Discover the way ahead at Indiana Wesleyan University. Learn more here.
Welcome into the companion podcast for THE CASE FOR HEAVEN, hosted by Rahny Taylor. Go behind the scenes with the writer Lee Strobel, his wife Leslie and the director Mani Sandoval before you see the film in theaters only April 4, 5 & 6. Join us for a fascinating journey filled with skeptics, scholars and storytellers to find out what happens after we die. Click here for more on the Case for Heaven.Click here for The Case for Heaven book.Click here for the Case for Christ book.Click here for more on Lee Strobel.Click here for more on Mani Sandival.
--------
1:12:00
Introducing The Case for Heaven Companion Podcast
Discover the way ahead at Indiana Wesleyan University. Learn more here.
Best-selling author and investigative journalist Lee Strobel is back seeking the answer to the questions we all want to know... What happens after we die? If there is a heaven, can we prove it? Monday, March 21 this companion podcast will take you inside THE CASE FOR HEAVEN with the writer Lee Strobel, his wife Leslie and the director Mani Sandoval before you see the film in theaters only April 4, 5 & 6. Subscribe now so you don't miss it!
Best-selling author and investigative journalist Lee Strobel is back with THE CASE FOR HEAVEN to explore the evidence for the afterlife in order to address man’s biggest fear: death. This will challenge, encourage and inspire you as Strobel dares to probe the most important question; if there is a heaven, can we prove it? THE CASE FOR HEAVEN companion podcast will take you inside the project with the writer Lee Strobel along side his wife Leslie and the director Mani Sandoval before you see the film in theaters only April 4, 5 & 6. Subscribe now so you don't miss this companion podcast Monday, March 21!