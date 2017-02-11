Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Chick McGee
Chick McGee from The Bob and Tom Radio Show leads a revealing discussion of life with four friends, each from a different decade.  And just like life, The Chick...
ComedySociety & CulturePersonal Journals
5 of 290
  • CMS 99 - The Late Show Episode
    Chick, Jess and Kaitlyn record a little later in the day than normal and talk living in Alaska and Jim Carrey's new way of living. Chick graces the crew with his Thanksgiving Cat Story and spins some records for an iPad Karaoke Party. After playing with the Akinator, a fun game of Never Have I Ever ensues.
    11/21/2017
    1:25:22
  • CMS 98 - The Great Candy Debate
    What started out as a fun episode with a Beck vs. Beyoncé discussion, white hot love talk, and wondering why the opinions of others is so important quickly turned south when Chick and Jess turned on Kaitlyn for hating a certain peanut butter and chocolate delicacy. Find out what candy caused the major debate and vote for your top three Halloween candies on this week's Chick McGee Show podcast.
    11/13/2017
    1:21:06
  • CMS 97 - The Paranoid Episode
    Chick and Jess reveal how Instagram sponsored posts REALLY work. The crew starts a new documentary series called, "My Shitty Opinion," and recount their shoplifting (or lack thereof) experiences. Listen in as the trio tries to guess their Enneagram type!
    11/2/2017
    1:15:16
  • CMS 96 - Welcome Back!
    "We've been gone for a few weeks, and what we were doing is OUR business." - Chick McGee Listen in for a fun episode that includes stripper tips, Man in a Box breakdowns, a recap of #FSMF, funeral photos, and a serious discussion about Harvey Weinstein and sexual assault.
    10/15/2017
    1:44:03
  • CMS 95 - Sex, Drugs & Rock n' Roll
    The title says it all. From lube tubes to weed, Chick and the girls talk about some hard-hitting subjects during this week's podcast. Of course, The Chick McGee Show wouldn't be complete without War-Mart sensor snafus, Grease talk, and gypsy adoptions.
    9/15/2017
    1:26:41

Chick McGee from The Bob and Tom Radio Show leads a revealing discussion of life with four friends, each from a different decade.  And just like life, The Chick McGee Show is a genuine mess of emotion, humor, and honesty.
