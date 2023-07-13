Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cardionerds: A Cardiology Podcast

Cardionerds: A Cardiology Podcast

Podcast Cardionerds: A Cardiology Podcast
Podcast Cardionerds: A Cardiology Podcast

Cardionerds: A Cardiology Podcast

CardioNerds
Cardionerds is a cardiology podcast created to bring high yield cardiovascular concepts in a fun and engaging format for listeners of all levels.
Cardionerds is a cardiology podcast created to bring high yield cardiovascular concepts in a fun and engaging format for listeners of all levels. For each topic...
Available Episodes

  • 318. Cardio-Oncology: Training and Future Directions with Dr. Stephanie Feldman
    CardioNerds cofounder Dr. Daniel Ambinder, series co-chair Dr. Dinu Balanescu (FIT, Mayo Clinic), and episode lead Dr. Anjali Rao (FIT, UTSW) discuss training in cardio-oncology with Dr. Stephanie Feldman from Rutgers University. In this episode, the group discusses some of the most burning questions about educating the next wave of cardio-oncologists. As Dr. Feldman mentions, the projected number of cancer survivors is predicted to be around 24 million by 2024, underscoring the growing importance of cardio-oncology in our practice. We highlight some of the challenges facing trainees and training programs alike, including how to integrate cardio-oncology education into general cardiology training, the optimal structure for an advanced cardio-oncology fellowship, and the role of cardio-oncology in the inpatient setting. We also talk about the takeaways from the ACC Cardio-Oncology Leadership Council document. Dr. Feldman reflects on the importance of flexibility in education in the current landscape, drawing on her personal experience as a cardio-oncologist during the COVID-19 era. Notes were drafted by Dr. Anjali Rao. Audio editing was performed by student doctor, Shivani Reddy. This episode is supported by a grant from Pfizer Inc. This CardioNerds Cardio-Oncology series is a multi-institutional collaboration made possible by contributions of stellar fellow leads and expert faculty from several programs, led by series co-chairs, Dr. Giselle Suero Abreu, Dr. Dinu Balanescu, and Dr. Teodora Donisan.  Pearls • Notes • References • Production Team CardioNerds Cardio-Oncology PageCardioNerds Episode PageCardioNerds AcademyCardionerds Healy Honor Roll CardioNerds Journal ClubSubscribe to The Heartbeat Newsletter!Check out CardioNerds SWAG!Become a CardioNerds Patron! Pearls and Quotes - Cardio-Oncology: Training and Future Directions It may be possible to achieve “COCATS level 2” cardio-oncology training during general cardiology fellowship. A dedicated cardio-oncology year may appeal to trainees who want to achieve “COCATS level 3”, i.e., dedicate their practice to caring for patients with complex cardio-oncology needs, become involved in clinical trials, and lead cardio-oncology clinical and training programs. Supplemental learning opportunities for general fellows can include: Rotating in a cardio-oncology clinic, ideally attached to a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center Multi-modality cardiac imaging Participating in cardio-oncology research Some currently available educational opportunities include:The International Cardio-Oncology Society (ICOS) weekly webinarsThe American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) webinars on global longitudinal strainThe American Society of Nuclear Cardiology lecture series on cardiac amyloidosis Cardio-oncology focused conferences, such as the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) Advancing the Cardiovascular Care of the Oncology Patient and Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Cardio-Oncology Symposium. Each institution may have different inpatient cardio-oncology needs depending on whether there is a stand-alone cancer hospital or another format. Examples of inpatient consults that may benefit from having a cardio-oncologist involved include:Cardiovascular risk assessment prior to bone marrow transplant or cancer related surgery in a patient with known coronary artery diseaseImmune checkpoint inhibitor myocarditisChemotherapy-related cardiac dysfunction Management of systemic anticoagulation in a patient with high CHA2DS2-VASc and chemotherapy related thrombocytopenia. Show notes - Cardio-Oncology: Training and Future Directions The need for cardio-oncology experience is undeniable given the growing population of patients with cancer and cardiovascular disease, particularly given the number of anti-neoplastic therapies with potential cardiovascular side effects. There are several strategies for incorporating cardio-oncolo...
