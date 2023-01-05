Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsMusic
The CCM Deep Dive Podcast

Each week we go song by song, story by story through some of Christian Music's most influential albums with the artists who created them.Season 1: Freedom by Whiteheart
MusicMusic Interviews
Each week we go song by song, story by story through some of Christian Music’s most influential albums with the artists who created them.Season 1: Freedom by Wh... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Whiteheart: Freedom, Ep. 1 - Origins
    GORDON: Speaking of nicest humans on the planet....BAM! hahahaha....From their early start as the backing band for Bill and Gloria Gaither to working with esteemed CCM producer, Brown Bannister, the guys discuss their beginnings including touring their previous album, Emergency Broadcast. New episodes release every Monday.Ad Links:The 1513 Collection - A Faith-based Apparel CompanyEverything Nash - One-stop shop for all things Music City, USA
    5/1/2023
    17:04
  • Whiteheart: 55-second Trailer
    Join us each Monday for the CCM Deep Dive Podcast as we go song by song and story by story through the 1989 album, Freedom with the guys from Whiteheart. The CCM Deep Dive Podcast 12-part series wherever you get your podcasts.Ad Links:The 1513 Collection - A Faith-based Apparel CompanyEverything Nash - One-stop shop for all things Music City, USA
    4/7/2023
    0:55

About The CCM Deep Dive Podcast

Each week we go song by song, story by story through some of Christian Music’s most influential albums with the artists who created them.


Season 1: Freedom by Whiteheart

  • Ep. 1: Origins - May 1
  • Ep. 2: Bye Bye Babylon - May 8
  • Ep. 3: Sing Your Freedom - May 15
  • Ep. 4: Let The Kingdom Come - May 22
  • Ep. 5: Over Me - May 29
  • Ep. 6: Eighth Wonder - June 5
  • Ep. 7: Power Tools - June 12
  • Ep. 8: Invitation - June 19
  • Ep. 9: The River Will Flow - June 26
  • Ep. 10: Let It Go - July 3
  • Ep. 11: I’ll Meet You There - July 10
  • Ep. 12: Loose Ends - July 17
