The C.S. Lewis Book Club

Podcast The C.S. Lewis Book Club
A book club for C.S. Lewis fans and enthusiasts. More
Available Episodes

  • The Magician's Nephew, Part 1: Chapters 1-7
    Alex and Dan discuss the first seven chapters of The Magician's Nephew. Next week we finish The Magician's Nephew, and will cover chapters 8-15. Follow us on Instagram @c.s.lewisbookclub Email us: [email protected]
    5/29/2023
    1:05:05
  • The Horse and His Boy, Part 2: Chapters 8-15
    Alex and Dan discuss chapters 8-15 of The Horse and His Boy Next week we start The Magicians Nephew, Chapters 1-7 Follow us on Instagram @c.s.lewisbookclub Email us: [email protected]
    5/22/2023
    1:08:00
  • The Horse and His Boy, Part 1: Chapters 1-7
    Alex and Dan discuss the first seven chapters of The Horse and His Boy. Next week we finish The Horse and His Boy, chapters 8-15. Follow us on Instagram @c.s.lewisbookclub Email us: [email protected]
    5/15/2023
    56:27
  • The Silver Chair, Part 2: Chapters 8-16
    Alex and Dan discuss chapters 8-16 of The Silver Chair. Next week we start The Horse and His Boy, chapters 1-7. Follow us on Instagram @c.s.lewisbookclub Email us: [email protected]
    5/8/2023
    56:18
  • The Silver Chair, Part 1: Chapters 1-7
    Alex and Dan discuss the first seven chapters of The Silver Chair. Next week we finish The Silver Chair, chapters 8-16. Follow us on Instagram @c.s.lewisbookclub Email us: [email protected]
    5/1/2023
    1:03:54

About The C.S. Lewis Book Club

A book club for C.S. Lewis fans and enthusiasts.