    7/17/2023
    24:24
  • 317. Guidelines: 2021 ESC Cardiovascular Prevention – Question #30 with Dr. Eugenia Gianos
    The following question refers to Section 6.1 of the 2021 ESC CV Prevention Guidelines. The question is asked by MGH internal medicine resident Dr. Christian Faaborg-Andersen, answered first by UCSD early career preventive cardiologist Dr. Harpreet Bhatia, and then by expert faculty Dr. Eugenia Gianos. Dr. Gianos specializes in preventive cardiology, lipidology, cardiovascular imaging, and women’s heart disease; she is the Director of Women’s Heart Health at Lenox Hill Hospital and Director of Cardiovascular Prevention for Northwell Health. The CardioNerds Decipher The Guidelines Series for the 2021 ESC CV Prevention Guidelines represents a collaboration with the ACC Prevention of CVD Section, the National Lipid Association, and Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association. Enjoy this Circulation 2022 Paths to Discovery article to learn about the CardioNerds story, mission, and values. Question #30 A 65-year-old woman with a history of hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and coronary artery disease with remote PCI to the RCA presents for follow-up. She has stable angina symptoms that are well controlled with metoprolol tartrate 25 mg BID and are not lifestyle limiting. She takes aspirin 81 mg daily and atorvastatin 40 mg daily. Her LDL-C is 70 mg/dL, hemoglobin A1c is 7.0%, and eGFR is >60. In clinic, her BP is 118/80 mmHg. What is the next step in management?AIncrease atorvastatin for goal LDL-C < 55 mg/dLBNo change in managementCAdd isosorbide mononitrate 30 mg dailyDStop aspirinEStart a sulfonylurea Answer #30 Explanation The correct answer is A – increase atorvastatin for goal LDL-C < 55 mg/dL.In patients with established ASCVD, the ESC guidelines advocate for an LDL goal of < 55 mg/dL with at least a 50% reduction from baseline levels (Class I, LOE A). This patient has stable angina which is not lifestyle limiting; as such, further anti-anginal therapy is not necessary. She has known CAD with prior PCI, so aspirin therapy is appropriate for secondary prevention (Class I, LOE A). There is no indication for a sulfonylurea as her diabetes is well controlled. Notably, in persons with type 2 DM and ASCVD, the use of a GLP-1RA or SGLT2 inhibitor with proven outcome benefits is recommended to reduce CV and/or cardiorenal outcomes (Class I, LOE A).Main TakeawayFor people with established ASCVD, the ESC-recommended LDL-C goal is < 55 mg/dL with a goal reduction of at least 50%.Guideline Loc.Section 6.1 CardioNerds Decipher the Guidelines - 2021 ESC Prevention SeriesCardioNerds Episode PageCardioNerds AcademyCardionerds Healy Honor RollCardioNerds Journal ClubSubscribe to The Heartbeat Newsletter!Check out CardioNerds SWAG!Become a CardioNerds Patron!
    7/14/2023
    8:36
  • 316. Guidelines: 2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure – Question #24 with Dr. Ileana Pina
    The following question refers to Sections 10.2 of the 2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure. The question is asked by Western Michigan University medical student and CardioNerds Intern Shivani Reddy, answered first by Mayo Clinic Cardiology Fellow and CardioNerds Academy House Faculty Leader Dr. Dinu Balanescu, and then by expert faculty Dr. Ileana Pina. Dr. Pina is Professor of Medicine and Quality Officer for the Cardiovascular Line at Thomas Jefferson University, Clinical Professor at Central Michigan University, and Adjunct Professor of Biostats and Epidemiology at Case Western University. She serves as Senior Fellow and Medical Officer at the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. The Decipher the Guidelines: 2022 AHA / ACC / HFSA Guideline for The Management of Heart Failure series was developed by the CardioNerds and created in collaboration with the American Heart Association and the Heart Failure Society of America. It was created by 30 trainees spanning college through advanced fellowship under the leadership