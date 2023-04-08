Weight loss stories, motivation, tips, and general conversation around the process of improving our bodies and our minds. I have lost 125 lbs over 2 years and a...
Common causes of weight gain
Register for my emotional eating seminar at this link:
In this weeks episode of the podcast I want to talk about the various causes of weight gain.
8/11/2023
23:29
3 things I learned losing 125 lbs.
I learned a lot of different lessons as I lost 125 lbs and as I have continued to keep it off.
In this weeks episode of the podcast I want to share 3 valuable lessons in hopes that they will help you on your own journey.
8/4/2023
20:01
6 Ways to maintain weight loss long term
Don’t just lose weight. Instead lose weight and keep it off.
In this weeks episode of the podcast I want to outline 6 things I do to maintain my weight loss long term.
7/20/2023
30:06
I don't recognize my body anymore!
This week I answer 2 questions from the community.
7/14/2023
24:50
4 Tips to Improve Your Self-Talk
Improving your self-talk is crucial because it directly impacts your mindset, emotions, actions, and results. The way you speak to yourself shapes your beliefs and attitudes, influencing whether you adopt a growth mindset or succumb to self-doubt. Positive self-talk nurtures self-confidence and optimism, enabling you to embrace challenges and strive for personal growth.
Additionally, your self-talk has a profound impact on your emotions. Negative self-talk breeds anxiety and unworthiness, hindering your progress. Conversely, positive self-talk cultivates self-belief and resilience, allowing you to approach challenges with a calm demeanor and a sense of worthiness.
Negative self-talk leads to self-limiting beliefs, preventing you from taking risks and pursuing your dreams. On the other hand, positive self-talk fuels motivation and empowerment, encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and take consistent action towards your goals.
Improving your self-talk is essential for personal growth. By choosing positive and empowering self-talk, you can foster a growth mindset, nurture positive emotions, and take empowered actions.
Weight loss stories, motivation, tips, and general conversation around the process of improving our bodies and our minds. I have lost 125 lbs over 2 years and am dedicated to helping others feel the joy of accomplishing their goals. You can learn more by visiting www.christerrellcoaching.com