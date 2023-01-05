A book club for C.S. Lewis fans and enthusiasts. More
The Magician's Nephew, Part 1: Chapters 1-7
Alex and Dan discuss the first seven chapters of The Magician's Nephew.
Next week we finish The Magician's Nephew, and will cover chapters 8-15.
5/29/2023
1:05:05
The Horse and His Boy, Part 2: Chapters 8-15
Alex and Dan discuss chapters 8-15 of The Horse and His Boy
Next week we start The Magicians Nephew, Chapters 1-7
5/22/2023
1:08:00
The Horse and His Boy, Part 1: Chapters 1-7
Alex and Dan discuss the first seven chapters of The Horse and His Boy.
Next week we finish The Horse and His Boy, chapters 8-15.
5/15/2023
56:27
The Silver Chair, Part 2: Chapters 8-16
Alex and Dan discuss chapters 8-16 of The Silver Chair.
Next week we start The Horse and His Boy, chapters 1-7.
5/8/2023
56:18
The Silver Chair, Part 1: Chapters 1-7
Alex and Dan discuss the first seven chapters of The Silver Chair.
Next week we finish The Silver Chair, chapters 8-16.