of CardioNerds Cofounders Dr. Amit Goyal and Dr. Dan Ambinder, with mentorship from Dr. Anu Lala, Dr. Robert Mentz, and Dr. Nancy Sweitzer. We thank Dr. Judy Bezanson and Dr. Elliott Antman for tremendous guidance. Enjoy this Circulation 2022 Paths to Discovery article to learn about the CardioNerds story, mission, and values. Question #24 Mr. E. Regular is a 61-year-old man with a history of HFrEF due to non-ischemic cardiomyopathy (latest LVEF 40% after >3 months of optimized GDMT) and persistent atrial fibrillation. He has no other medical history. He has been on metoprolol and apixaban and has also undergone multiple electrical cardioversions and catheter ablations for atrial fibrillation but remains symptomatic with poorly controlled rates. His blood pressure is 105/65 mm Hg. HbA1c is 5.4%. Which of the following is a reasonable next step in the management of his atrial fibrillation? A Anti-arrhythmic drug therapy with amiodarone. Stop apixaban. B Repeat catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation. Stop apixaban. C AV nodal ablation and RV pacing. Shared decision-making regarding anticoagulation. D AV nodal ablation and CRT device. Shared decision-making regarding anticoagulation. Answer #24 Explanation The correct answer is D – AV nodal ablation and CRT device along with shared decision-making regarding anticoagulation.” Maintaining sinus rhythm and atrial-ventricular synchrony is helpful in patients with heart failure given the hemodynamic benefits of atrial systole for diastolic filling and having a regularized rhythm. Recent randomized controlled trials suggest that catheter-based rhythm control strategies are superior to rate control and chemical rhythm control strategies with regards to outcomes in atrial fibrillation. For patients with heart failure and symptoms caused by atrial fibrillation, ablation is reasonable to improve symptoms and quality of life (Class 2a, LOE B-R). However, Mr. Regular has already had multiple failed attempts at ablations (option B). For patients with AF and LVEF ≤50%, if a rhythm control strategy fails or is not desired, and ventricular rates remain rapid despite medical therapy, atrioventricular nodal ablation with implantation of a CRT device is reasonable (Class 2a, LOE B-R). The PAVE and BLOCK-HF trials suggested improved outcomes with CRT devices in these patients. RV pacing following AV nodal ablation has also been shown to improve outcomes in patients with atrial fibrillation refractory to other rhythm control strategies. In patients with EF >50%, there is no evidence to suggest that CRT is more beneficial compared to RV-only pacing. However, RV pacing may produce ventricular dyssynchrony and when compared to CRT in those with reduced EF (≤ 50%),
    7/13/2023
    10:54
  • 315. Case Report: A Mystery Mass in the Heart – University of Chicago – Northshore University
    In this episode, CardioNerds co-founder Amit Goyal joins Dr. Iva Minga, Dr. Kevin Lee, and Dr. Juan Pablo Salazar Adum from the University of Chicago - Northshore in Evanston, IL to discuss a case of primary cardiac diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The ECPR for this episode is provided by Dr. Amit Pursnani (Advanced Cardiac Imaging, Fellowship program director, NorthShore University HealthSystem). Audio editing by CardioNerds Academy Intern, Dr. Akiva Rosenzveig. Case synopsis: A 77-year-old man with no significant medical history presents to the emergency department with progressive shortness of breath for 1 week. He reports an unintentional 15-pound weight loss in the prior month as well as constipation and abdominal/flank pain. On examination he was found to be tachycardic with a regular rhythm and further evaluation with a chest X-ray and chest CT scan demonstrated a large pericardial effusion. This was further investigated with an urgent echocardiogram that revealed a large pericardial effusion with a large mass attached to the pericardial side of the RV free wall, as well as signs of early cardiac tamponade. A pericardiocentesis was performed and 550mL of bloody fluid was withdrawn. The fluid was sent for laboratory analysis and cytology. A cardiac MRI demonstrated a large invasive mass in the pericardium and RV wall consistent with cardiac lymphoma. Cytology confirmed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Subsequent CT and PET scans did not find any other site of