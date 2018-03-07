Powered by RND
The Captains For Clean Water Podcast
The Captains For Clean Water Podcast

Captains For Clean Water
Education
The Captains For Clean Water Podcast
  Ep 1: The Rock Mine No One Asked For
    This episode is a deep dive into one of the most urgent and threatening environmental battles in Florida: the Southland rock mine proposal in the Everglades Agricultural Area. We unpack the corruption, the fast-tracked approvals, the strategic language, and the political theater surrounding this project—and reveal how Big Sugar, private contractors, and local government worked behind closed doors to move it forward. From backdoor deals to Christmas Eve filings, from public confusion to deliberate misinformation, this is the full story you haven't heard—but need to. If you care about clean water, public process, or the future of the Everglades, don't miss this.
About The Captains For Clean Water Podcast

Captains For Clean Water is on a mission to restore and protect aquatic ecosystems for the use and enjoyment of all.
