide a review on your favorite podcasting app. — Free Downloads Download my Journaling Guide today: The Free Guide How to find your why: https://youtu.be/VkQtpSi1Tus — Additional Resources Coaching Website: www.christerrellcoaching.com Free Content: The Goods! My TikTok Channel: @og_chris_terrell Instagram: @OG_Chris_Terrell — --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message
    8/4/2023
    20:01
  • 6 Ways to maintain weight loss long term
    - Join the Guild of Champions -  CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE Don’t just lose weight. Instead lose weight and keep it off.  In this weeks episode of the podcast I want to outline 6 things I do to maintain my weight loss long term.   —  Have a question for The Chris Terrell Podcast?  Leave a voicemail at this link: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message  or submit your written question for a chance to be on the show live with Chris Terrell: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3SC92W8  — Additional Support My FREE Facebook Group: The CTC Weight Loss Support Group Learn about the Guild of Champions: Click here to learn more __ 3 ways to support the show Support the show directly: Buy Me a Coffee Share your favorite episode on social media.  Provide a review on your favorite podcasting app. — Free Downloads Download my Journaling Guide today: The Free Guide How to find your why: https://youtu.be/VkQtpSi1Tus — Additional Resources Coaching Website: www.christerrellcoaching.com Free Content: The Goods! My TikTok Channel: @og_chris_terrell Instagram: @OG_Chris_Terrell — --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message
    7/20/2023
    30:06
  • I don't recognize my body anymore!
    This week I answer 2 questions from the community.    >>Join The Guild with No $150 Joining Fee!!<<  >>>>CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE<<<<< —  Have a question for The Chris Terrell Podcast?  Leave a voicemail at this link: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message  or submit your written question for a chance to be on the show live with Chris Terrell: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3SC92W8  — Additional Support My FREE Facebook Group: The CTC Weight Loss Support Group Learn about the Guild of Champions: Click here to learn more __ 3 ways to support the show Support the show directly: Buy Me a Coffee Share your favorite episode on social media.  Provide a review on your favorite podcasting app. — Free Downloads Download my Journaling Guide today: The Free Guide How to find your why: https://youtu.be/VkQtpSi1Tus — Additional Resources Coaching Website: www.christerrellcoaching.com Free Content: The Goods! My TikTok Channel: @og_chris_terrell Instagram: @OG_Chris_Terrell — --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message
    7/14/2023
    24:50
  • 4 Tips to Improve Your Self-Talk
    Improving your self-talk is crucial because it directly impacts your mindset, emotions, actions, and results.  The way you speak to yourself shapes your beliefs and attitudes, influencing whether you adopt a growth mindset or succumb to self-doubt. Positive self-talk nurtures self-confidence and optimism, enabling you to embrace challenges and strive for personal growth. Additionally, your self-talk has a profound impact on your emotions. Negative self-talk breeds anxiety and unworthiness, hindering your progress. Conversely, positive self-talk cultivates self-belief and resilience, allowing you to approach challenges with a calm demeanor and a sense of worthiness. Negative self-talk leads to self-limiting beliefs, preventing you from taking risks and pursuing your dreams. On the other hand, positive self-talk fuels motivation and empowerment, encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and take consistent action towards your goals. Improving your self-talk is essential for personal growth. By choosing positive and empowering self-talk, you can foster a growth mindset, nurture positive emotions, and take empowered actions.  >>Join The Guild with No $150 Joining Fee!!<<  >>>>CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE<<<<< —  Have a question for The Chris Terrell Podcast?  Leave a voicemail at this link: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message  or submit your written question for a chance to be on the show live with Chris Terrell: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3SC92W8  — Additional Support My FREE Facebook Group: The CTC Weight Loss Support Group Learn about the Guild of Champions: Click here to learn more __ 3 ways to support the show Support the show directly: Buy Me a Coffee Share your favorite episode on social media.  Provide a review on your favorite podcasting app. — Free Downloads Download my Journaling Guide today: The Free Guide How to find your why: https://youtu.be/VkQtpSi1Tus — Additional Resources Coaching Website: www.christerrellcoaching.com Free Content: The Goods! My TikTok Channel: @og_chris_terrell Instagram: @OG_Chris_Terrell — --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/christerrellcoaching/message
    7/7/2023
    24:25

About The Chris Terrell Podcast

Weight loss stories, motivation, tips, and general conversation around the process of improving our bodies and our minds. I have lost 125 lbs over 2 years and am dedicated to helping others feel the joy of accomplishing their goals. You can learn more by visiting www.christerrellcoaching.com