malignancy, giving the patient a diagnosis of primary cardiac diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The patient underwent R-CHOP chemotherapy and was followed closely with repeat cardiac MRI and PET scans which demonstrated resolution of the cardiac mass at his one-year surveillance follow-up. This case was published in US Cardiology Review, the official journal of CardioNerds. To learn more, access the case report article here. CardioNerds is collaborating with Radcliffe Cardiology and US Cardiology Review journal (USC) for a ‘call for cases’, with the intention to co-publish high impact cardiovascular case reports, subject to double-blind peer review. Case Reports that are accepted in USC journal and published as the version of record (VOR), will also be indexed in Scopus and the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ). CardioNerds Case Reports PageCardioNerds Episode PageCardioNerds AcademyCardionerds Healy Honor Roll CardioNerds Journal ClubSubscribe to The Heartbeat Newsletter!Check out CardioNerds SWAG!Become a CardioNerds Patron! Pearls - A Mystery Mass in the Heart - Cardiac Lymphoma The most common cause of malignant cardiac masses is metastasis. Primary cardiac tumors are rare. Cardiac tumors are separated into 2 categories: benign and malignant. They are often differentiated based on their location and their degree of tissue invasion. Multimodality imaging is essential in the diagnosis, management, and surveillance of cardiac masses. A multidisciplinary team approach is invaluable for management of patients with cardiac tumors. Show Notes - A Mystery Mass in the Heart - Cardiac Lymphoma 1. What is the clinical presentation of cardiac masses? Cardiac masses can have a variable presentation. They can present with arrhythmias, angina, heart failure symptoms, or pericardial effusion. Patients can also be asymptomatic; the masses can be found incidentally on cardiac or chest imagining. 2. What is the differential diagnosis for cardiac masses? Cardiac masses are separated into benign and malignant. The most common malignant cardiac masses are metastases from a distant source. The location of the mass is important in narrowing the differential. 3. What imaging modalities are used to diagnose cardiac masses? Multimodality imaging is needed to describe the mass in detail and guide diagnosis. An echocardiogram is usually the first imaging modality. Cardiac MRI is a great modality that allows for the...
    7/12/2023
    44:19
  • 314. Mastering the Art of Patient Care with Dr. Michelle Kittleson and the CardioNerds Interns
    In this episode, Dr. Gurleen Kaur (medicine resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Director of CardioNerds Internship) and CardioNerds Academy interns Dr. Akiva Rosenzveig (medicine intern at Cleveland Clinic), Dr. Chelsea Tweneboah (medicine intern at Stonybrook University), student doctor Shivani Reddy (medical student at Western Michigan University), student doctor Diane Masket (medical student at Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine), and student doctor Tina Reddy (medical student at Tulane University School of Medicine) discuss with Dr. Michelle Kittleson (Director of Education in Heart Failure and Transplantation, Director of HF Research, and Professor of Medicine at Cedars Sinai) about Mastering the Art of Patient Care. Dr. Kittleson shares pearls of wisdom from her book on topics including career transitions, mentorship, dealing with uncertainty, learning from mistakes, delivering difficult news, and being a woman and parent in medicine.   This episode was planned by Dr. Gurleen Kaur and episode audio was edited by student doctor Tina Reddy. Enjoy this Circulation 2022 Paths to Discovery article to learn about the CardioNerds story, mission, and values. CardioNerds Episode PageCardioNerds AcademyCardionerds Healy Honor Roll CardioNerds Journal ClubSubscribe to The Heartbeat Newsletter!Check out CardioNerds SWAG!Become a CardioNerds Patron!
    7/11/2023
    45:02

About Cardionerds: A Cardiology Podcast

Cardionerds is a cardiology podcast created to bring high yield cardiovascular concepts in a fun and engaging format for listeners of all levels. For each topic, we use the consult interaction to discuss the basics after which we take pulse checks with experts for a deeper dive!
Cardionerds: A Cardiology Podcast

Cardionerds: A Cardiology Podcast

