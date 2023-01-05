Each week we go song by song, story by story through some of Christian Music’s most influential albums with the artists who created them.Season 1: Freedom by Wh... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Whiteheart: Freedom, Ep. 1 - Origins
GORDON: Speaking of nicest humans on the planet....BAM! hahahaha....From their early start as the backing band for Bill and Gloria Gaither to working with esteemed CCM producer, Brown Bannister, the guys discuss their beginnings including touring their previous album, Emergency Broadcast. New episodes release every Monday.Ad Links:The 1513 Collection - A Faith-based Apparel CompanyEverything Nash - One-stop shop for all things Music City, USA
5/1/2023
17:04
Whiteheart: 55-second Trailer
Join us each Monday for the CCM Deep Dive Podcast as we go song by song and story by story through the 1989 album, Freedom with the guys from Whiteheart. The CCM Deep Dive Podcast 12-part series wherever you get your podcasts.Ad Links:The 1513 Collection - A Faith-based Apparel CompanyEverything Nash - One-stop shop for all things Music City, USA