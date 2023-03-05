Hosted by Billy Ray Brewton and Erik Surwill, "Center Clueless" is a podcast that takes a day-by-day approach to politics, inviting voices from across the polit... More
Available Episodes
Episode 1 - Introductions
A podcast that takes a day-by-day approach to politics, inviting all sides of the aisle to get to the bottom of why everything is so broken. On this episode, Billy Ray and Erik introduce themselves, talk about how this podcast came to be, and why they've decided to devote so much time to its mission.
