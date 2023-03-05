The Charles Billingsley Podcast

Hear from interesting guests every week. You will learn first hand how genuine hope, regardless of where you are, can lead to finding real love. And every once ... More
Transformed! Rick Burgess (Ep. 315)
He co-hosts one of the nation's most popular morning radio shows, The Rick and Bubba Show. More than 3 million people listen to Rick Burgess every day. But what really fuels his passion is how to live a transformed life. He walks through with Charles and the gang how to not have a "demonic faith" but a true life-altering faith that really works.
5/3/2023
40:08
Bringing the darkness into the light/Freedom 424 - Joy Cover (Ep. 314)
Just when you think you’ve heard everything something new takes your breath away. Today we turn our attention to the world of human sex trafficking. It’s very real and is something we all need to open our eyes to and pay attention. Today’s guest is Joy Cover. She is the president of Freedom 424 who’s main mission is to prevent and end sexual exploitation and trafficking locally and globally. Hang on as she tells Charles and the team some stories behind the scenes and how your children could be vulnerable just by playing video games.Show Notes:Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) stat:Data is for Jan-Dec 2022, and only includes our Task Force area, it does not include NOVA ICAC.Arrests – 212Child id/rescue – 122Here is the source regarding the study about children not wanting to disappoint parents: A 20-year study indicates that 53% of youth are very or extremely concerned about disappointing their parents (From The Real Truth About Teens and Sex)Joy Cover: [email protected] 424 office number: 434-582-4517.Freedom 424 website: www.freedom424.org
4/26/2023
38:52
Looking for the Perfect “Fix” - Fred and Casey Weymouth (Ep. 313)
What do you do and who do you turn to when you find yourself at the bottom looking up? Whether it’s drugs, alcohol, a boyfriend or girlfriend, shopping for the deal, or something else – many of us are looking for the next “fix”. Fred and Casey Weymouth have been there and done that. Now, they sit down with Charles to talk about how when nothing else would work, they found that it wasn’t a something but a Someone! Hang on for not one, but two amazing stories that come together in an unbelievable way.https://thefixministry.org
4/12/2023
42:57
A Master Class on Hospitality - Todd Firestone (Ep. 312)
Have you ever walked in to a room and immediately felt that no one cared you were there... that you didn't matter? But have you ever felt just the opposite - that you were important and mattered to your host and those around you? What made the difference? The answer is hospitality and it's what sets this week's guest apart. Todd Firestone has been part of the PGA for almost 30 years. But his secret is making each person that comes to his award winning golf course feel like a million bucks. Today, Charles sits down with Todd to find out his secrets and how we can do the same to everyone we come in contact with this week.
4/5/2023
42:48
Redeemed from the Horrors of Childhood - Robert Day (Ep. 311)
Get ready for shock, amazement, sadness, joy, and inspiration all in the same podcast episode! Robert Day grew up in the horror of poverty, abuse, and crime with an absentee, addicted mother, no father, and more than 35 homes before his unlikely graduation from high school. How in the world did he survive, and in the end thrive? Join Charles as he dives into this unbelievable story and finds out not just what Robert’s secret is, but how you can help so many like him who are in the same predicament today.www.patrickhenry.orgwww.careportal.orgSometimes you just need someone to talk to. There is someone here to listen, because your story should be [email protected]
Hear from interesting guests every week. You will learn first hand how genuine hope, regardless of where you are, can lead to finding real love. And every once in a while - you will hear some really good music!