CMS 98 - The Great Candy Debate

What started out as a fun episode with a Beck vs. Beyoncé discussion, white hot love talk, and wondering why the opinions of others is so important quickly turned south when Chick and Jess turned on Kaitlyn for hating a certain peanut butter and chocolate delicacy. Find out what candy caused the major debate and vote for your top three Halloween candies on this week's Chick McGee Show podcast.