S7E10 | She's a Woman! The Chinese Sayings Podcast
I hope everyone is enjoying these Chinese Sayings Podcast episodes that I began posting to this podcast feed. We end Season 7 with an old one from the Book of Jin 晋书 that contains two venerable co-stars from the Three Kingdoms era. This time we look at the amusing story behind the 巾帼英雄 Jīn Guó Yīng Xióng. The CSP will be back one more time with a bonus episode featuring Emma, the G.M. of the Teacup 成语研究中心. You won't want to miss that.
5/7/2023
11:09
Ep. 325 | Chin Gee Hee
With the Taiwan series now behind us, it's onwards and upwards. This time I wanted to select one of the many great Chinese American heroes of his day, Chin Gee Hee. Chin was another Toisan native who came to the American west coast, not to the usual haunts of San Francisco and Los Angeles, but to Seattle. He arrived in the 1860s and stayed till 1904. Following a career in labor contracting and other entrepreneurial ventures that made him quite wealthy, he returned to his native Toisan where, together with a partner, he built the Sun Ning Railway 新宁铁路. The Sun Ning was one of the very few rail projects funded entirely by Chinese investors. During his decades living in the Washington Territory Chin Gee Hee faced the worst racism and anti-Chinese violence the future state would ever see. And when he returned to China during the final years of the Qing Dynasty to build his railroad, his best intentions encountered a different set of challenges and disappointments.
4/30/2023
41:30
"Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant" with Curtis Chin
I was happy to welcome Curtis Chin onto the CHP to chat about his life growing up Asian American in the black-and-white city of Detroit and coming out in his working-class immigrant community. Curtis's ancestors came to America over a hundred years ago and ended up in a place that not many Chinese back then gravitated to. His family-owned restaurant "Chung's" was a longtime fixture in the Cass Corridor where Detroit's Chinatown was located. His book isn't coming out till later this year but if you'd like to find out more go to https://www.curtisfromdetroit.com/ I hope you enjoy the conversation.
4/27/2023
55:23
I Want You To Show Me The Way | The Chinese Sayings Podcast
For our ninth offering of the season here's another golden oldie with a story that goes back almost 2,700 years to the time of the early Spring and Autumn Period. The story concerns the two major states of Qí and Yān and the two minor (and mostly forgotten) states of Lìngzhī and Gūzhú. Two major and extremely consequential characters from those times star in this story. These were Duke Huán of Qí and his advisor Guǎn Zhòng. They led their troops into the mountains on a punitive expedition and ended up getting hopelessly lost in the process. Fortunately, for all concerned, 老马识途 Lǎo Mǎ Shí Tú, and they were able to escape from their dilemma and live on to fight another day.
4/23/2023
12:29
Ep. 324 | The History of Taiwan (Part 15)
Last episode we looked at the Chen Shui-bian and Ma Ying-jeou years from 2000-2016. In Part 15 we'll take the narrative up to the present time. We'll examine the Tsai Ing-wen presidency and where she contrasts with her predecessors. Where cross-strait relations are concerned, differences are quite stark. Since the final years of the Obama presidency, the US-China relationship has been steadily deteriorating. And caught in the middle of this conflict is Taiwan. I hope this series has been helpful and useful to you. It ran a little long but it's a big story to tell.
